Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:59:37 pm
Yes, like everybody. Yet people make out like Klopp holds them back first to get them to adapt before they go in. There is no guarantee that if we buy a 6 he will just sit on the bench learning for several months. If he is good enough and he adapts then he goes in.

This was the line by the way the response was to

Even if some how Tchouamendi was signed Im not sure he starts day 1 with how Klopp generally brings in players.

This is one of the more notable developments of the transfer thread to date.

I can only conclude a deal for Monaco Lad is imminent.
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm
Bajcetic has never play in the half space consistently for Liverpool(he in the 1st percentile for progressive passed received with .28 per 90), when it was him and Fabinho in the middle of the season his was next to Fabinho and looked more 4231 he was not playmaking on the half turn btw in the lines.
Honestly Henderson should be the backup at Trent at this point. I would rather not have Henderson playing in between lines where his role playmaking, he much better when has space you dont have space. He going play there at times at least early in season i would think and expect it.

Everton game with fabinho/Bajcetic was basically same areas where Trent and Fabinho was at the end of the season, same thing vs Newcastle(even with the red card) Gakpo was basically false 9(Playing the #10) there and Salah was striker role. Trent was very high and Wide these games.
Basically in this set up(assuming it stays and see no reason it wont) Liverpool playing with 2 #10 type MFers and a 1 #6.
Thiago can play #10 role, Henderson can a little but he cant press much and also drift wide to find space or or closer to the cbs. Basically Need to replace Keita/OX with healthy Youngers players more then Fabinho. So Thiago and even Henderson can move on. Fabinho tactical type 6 even if Bajcetic takes over the #6 spot at some point can come in a probably go a job(or then you buy another 6 type who going help spell him). Hopefully the rest helps too.
Henderson Positioning at 6 can be terrible but Klopp will use him there.
The reason to get Kone or another 6 is basically clearly move on Fabinho next summer but I think it just going be 1 or 2 next summer moving on not 3. Fabinho contract goes till 2026, Thiago is in last season and Henderson has an club option for 2025(no idea if club will want to pick it up or not, guessing for Milner type reason maybe but Henderson has not been as versatile as Milner in his career).
Im fine with mac Allister, another 8/10 type and a CB. Bajcetic is going need time to play. Fabinho been over like 3k minutes multiple season in a row and finally get  proper rest this summer. Also a lot changes in front of the MF has hurt the pressing so he had deal with more space which he struggles with. He struggled at times but was pretty solid closer to the end of the season when all the pressing and much more compactness.
U would prefer to get  #6 who probably going have a hard time getting more then 1000-1500 minutes over a player who closer to being a #10 who going to those same minutes but instead of possible blocking a young talented player they get play to replace an older player? Or do u want both?
Klopp is not going block Minutes for Bajcetic if possible like he didn't go buy a RB when Trent was breaking in to replace Clyne.

Buying Thuram and Macallister blocks the progress of Elliott and Jones though, if thats the argument being used for not getting a 6 because of Bajcetic who may still end up an 8 himself.

I think signing Kone doesnt really block anything either, he is similar profile to Bajcetic in that he may as well end up a 8, he isnt an out and out 6 or anything.

We could also get an older 6 like Palhinha or Amrabat if the focus is not blocking the potential progress of Bajcetic in that position.
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm
Watching the French game I do like Cherki and Barcola even though they have both only just come on. We should take a look at them 2 aswell.

There was a bit of chatter a few months ago that we had our eye on him, looks some player and most importantly is very effective off the right.
If Klopp thinks Thuram , Mac Allister and  Kone have a higher ceiling than Jones and Elliot then I would go with what klopp thinks, if they dont then fair enough we can sell them on for more than we bought them, these are players we need atm, maybe klopp is looking for Thuram/Elliot   - Kone/Baj    - Mac Allister /Jones as out midfield six, four of them six can play all midfield roles (Kone/Baj/Thuram/Mac) plus maybe a Veiga or Szoboslai who can maybe take over the role of Salah if Injured or away  with the Salah spot covered by Elliot, Veiga and /or Szoboslai that group of players could be the mid/ partial forwards for the next 5/7 years if makes sense to me.

get Timber and Van der Ven in and that alot of places taken for the next  5/7 years would only need a LB and Goalkeeper maybe with that time with all the rest under 25 atm .
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm
We never have universally accepted players because we dont shop at the top market. But there was a lot of positivity around Mane, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz etc.

But if we sign the players you mention then its clearly a change of tact from us. Our great side put up a few seasons of good performances before they signed. If we sign Van Der Ven and Veiga, both have only just established themselves as regulars and are much younger.

Personally that doesnt seem very Klopp and I still very much doubt that will happen. Klopps a lot more conservative than people think, probably why our side is so old.

Jurgen is anything but conservative. Trent, Elliott, Bajcetic, they have all got their first team chance as teenagers. In fact, when you look at it, Jurgen is rarely buying "proven" talent. Most of his signings have room for development, some of them more, and some of them less. Like I said, apart from Van Dijk, Alisson and Thiago, Jurgen has never really bought "proven" talent during his 8 years with us ...
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:48:43 pm
If Klopp thinks Thuram , Mac Allister and  Kone have a higher ceiling than Jones and Elliot then I would go with what klopp thinks, if they dont then fair enough we can sell them on for more than we bought them, these are players we need atm, maybe klopp is looking for Thuram/Elliot   - Kone/Baj    - Mac Allister /Jones as out midfield six, four of them six can play all midfield roles (Kone/Baj/Thuram/Mac) plus maybe a Veiga or Szoboslai who can maybe take over the role of Salah if Injured or away  with the Salah spot covered by Elliot, Veiga and /or Szoboslai that group of players could be the mid/ partial forwards for the next 5/7 years if makes sense to me.

Thing is none of that seems very Klopp to me. He is not a manager that packs his side with young players. Plus we dont have longleft of Klopps tenure here, I dont think he is here for u21 development, he wants to win.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:51:31 pm
Jurgen is anything but conservative. Trent, Elliott, Bajcetic, they have all got their first team chance as teenagers. In fact, when you look at it, Jurgen is rarely buying "proven" talent. Most of his signings have room for development, some of them more, and some of them less. Like I said, apart from Van Dijk, Alisson and Thiago, Jurgen has never really bought "proven" talent during his 8 years with us ...

There are levels of proven though. You dont mention Salah but he was a 1 in 2 scorer for the team in Serie A that finished second one season and third another. He was proven to an extent.

Who do you compare Van Der Ven and Veiga to from who Klopp has signed? Van Der Ven has only come into the side this season and Veiga has 30 starts.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm
Thing is none of that seems very Klopp to me. He is not a manager that packs his side with young players. Plus we dont have longleft of Klopps tenure here, I dont think he is here for u21 development, he wants to win.

Why? I don't see him going anywhere for the next 5-6 years ...

Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:52:06 pm
Thing is none of that seems very Klopp to me. He is not a manager that packs his side with young players. Plus we dont have longleft of Klopps tenure here, I dont think he is here for u21 development, he wants to win.

Is that not pretty much what he did with us for a win everything team ?  get them to play together for a few years and them boom we win everything ,  only older players we had really was a goalkeeper everyone else was 25 or less with Trent being what 20/21.  The "older" heads would be Diaz / Jota /Mac in 2 or so years. Do we want to challenge next season , yes ofc, but can we confidently say we will, no. Top four next season should be the aim anything better is a bonus, they year after is the one we would hope to push for title
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:56:42 pm
Is that not pretty much what he did with us for a win everything team ?  get them to play together for a few years and them boom we win everything ,  only older players we had really was a goalkeeper everyone else was 25 or less with Trent being what 20/21.  The "older" heads would be Diaz / Jota /Mac in 2 or so years.

23-25 is fine. Its not a load of early 20s/teens breaking through in one season.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
There are levels of proven though. You dont mention Salah but he was a 1 in 2 scorer for the team in Serie A that finished second one season and third another. He was proven to an extent.

Who do you compare Van Der Ven and Veiga to from who Klopp has signed?

And this is where most of you get it wrong. Not every signing we make now must be a clone of a player we've signed under Jurgen before. Things change. People change.

If you insist, Veiga is exactly the same age and position like Henderson when we signed him. Van de Ven is exactly the same age and position as Agger. Those two didn't turn out bad ...
As i said before realistically we probably wont be pushing for the title next season, so top four is priority , the season after we would have all these players bedded in all will be a year older pushing most of the team to around the 25 year old mark with the rest in the 23 ish  i dont see why this would be a problem, Baj would be youngest at 20  i think the same age Trent won everything.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm
We never have universally accepted players because we dont shop at the top market. But there was a lot of positivity around Mane, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz etc.

But if we sign the players you mention then its clearly a change of tact from us. Our great side put up a few seasons of good performances before they signed. If we sign Van Der Ven and Veiga, both have only just established themselves as regulars and are much younger.

Personally that doesnt seem very Klopp and I still very much doubt that will happen. Klopps a lot more conservative than people think, probably why our side is so old.

Mane came with a lot of reservations from a lot of fans. Loads of chat about 'yet another' Southampton player  didn't take long for that perception to change, mind.

On the point of easing players in, it's probably position-dependent too though. A CM in our side probably often has a lot of adapting to do, as would a FB.
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:54:41 pm
There are levels of proven though. You dont mention Salah but he was a 1 in 2 scorer for the team in Serie A that finished second one season and third another. He was proven to an extent.

Who do you compare Van Der Ven and Veiga to from who Klopp has signed? Van Der Ven has only come into the side this season and Veiga has 30 starts.

Isn't VDV the same age as Konate was when we signed him?
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:07:44 am
Mane came with a lot of reservations from a lot of fans. Loads of chat about 'yet another' Southampton player  didn't take long for that perception to change, mind.

On the point of easing players in, it's probably position-dependent too though. A CM in our side probably often has a lot of adapting to do, as would a FB.

Agreed they do need to learn new postions, thats why i think we are looking at player like Van der Ven and Timber for defence as they have the pace we use the rest can be learnt you cant learn speed.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:10:26 am
Isn't VDV the same age as Konate was when we signed him?

Exactly my point people forget VVD , Hendo, Trent et all were also the same ages as Thuram/Kone/Mac etc etc ,  klopp to me likes to build era teams and lets be honest if not for sports washing our old / Young lads at the time would have won everything. everyone of that 2019 winning team wasa 4 years younger making the very oldest about 28 (ignoring milner :P )

I mean we had tonnes of experience and had one of the greatest soccer players in the world with plenty experience

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155041028186132

<a href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155041028186132" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=10155041028186132</a>
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 05:34:36 pm
Tap-in knows nothing.

He didnt have a clue about False9. And that came out of nowhere.

Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 02:31:19 pm
Waiting for Francois Plateau to link us to Jake the Peg
He'll be useful if we don't qualify automatically from our Europa league group and need to play the extra leg
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 03:15:56 pm
It is interesting that nothing came of the Barella to Newcastle stuff,
Plenty came of it in this thread

#bedwettersmakingtitsofthemselves
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:19:53 pm
Now I'm not the world's most tactical guy
But my understanding is that he plays wide right?
He said Bar-cola, C-O-L-A Cola
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:54:44 pm

Honestly Henderson should be the backup at Trent at this point. I would rather not have Henderson playing in between lines where his role playmaking, he much better when has space you dont have space. He going play there at times at least early in season i would think and expect it.

RedG13, I'm sure there's a lot I can learn from your analysis of football roles, but can I make a request?

Could you please re-read what you've written before you post. It's often really hard to read. I can normally add in the grammar that you miss out or mangle, but you also come up with lines that just don't seem to make any sense - "he much better when has space you dont have space" in the post above, for example. Did you mean, "Henderson's much better when he has some space, and you don't have any space in between the lines"? Surely not, as the whole point of getting in between the lines is to find space. So what did you mean? Would love to know.
Thanks, would appreciate it
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 11:30:52 pm
Buying Thuram and Macallister blocks the progress of Elliott and Jones though, if thats the argument being used for not getting a 6 because of Bajcetic who may still end up an 8 himself.

I think signing Kone doesnt really block anything either, he is similar profile to Bajcetic in that he may as well end up a 8, he isnt an out and out 6 or anything.

We could also get an older 6 like Palhinha or Amrabat if the focus is not blocking the potential progress of Bajcetic in that position.
I dont think Kone would play in the same spaces, he in one for the 2 spots in front of the CB imo(and one is Trents in Build up so could play Kone, Bajcetic together in games wo Trent somehow in the build up idk how that looks when it has drop for defense). Both are going for the spot next to Trent is my thought if there way to play together wo Trent can work.
No Mac Allister and Thuram wont block he progress of Jones and Elliott you need 4 players there, those spots get way more heavily rotated and generally will sub in and out there. Elliott can play some wing too. Can have all 4 of them and all of the playing 1500 plus minutes and then still see if Clark can break into too.
If Thuram signed honestly done expect more then being a Sub, starting in Europa and Cup games till like Oct, Nov time. Elliott I expect to play in PL maybe start of the early games, he played in every game till late on last year(idk why that changed maybe just young player struggle and change of system, or trying to manage minutes a little coming off the injury). Honestly Jones is basically a starter at this point imo but would think those 4 would give ability to rotate and matchup for different games and keep fresh. It the Era of 5 subs, I generally expect a 2 forward sub, 2 MF sub and one either of forward, MF, Or full back almost every game.
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:35:20 am
RedG13, I'm sure there's a lot I can learn from your analysis of football roles, but can I make a request?

Could you please re-read what you've written before you post. It's often really hard to read. I can normally add in the grammar that you miss out or mangle, but you also come up with lines that just don't seem to make any sense - "he much better when has space you dont have space" in the post above, for example. Did you mean, "Henderson's much better when he has some space, and you don't have any space in between the lines"? Surely not, as the whole point of getting in between the lines is to find space. So what did you mean? Would love to know.
Thanks, would appreciate it
I try and do my best with Grammar, not my strong suit
But basically instead of staying looking for space in little pockets he will move outside of MF to receive the ball, Like sometimes he stepping on the toes of the other MF, or even CB pr into the space for Salah/Trent(he not as wide now) so now somebody else need go take that space, instead of having more numbers in the MF, just gives it away as he not the most comfortable player receiving the ball under pressure(and on the half turn). Like Bajcetic below have be able to play on the half turn, Henderson is a possibility receives back to goal and goes to Allisson for a long ball and the other team get ball back as an example(or Virgil plays to the LB). watch how Bajcetic let the ball run escape the pressure( back to goal when it passed lets the ball run across his body, and touch into space so he can get away)
https://twitter.com/TheAnfieldWrap/status/1627609291233366016
Took this picture from BabuYagu twitter but look at the Build up and who all the players are. The Winner and striker(even if more of a 10 role wise) are deepest player over your 6, 8 players. Can make passes when your in a straight line instead of Triangles in the MF
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:22:35 pm
We never have universally accepted players because we dont shop at the top market. But there was a lot of positivity around Mane, Fabinho, Salah, Diaz etc.

But if we sign the players you mention then its clearly a change of tact from us. Our great side put up a few seasons of good performances before they signed. If we sign Van Der Ven and Veiga, both have only just established themselves as regulars and are much younger.

Personally that doesnt seem very Klopp and I still very much doubt that will happen. Klopps a lot more conservative than people think, probably why our side is so old.

Didn't  Klopp mention in an interview a few months back that he'd like us to take a few more risks in the transfer market? Maybe he's shifted his stance and is on board with the idea of players like Thuram and Kone joinjng the squad. Talented youngsters that he can mold to suit his style but are more of a "risk" compared to the likes of Salah and Mane when they joined.
Even Nunez was a risk in the sense that he'd had one great season in Portugal before we signed him.
Quote from: amir87 on Yesterday at 08:38:33 pm
Thuram has been very impressive today. I can see why were interested in him.

FALSE!! NEIN!!
Quote from: Avens on Today at 12:07:44 am
Mane came with a lot of reservations from a lot of fans. Loads of chat about 'yet another' Southampton player  didn't take long for that perception to change, mind.

On the point of easing players in, it's probably position-dependent too though. A CM in our side probably often has a lot of adapting to do, as would a FB.
Fucking love Mane, I see why he wanted to go but we missed him badly last season, such a clutch player.
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 01:09:54 am
Didn't  Klopp mention in an interview a few months back that he'd like us to take a few more risks in the transfer market? Maybe he's shifted his stance and is on board with the idea of players like Thuram and Kone joinjng the squad. Talented youngsters that he can mold to suit his style but are more of a "risk" compared to the likes of Salah and Mane when they joined.
Even Nunez was a risk in the sense that he'd had one great season in Portugal before we signed him.
Thuram just turned 22 in march and Kone just turned 22 in May. They  both played 100 games in top 5 league.
Im just going to an MLS based player that I know had trials with Dortmund before but a Risk would be like signing Fletcher from DC united for couple mil.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kristian_Fletcher
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 01:09:54 am
Didn't  Klopp mention in an interview a few months back that he'd like us to take a few more risks in the transfer market? Maybe he's shifted his stance and is on board with the idea of players like Thuram and Kone joinjng the squad. Talented youngsters that he can mold to suit his style but are more of a "risk" compared to the likes of Salah and Mane when they joined.
Even Nunez was a risk in the sense that he'd had one great season in Portugal before we signed him.

Mane and Salah were both seen as risks at the time of their signing. No one was claiming that they were a surefire elite players.

Mane was seen as inconsistent. Some even described him as a mid-table player.

Salah was a player that had struggled in PL with Chelsea. At Basel, he was a very raw player. Only in Serie A did he start to develop that pedigree, but in general signings from Serie A didn't do that good in PL. He was still remembered by sum as a Chelsea Flop hence the hilariously wrong takes at the time.

 
