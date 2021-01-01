« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 496559 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,529
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13560 on: Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm »
Quote from: Rosario on Yesterday at 11:06:25 pm
False9 made some good points and I think a lot of him/her sounding so matter of fact is probably just down to English being a third language and not understanding some of the intricacies that come with a foreign language.

I didnt agree with overall premise of  Thuram and Koné not being good targets and said as much in my interactions, but hey its a forum would be boring if everyone agreed.
Exactly. And from what I saw, they weren't disrespectful to other posters - seemed to escalate quickly into a lot of people giving them shit for having a different view
Logged

Online Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,452
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13561 on: Yesterday at 11:17:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:09:32 pm
Exactly. And from what I saw, they weren't disrespectful to other posters - seemed to escalate quickly into a lot of people giving them shit for having a different view

I don't think they've been too deterred  they're still around.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13562 on: Yesterday at 11:37:24 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:45:38 pm
I didn't really mind False9's general arguments - was just confused how matter of a fact the statements were as if they actually were bound to happen. Like no chance a 22 yrd old could improve.

I'm not fussed either way. I tend not to take 'transfer talk' too seriously anyway.

The comparing LFC's business/spending to MCFC was slightly irritating - it didn't keep me awake or anything like that, though. :)

And the 'stating the bleeding obvious' stuff was mildy irritating too. "Clubs need organisation and funding" - no sh!t Sherlock!

No 'pile on' from me - I'm just here for sh!ts and giggles. I tend to find humour in stuff. I spend a lot of time laughing at comments here - mostly in a good 'I get the joke' way. :)

And I'm sure false9's skin is thick enough anyway. They appear VERY confident in themself. :)

I see my reference to/mention of false9 has upset a few here - so, I'll leave it be. No biggie.

Peace!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:15:29 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,024
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13563 on: Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 10:58:26 pm
Was a shame to see so many encouraging (or excitedly joining a pile on) of an enthusiastic new poster not confident with their english as a foreign language (even though it was great). Hope they haven't felt deterred from posting more
False9's English was good.

What do you expect, though, Classycarra? There's a lot of people on Rawk, so even a small subset of people disagreeing with a point of view can mean a lot of criticism.

False9 did two things in particular that stimulated discussion - first, he/she took a point of view on a couple of players that was different to the prevailing view. That's fine. People engaged with that, and pointed out where False9 might be missing what our recruitment team were seeing. I personally found both points of view here illuminating.

Second, False9 also had some opinions that were strange to lots of us, and these opinions were so strange that quite a few people were triggered by them. As I've said, this was only a subset of the people who felt the same way. They have the right to point out where, in their opinion, False9 was wrong, don't they? And there's no rule stating that if someone has already pointed out one thing that's wrong with a post, nobody else can criticise that post for the thing they find to be wrong? That's what leads to what you call a pile-on - a set of bizarre statements that open themselves to many different critiques.

Real world example: someone says the earth is flat or climate change isn't real, or something like that. Now, that would get lots of critical feedback, not just from one person, because it's a bizarre statement, and bizarre statements attract the attention of many. False9's bizarre statements about Man City and the like obviously weren't as bizarre as flat-earth ones, but you get what I'm saying.

The thing I found odd was that False9 never seemed to engage with the first group - those who pointed out what the recruitment team might be looking for in Kone and Thuram. All he/she did was to repeat his/her claims.

About this time it stopped being a discussion. I presume False9 realised the topic was done to death and hope he/she will come back next time there's something on his/her mind with more preparedness to engage with others, and with less of the bizarre element.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13564 on: Yesterday at 11:53:17 pm »
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 11:42:50 pm


About this time it stopped being a discussion. I presume False9 realised the topic was done to death and hope he/she will come back next time there's something on his/her mind with more preparedness to engage with others, and with less of the bizarre element.

He/she/they have since posted in the 'Current Affairs' section with their take on 'Russian Politics' - so I don't think they've been scared off. :)
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,779
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13565 on: Today at 12:09:25 am »
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.   
Logged
Damn that Mane's gone!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,236
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13566 on: Today at 12:13:34 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:25 am
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,002
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13567 on: Today at 12:40:58 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 12:09:25 am
least likely transfer you'll probably see somewhere before its over, have a go.


Du Bruyne to Liverpool.

Sources close the player report that it was kept quiet but db actually punched pep knocking out two teeth at the end of year bash because, AGAIN, there was no fucking cake and there is no way back, his request is in and he only wants us, and for a song or he will just down tools. Pep wants rid too so hes ours for 20 mil.   

I heard that we had decided to be trail-blazers and sign Jill Scott on a free. Any goals she scores count as 4 and she's allowed 6 yellow cards before being sent off. Due to a quirk of VAR she cannot be offside but equally she is never deemed by VAR to be the last "man" in defence.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:45:06 am by stockdam »
Logged
#JFT97
Pages: 1 ... 335 336 337 338 339 [340]   Go Up
« previous next »
 