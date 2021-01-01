Where's the specialist DM!!?!?!? FUCK!!!!!
Well clearly France got the scouting report from False9.
Kone and Thuram not starting for France tonight.
Dont think were going to sign a specialist DM
This lad Jones for England has controlled the game.
https://youtu.be/yqYISFusbM0Barella vs England.
Liverpool are ready to launch a bid to sign Nicolo Barella for a similar amount to Newcastles bid for Sandro Tonali - 70M. [@TempoWeb]
Put him up front and we'd have a Massive Attack.
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?
We're not though. Thuram is also done.
Don't think we even needed him. Klopp prefers a small squad.
Alexis Mac AllisterKhephren Thuram Nicolo Barella DefenderIf we managed to sign All 4 , you would have to be happy with this window
3 8s would be a bit weird. I'd be happy with 2 8s.
Barella wont happen, unfortunately. Neither will Chiesa.
What does Barella offer us? I've hardly ever watched him, but when I have I was underwhelmed based on Killer's lady boner for him.
Who's in the Mascarpone role?
Sorry. Couldn't resist. I'm sure we'll sign one or two more before the season. So many rumours around though, I wouldn't bet on any specific one.
Hopefully now were all done, and we can sell a few on the fringes. salah will probably go right at the end of the window for big money
