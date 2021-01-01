Was a shame to see so many encouraging (or excitedly joining a pile on) of an enthusiastic new poster not confident with their english as a foreign language (even though it was great). Hope they haven't felt deterred from posting more



False9's English was good.What do you expect, though, Classycarra? There's a lot of people on Rawk, so even a small subset of people disagreeing with a point of view can mean a lot of criticism.False9 did two things in particular that stimulated discussion - first, he/she took a point of view on a couple of players that was different to the prevailing view. That's fine. People engaged with that, and pointed out where False9 might be missing what our recruitment team were seeing. I personally found both points of view here illuminating.Second, False9 also had some opinions that were strange to lots of us, and these opinions were so strange that quite a few people were triggered by them. As I've said, this was only a subset of the people who felt the same way. They have the right to point out where, in their opinion, False9 was wrong, don't they? And there's no rule stating that if someone has already pointed out one thing that's wrong with a post, nobody else can criticise that post for the thing they find to be wrong? That's what leads to what you call a pile-on - a set of bizarre statements that open themselves to many different critiques.Real world example: someone says the earth is flat or climate change isn't real, or something like that. Now, that would get lots of critical feedback, not just from one person, because it's a bizarre statement, and bizarre statements attract the attention of many. False9's bizarre statements about Man City and the like obviously weren't as bizarre as flat-earth ones, but you get what I'm saying.The thing I found odd was that False9 never seemed to engage with the first group - those who pointed out what the recruitment team might be looking for in Kone and Thuram. All he/she did was to repeat his/her claims.About this time it stopped being a discussion. I presume False9 realised the topic was done to death and hope he/she will come back next time there's something on his/her mind with more preparedness to engage with others, and with less of the bizarre element.