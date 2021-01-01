RAWK - We need a 6

Journo - Liverpool make move for a 6

RAWK - No not him hes not good enough



Dont mind if we get Lavia, give Fab one more year, bed in the new kid and have him ready for next season. Isnt Lavia exactly the type of signing most cry about wanting us to make? Young, full of potential and buying before his value explodes?



Not really in my opinion. Hes a phase or two early. Hes not like Mane, Fabinho, or Gini where its a bit more obvious hes a year off of potentially being a top class player. Hes a project with fairly underwhelming numbers whos played in a side vastly different than ours. Its a huge step up and a lot of money.