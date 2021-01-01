Buying Thuram and Macallister blocks the progress of Elliott and Jones though, if thats the argument being used for not getting a 6 because of Bajcetic who may still end up an 8 himself.



I think signing Kone doesnt really block anything either, he is similar profile to Bajcetic in that he may as well end up a 8, he isnt an out and out 6 or anything.



We could also get an older 6 like Palhinha or Amrabat if the focus is not blocking the potential progress of Bajcetic in that position.



I dont think Kone would play in the same spaces, he in one for the 2 spots in front of the CB imo(and one is Trents in Build up so could play Kone, Bajcetic together in games wo Trent somehow in the build up idk how that looks when it has drop for defense). Both are going for the spot next to Trent is my thought if there way to play together wo Trent can work.No Mac Allister and Thuram wont block he progress of Jones and Elliott you need 4 players there, those spots get way more heavily rotated and generally will sub in and out there. Elliott can play some wing too. Can have all 4 of them and all of the playing 1500 plus minutes and then still see if Clark can break into too.If Thuram signed honestly done expect more then being a Sub, starting in Europa and Cup games till like Oct, Nov time. Elliott I expect to play in PL maybe start of the early games, he played in every game till late on last year(idk why that changed maybe just young player struggle and change of system, or trying to manage minutes a little coming off the injury). Honestly Jones is basically a starter at this point imo but would think those 4 would give ability to rotate and matchup for different games and keep fresh. It the Era of 5 subs, I generally expect a 2 forward sub, 2 MF sub and one either of forward, MF, Or full back almost every game.