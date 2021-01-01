« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 497014 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,529
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13560 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
False9 made some good points and I think a lot of him/her sounding so matter of fact is probably just down to English being a third language and not understanding some of the intricacies that come with a foreign language.

I didnt agree with overall premise of  Thuram and Koné not being good targets and said as much in my interactions, but hey its a forum would be boring if everyone agreed.
Exactly. And from what I saw, they weren't disrespectful to other posters - seemed to escalate quickly into a lot of people giving them shit for having a different view
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13561 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Exactly. And from what I saw, they weren't disrespectful to other posters - seemed to escalate quickly into a lot of people giving them shit for having a different view

I don't think they've been too deterred  they're still around.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13562 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
I didn't really mind False9's general arguments - was just confused how matter of a fact the statements were as if they actually were bound to happen. Like no chance a 22 yrd old could improve.

I'm not fussed either way. I tend not to take 'transfer talk' too seriously anyway.

The comparing LFC's business/spending to MCFC was slightly irritating - it didn't keep me awake or anything like that, though. :)

And the 'stating the bleeding obvious' stuff was mildy irritating too. "Clubs need organisation and funding" - no sh!t Sherlock!

No 'pile on' from me - I'm just here for sh!ts and giggles. I tend to find humour in stuff. I spend a lot of time laughing at comments here - mostly in a good 'I get the joke' way. :)

And I'm sure false9's skin is thick enough anyway. They appear VERY confident in themself. :)

I see my reference to/mention of false9 has upset a few here - so, I'll leave it be. No biggie.

Peace!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:29 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13563 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
Was a shame to see so many encouraging (or excitedly joining a pile on) of an enthusiastic new poster not confident with their english as a foreign language (even though it was great). Hope they haven't felt deterred from posting more
False9's English was good.

What do you expect, though, Classycarra? There's a lot of people on Rawk, so even a small subset of people disagreeing with a point of view can mean a lot of criticism.

False9 did two things in particular that stimulated discussion - first, he/she took a point of view on a couple of players that was different to the prevailing view. That's fine. People engaged with that, and pointed out where False9 might be missing what our recruitment team were seeing. I personally found both points of view here illuminating.

Second, False9 also had some opinions that were strange to lots of us, and these opinions were so strange that quite a few people were triggered by them. As I've said, this was only a subset of the people who felt the same way. They have the right to point out where, in their opinion, False9 was wrong, don't they? And there's no rule stating that if someone has already pointed out one thing that's wrong with a post, nobody else can criticise that post for the thing they find to be wrong? That's what leads to what you call a pile-on - a set of bizarre statements that open themselves to many different critiques.

Real world example: someone says the earth is flat or climate change isn't real, or something like that. Now, that would get lots of critical feedback, not just from one person, because it's a bizarre statement, and bizarre statements attract the attention of many. False9's bizarre statements about Man City and the like obviously weren't as bizarre as flat-earth ones, but you get what I'm saying.

The thing I found odd was that False9 never seemed to engage with the first group - those who pointed out what the recruitment team might be looking for in Kone and Thuram. All he/she did was to repeat his/her claims.

About this time it stopped being a discussion. I presume False9 realised the topic was done to death and hope he/she will come back next time there's something on his/her mind with more preparedness to engage with others, and with less of the bizarre element.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm


About this time it stopped being a discussion. I presume False9 realised the topic was done to death and hope he/she will come back next time there's something on his/her mind with more preparedness to engage with others, and with less of the bizarre element.

He/she/they have since posted in the 'Current Affairs' section with their take on 'Russian Politics' - so I don't think they've been scared off. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,237
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:25 am
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 12:40:58 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:25 am
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.   

I heard that we had decided to be trail-blazers and sign Jill Scott on a free. Any goals she scores count as 4 and she's allowed 6 yellow cards before being sent off. Due to a quirk of VAR she cannot be offside but equally she is never deemed by VAR to be the last "man" in defence.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:06 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13568 on: Today at 01:13:50 am »
Sorry if I've missed something but I haven't read anything about James Pearce's updates on a range of topics. Here's a couple of bits from his 'Mailbag' article  take it or leave it, I guess.

On the lack of action since Mac Allister (one for you DelTrotter/Knight  ;))
The Mac Allister deal was the priority for Liverpool and there was always going to be a gap between signing him and bringing in anyone else. Lets not forget, the international window doesnt open until July 1. Its still early days.

The Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia has complicated matters as a number of players on Liverpools shortlist  midfielders Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch  are currently playing in that tournament. Yes, Newcastle have shown its still possible to do business in that situation with their pursuit of Italys Sandro Tonali, but thats not the norm.

Id say its realistic (not guaranteed) that Liverpool will sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer. They need to address areas of weakness in the squad. Anything less would be disappointing.

On Thiago's future
Liverpools position is that they are planning for next season with Thiago on board. The expectation is that he will leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. By then he will be 33. Whether a big money offer from Saudi Arabia or anywhere else in the coming weeks changes that stance, only time will tell.

As things stand, theres no indication Thiago is eyeing a new challenge. He underwent hip surgery in May to help ensure he would be fit for pre-season. His quality is undeniable but a record of just 71 starts for Liverpool in all competitions across three seasons underlines the fitness issues that have hampered him.

On Gravenberch

Liverpool were interested in Gravenberch last summer but Bayern moved fast to secure his signature for around £21million at the start of the window. The Netherlands international thought that would be best for his development, but he has found his opportunities limited in Bavaria. Gravenberch has made no secret of the fact he doesnt want to experience another season like that and is open to the idea of moving on again this summer.

Liverpool have held productive talks with the players camp, but the problem is that Bayerns stance so far is that he isnt for sale. Im not surprised Liverpool want him; he was one of the most coveted talents in Europe when he broke through at Ajax and hes still only 21.

On the CB situation
Yes, I think signing another centre-back is vital, especially if Klopp is going to persevere with a system that asks so much of the right-sided centre-back in terms of covering the space vacated by Alexander-Arnold. Konate did that job very well during the run-in but, as you rightly point out, hes had his fitness troubles. I wouldnt say Van Dijk is in sharp decline. He wasnt at his brilliant best for most of last season but he was also regularly left exposed by the teams glaring weaknesses in midfield. I expect Van Dijk to come back strong next season.

As for Gomez, its hard to build rhythm when you dont get regular minutes. Hes homegrown, still relatively young and can cover two positions  so I wouldnt be moving him on this summer. Finding Matips successor is the key for me. Sign a centre-back and two more midfielders and Liverpool should be well-equipped for 2023-24.

There's also a bit about FSG's spending or lack thereof but I won't be opening that particular can of worms. Today. 😅

Personally, would love for a break through with Gravenberch. I have a feeling we'd try to mould him into a 6  which he has some experience of.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline red mongoose

  • Every day he's funnelling. Twisted firestarter. Just once he'd like to get something right on here. We're waiting too. Everything he does, he does it for us!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,930
  • Crawl in under the shadow of this red rock
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13569 on: Today at 01:29:05 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:13:50 am
Sorry if I've missed something but I haven't read anything about James Pearce's updates on a range of topics. Here's a couple of bits from his 'Mailbag' article  take it or leave it, I guess.

* snip *


Thanks for posting this, mate.
Logged
At the hole where he went in
Red-Eye called to Wrinkle-Skin.
Hear what little Red-Eye saith:
"Nag, come up and dance with death!'"

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13570 on: Today at 01:45:42 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 01:29:05 am
Thanks for posting this, mate.

No problem  :thumbup

I know we question his level of insider knowledge these days but I'm pleased to see Pearce talk explicitly about CBs. Would love to read some names though  haven't seen a lot on that front.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Rosario

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,073
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13571 on: Today at 01:59:57 am »
Hopefully the system gets slightly tweaked for next season and VVD and Konate arent being asked to cover as much ground as they were over the last dozen or so games last year. Wether that be by playing a true CB in place of Robbo at times or Fab dropping a bit further back when in possession and forming 3 at the back Im not sure.

Felt like both were being asked to do way too much especially when Robbo would get involved in the attack. I agree with him that Virg can come back strong and have a great year with a more solid midfield though.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:06:24 am by Rosario »
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13572 on: Today at 02:09:34 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 01:13:50 am
Sorry if I've missed something but I haven't read anything about James Pearce's updates on a range of topics. Here's a couple of bits from his 'Mailbag' article  take it or leave it, I guess.

On the lack of action since Mac Allister (one for you DelTrotter/Knight  ;))
The Mac Allister deal was the priority for Liverpool and there was always going to be a gap between signing him and bringing in anyone else. Lets not forget, the international window doesnt open until July 1. Its still early days.

The Under-21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia has complicated matters as a number of players on Liverpools shortlist  midfielders Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Gabri Veiga and Ryan Gravenberch  are currently playing in that tournament. Yes, Newcastle have shown its still possible to do business in that situation with their pursuit of Italys Sandro Tonali, but thats not the norm.

Id say its realistic (not guaranteed) that Liverpool will sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer. They need to address areas of weakness in the squad. Anything less would be disappointing.

On Thiago's future
Liverpools position is that they are planning for next season with Thiago on board. The expectation is that he will leave as a free agent when his contract expires next summer. By then he will be 33. Whether a big money offer from Saudi Arabia or anywhere else in the coming weeks changes that stance, only time will tell.

As things stand, theres no indication Thiago is eyeing a new challenge. He underwent hip surgery in May to help ensure he would be fit for pre-season. His quality is undeniable but a record of just 71 starts for Liverpool in all competitions across three seasons underlines the fitness issues that have hampered him.

On Gravenberch

Liverpool were interested in Gravenberch last summer but Bayern moved fast to secure his signature for around £21million at the start of the window. The Netherlands international thought that would be best for his development, but he has found his opportunities limited in Bavaria. Gravenberch has made no secret of the fact he doesnt want to experience another season like that and is open to the idea of moving on again this summer.

Liverpool have held productive talks with the players camp, but the problem is that Bayerns stance so far is that he isnt for sale. Im not surprised Liverpool want him; he was one of the most coveted talents in Europe when he broke through at Ajax and hes still only 21.

On the CB situation
Yes, I think signing another centre-back is vital, especially if Klopp is going to persevere with a system that asks so much of the right-sided centre-back in terms of covering the space vacated by Alexander-Arnold. Konate did that job very well during the run-in but, as you rightly point out, hes had his fitness troubles. I wouldnt say Van Dijk is in sharp decline. He wasnt at his brilliant best for most of last season but he was also regularly left exposed by the teams glaring weaknesses in midfield. I expect Van Dijk to come back strong next season.

As for Gomez, its hard to build rhythm when you dont get regular minutes. Hes homegrown, still relatively young and can cover two positions  so I wouldnt be moving him on this summer. Finding Matips successor is the key for me. Sign a centre-back and two more midfielders and Liverpool should be well-equipped for 2023-24.

There's also a bit about FSG's spending or lack thereof but I won't be opening that particular can of worms. Today. 😅

Personally, would love for a break through with Gravenberch. I have a feeling we'd try to mould him into a 6  which he has some experience of.
Thanks for posting this.
Gravenberch numbers look more advanced type same as Thuram. I do know Gravenberch was generally next to Kimmich or whoever else was deeper for Bayern and they normally played with a back 3 set up in build up. whoever was at RB basically played RCB and Davies was very wide and high. It might mean Trent not as all action at time then, not a bad thing as either one of those 2 pushing forward both are creative, just have be smart with it. He also probably need some time before he plays which is ok
https://fbref.com/en/players/b8e740fb/Ryan-Gravenberch
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 672
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13573 on: Today at 02:32:36 am »
The only dfenders I have heard are :

Benjamin Pavard - Bayern (Daily Schmankerl Bavarian Newspaper plus others)

Levi Colwill Chelsea (Jones and Lynch)

Jurrien Timber - Ajax (Mirror Echo various others)

Mickey Van Der Ven - Wolfsburg (everyone and there mum)

Goncalo Inacio  - Sporting (Jones)

Perr Shuurs - Torino  (Jones)

Josko Gvardiol  Leipzig  (Florian Plettenberg, Sky Germany)  pretty much a Man City player now

Evan Ndicka - Eintracht Frankfurt (Florian Plettenberg)  linked with Roma

Nikola Milenkovic - Fiorentina  - We looked at him in the winter break so maybe go for him he is 25 though

that the list I have heard of and who its from but pinch of salt etc.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 