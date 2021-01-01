And on this young lad Lavia who is a supposedly a defensive midfielder with Southampton who had the worst defence in the PL doesn't auger to well. And they want silly money for him because he is HOME Grown I would stick with young Curtis.
I really hate the fact being homegrown makes you more valuable as a player.
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker
RAWK - We need a 6Journo - Liverpool make move for a 6RAWK - No not him hes not good enough Dont mind if we get Lavia, give Fab one more year, bed in the new kid and have him ready for next season. Isnt Lavia exactly the type of signing most cry about wanting us to make? Young, full of potential and buying before his value explodes?
Let's not tarnish all of RAWK with the doom squad brush eh
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.54]