RAWK - “We need a 6”

Journo - “Liverpool make move for a 6”

RAWK - “No not him he’s not good enough”



Don’t mind if we get Lavia, give Fab one more year, bed in the new kid and have him ready for next season. Isn’t Lavia exactly the type of signing most cry about wanting us to make? Young, full of potential and buying before his value explodes?



Not really in my opinion. He’s a phase or two early. He’s not like Mane, Fabinho, or Gini where it’s a bit more obvious he’s a year off of potentially being a top class player. He’s a project with fairly underwhelming numbers who’s played in a side vastly different than ours. It’s a huge step up and a lot of money.