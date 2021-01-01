I think both Red and Coolie are right. We dont have enough players comfortable in this 8/20 hybrid midfield role. Henderson, Thiago and Bajcetic are all better on the ball a little deeper. Henderson is a good progressor from deep but has never been a between the lines player. Thiago could probably do it because hes so technically good but hes a deep lying playmaker. Bacjetic used to be a CB and the likelihood of him going not just from CB but from CB to central attacking midfield in a 8/10 hybrid feels pretty low. That only leaves Mac, Jones and Elliot as players youd be comfortable playing in the 8/10 hybrid (although I wonder if Gapko could).



But we have similar issues at DM. Henderson probably doesnt have the tactical discipline to play there given his legs cant get him out of trouble like they used too. Plus he doesnt seem to engage in duels like he used to. Thiago isnt a sole 6, his athleticism, or lack of, would be a big concern there. Bacjetic is very young and looks like his body will need time to be ready for first team football. That leaves Fabinho, who has fallen off a cliff and isnt a top 4 challenging player any longer.



That means we have a bunch of players we cant rely on for the DM position and a bunch of players we cant rely on for the 8/10 position with only 3 that seem suited to it. One of those, Elliot, is still very young and we dont know if hell develop enough. So we need a new DM and another player capable of playing 8/10 and, because the midfield will be played with 3, to offload Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson.



All this assumes we continue with Trent inverted obviously.