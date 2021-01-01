« previous next »
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13200 on: Today at 06:48:10 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:34:02 pm
Where's the specialist DM!!?!?!? FUCK!!!!!

Dont think were going to sign a specialist DM
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13201 on: Today at 06:48:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:45:48 pm
Well clearly France got the scouting report from False9.

 ;D
Offline paisley1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13202 on: Today at 06:49:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:43:43 pm
Kone and Thuram not starting for France tonight.

This lad Jones for England has controlled the game.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13203 on: Today at 06:49:35 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:48:10 pm
Dont think were going to sign a specialist DM

Not a 'cheesy' enough position?
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13204 on: Today at 06:50:01 pm »
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 06:49:31 pm
This lad Jones for England has controlled the game.

He has.

Tidy as f*ck!

 :)
Offline TAA66

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13205 on: Today at 06:51:53 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 05:02:44 pm
https://youtu.be/yqYISFusbM0

Barella vs England.

Fucking hell.  That comp makes him look proper shit.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13206 on: Today at 06:52:05 pm »
Quote
Liverpool are ready to launch a bid to sign Nicolo Barella for a similar amount to Newcastles bid for Sandro Tonali - 70M. [@TempoWeb]
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13207 on: Today at 06:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:42:49 pm
Put him up front and we'd have a Massive Attack.
FSG playing 3D chess again.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13208 on: Today at 06:57:36 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:52:05 pm


I can't see Inter letting Brozovic and Barella go, but what do I know.
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13209 on: Today at 06:58:42 pm »
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?

Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13210 on: Today at 06:58:48 pm »
Just dont reckon were after Barella at all
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13211 on: Today at 06:59:08 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?

We're not though. Thuram is also done.  :P
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13212 on: Today at 06:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?
Dissatisfied maybe, but I'm used to FSG being frugal in the transfer market, so, meh.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13213 on: Today at 07:01:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?

You know the answer to that surely. If anybody believes its enough I believe theyre an ostrich.
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13214 on: Today at 07:02:15 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?

We could sign 10 top class players and there would still be moaning.  ;)
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13215 on: Today at 07:02:55 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:59:08 pm
We're not though. Thuram is also done.  :P

Having his medical (with Kone) right now.

 ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13216 on: Today at 07:05:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?


Made up,yeah.  Think thats it now. Just get rid of a few and were all set
Offline Peabee

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13217 on: Today at 07:08:32 pm »
Sorry. Couldn't resist.  ;D

I'm sure we'll sign one or two more before the season. So many rumours around though, I wouldn't bet on any specific one.
Offline Zizou

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13218 on: Today at 07:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?



Don't think we even needed him. Klopp prefers a small squad.
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13219 on: Today at 07:12:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:58:42 pm
If we were to only sign Mac Allister, would everyone be happy?

Of course I would be happy. It is summer time, we are all in good health, life is beautiful ...
Online A Red Abroad

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13220 on: Today at 07:13:16 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on Today at 07:09:41 pm
Don't think we even needed him. Klopp prefers a small squad.

 ;D ;D
Offline Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13221 on: Today at 07:21:20 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Alexis Mac Allister
Khephren Thuram
Nicolo Barella
Defender

If we managed to sign All 4 , you would have to be happy with this window

3 8s would be a bit weird. I'd be happy with 2 8s.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13222 on: Today at 07:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:21:20 pm
3 8s would be a bit weird. I'd be happy with 2 8s.

Just order a 16th mate.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13223 on: Today at 07:25:43 pm »
Knight, don't play poker mate.
Online stewy17

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13224 on: Today at 07:26:48 pm »
Barella wont happen, unfortunately. Neither will Chiesa.
Offline careful on these streets, I've heard stories

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13225 on: Today at 07:27:13 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 06:27:41 pm
Alexis Mac Allister
Khephren Thuram
Nicolo Barella
Defender

If we managed to sign All 4, you would have to be happy with this window
While Barella is talented I wonder if he will give us the energy and steel we need in the midfield, but I admit I have not seen a lot of him. We definitely need two additions in the defense, not one. Our defending has been really poor for a while now.
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13226 on: Today at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:26:48 pm
Barella wont happen, unfortunately. Neither will Chiesa.

No one cares about Chiesa these days. He's not been the same since the two knee injuries.
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13227 on: Today at 07:32:53 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:26:48 pm
Barella wont happen, unfortunately. Neither will Chiesa.

Would stay clear of Chiesa as another injury waiting to happen
Online red mongoose

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13228 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm »
What does Barella offer us? I've hardly ever watched him, but when I have I was underwhelmed based on Killer's lady boner for him.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13229 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 07:26:48 pm
Barella wont happen, unfortunately. Neither will Chiesa.

I reckon Chiesa will move, shouldn't be to us mind, we have other needs.  I honestly can't see Barella leaving if Brozovic does.  That'd be a decent side without their two best midfielders and one of their best forwards (I'm aware that's Lukaku, but Italy seems to be his field to plow through).
Online rocco

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13230 on: Today at 07:39:42 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 07:37:34 pm
What does Barella offer us? I've hardly ever watched him, but when I have I was underwhelmed based on Killer's lady boner for him.
Personally think perfect for us , would be excellent along side Mac imo. A all round centre midfielder excellent box to box and offers a proper goal threat from midfield plus his pressing is excellent as is his passing
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13231 on: Today at 07:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 06:40:45 pm
Who's in the Mascarpone role?
Everton blindfolded a donkey instead
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13232 on: Today at 07:40:29 pm »
On Thuram, he played the big game; but hadnt played for 5 weeks before that, so its no surprise hes on the bench for this
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13233 on: Today at 07:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 07:08:32 pm
Sorry. Couldn't resist.  ;D

I'm sure we'll sign one or two more before the season. So many rumours around though, I wouldn't bet on any specific one.
Hopefully now were all done, and we can sell a few on the fringes. salah will probably go right at the end of the window for big money
Online Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13234 on: Today at 07:52:34 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:43:06 pm
Hopefully now were all done, and we can sell a few on the fringes. salah will probably go right at the end of the window for big money

We're replacing Salah with that 18 year old Turkish lad, he's got a £15mil release clause, right up FSG's street.
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #13235 on: Today at 07:53:32 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 07:43:06 pm
Hopefully now were all done, and we can sell a few on the fringes. salah will probably go right at the end of the window for big money

El Lobos dream transfer window
