I think both Red and Coolie are right. We dont have enough players comfortable in this 8/20 hybrid midfield role. Henderson, Thiago and Bajcetic are all better on the ball a little deeper. Henderson is a good progressor from deep but has never been a between the lines player. Thiago could probably do it because hes so technically good but hes a deep lying playmaker. Bacjetic used to be a CB and the likelihood of him going not just from CB but from CB to central attacking midfield in a 8/10 hybrid feels pretty low. That only leaves Mac, Jones and Elliot as players youd be comfortable playing in the 8/10 hybrid (although I wonder if Gapko could).
But we have similar issues at DM. Henderson probably doesnt have the tactical discipline to play there given his legs cant get him out of trouble like they used too. Plus he doesnt seem to engage in duels like he used to. Thiago isnt a sole 6, his athleticism, or lack of, would be a big concern there. Bacjetic is very young and looks like his body will need time to be ready for first team football. That leaves Fabinho, who has fallen off a cliff and isnt a top 4 challenging player any longer.
That means we have a bunch of players we cant rely on for the DM position and a bunch of players we cant rely on for the 8/10 position with only 3 that seem suited to it. One of those, Elliot, is still very young and we dont know if hell develop enough. So we need a new DM and another player capable of playing 8/10 and, because the midfield will be played with 3, to offload Fabinho/Thiago/Henderson.
All this assumes we continue with Trent inverted obviously.