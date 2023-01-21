« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13040 on: Today at 10:07:47 am
Quote from: Larse on Today at 09:38:41 am
Were closing in on thuram apparently (david lynch) + there is news from italian sources that were in for barella

Hopefully Thuram is just a matter of time now. Barella I'm still sceptical about, think of Thuram comes in then a third midfielder will cost no more than him or AMA. One of the dream midfield signings for me though and probably more realistic than a Valverde etc. Would love to see it done.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13041 on: Today at 10:10:46 am
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:33:03 am
It's the emergence of Elliott, Jones, and Bajcetic why I am hopeful for next season, and if the club feels it's a transitional season as these players gain more experience running the midfield, that's fine and acceptable. What I don't like is the idea of spending close to 70-80 million pounds on unproven footballers such as Gravenbach, Kone, Thuram, or Veiga. It makes fuck all sense to me to waste money on more project players, given where we are with budgets and the state of the clubs that we are competing with. It's a funny mix of arrogance (i.e. we do it better) or defeatism (we can't compete with City, Arsenal, Newcastle, Manchester United, or Chelsea), I can't seem to make up mind about which one it is, probably a bit of both. It's like the fag end of the Houllier years when the club was taking punts on unproven talents from France.

In short, what I am really worried about is buying players at a similar stage of development to the young midfielders at the club already.

Dismissing those players as merely unproven or projects is both lazy and uninformed, while they obviously still have room to develop further as players, which isn't actually a bad thing, they would be joining us to contribute from this season onwards.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13042 on: Today at 10:14:12 am
Time for "it's happening" gif?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13043 on: Today at 10:19:17 am
Another chance to watch Kone and Thuram for France U21 at 7.45pm tonight. They are playing Norway and it's free to watch on UEFA TV.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13044 on: Today at 10:21:10 am
Quote from: demain on Today at 07:33:03 am
It's the emergence of Elliott, Jones, and Bajcetic why I am hopeful for next season, and if the club feels it's a transitional season as these players gain more experience running the midfield, that's fine and acceptable.

 :odd

What in the holy hell am I reading?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13045 on: Today at 10:21:29 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:27:36 am
I disagree - Mount has at least played that position before and it's more of a 10 than an 8 at times which suits him. That's a contrast to Gravenberch and Thuram who don't play so offensively and are both quite raw. Mount would adapt much quicker.

Veiga is an interesting one because the potential upside to his signing is huge, and he seems to have a great mentality, but he's still a bit of an unknown entitiy with regards to his all-round game. I'd take him if the risk wasn't so high, I suspect he'd end up at a club like Chelsea or City where they can write off £35m if he doesn't work out.

It really isn't more of a 10 and trying to portray it as such to make an overpriced player seem less of a bad option just seems desperate and him having played as a #8 before is the issue with him as when he has done it in the past he has generally looked far worse doing so than when playing in his more natural role as a #10 or even a wide forward, if it was more like that then we have the likes of Elliott, Mac and Gakpo already at the club who could fill the role without us having to pay silly money for the english tax.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13046 on: Today at 10:22:13 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:19:17 am
Another chance to watch Kone and Thuram for France U21 at 7.45pm tonight. They are playing Norway and it's free to watch on UEFA TV.

There is a thread for the U21 Euros, just fyi for those who post match updates here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13047 on: Today at 10:24:54 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13048 on: Today at 10:31:44 am
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:07:47 am
Hopefully Thuram is just a matter of time now. Barella I'm still sceptical about, think of Thuram comes in then a third midfielder will cost no more than him or AMA. One of the dream midfield signings for me though and probably more realistic than a Valverde etc. Would love to see it done.

Personally I'd have expected it would have been Mac Allister or Barella, I doubt (could be wrong) we want a midfield full of under 6 footers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13049 on: Today at 10:33:38 am
How reliable are the Barella links? I'll take them seriously them if the likes of Joyce, Pearce and Livbes start reporting them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13050 on: Today at 10:36:53 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:33:38 am
How reliable are the Barella links? I'll take them seriously them if the likes of Joyce, Pearce and Livbes start reporting them.

 ;D

That's silly. You know Pearce doesn't have the connections he used to.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13051 on: Today at 10:37:20 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:02:39 am
Hes not Joyce, but hes also not clueless.

I cant believe football insider actually hires journalists these days!

Yeah its the football insider angle that makes me sceptical.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13052 on: Today at 10:37:38 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Today at 10:14:12 am
Time for "it's happening" gif?

Nah

Its just (not particularly well written) Sunday clickbait from Lynch.

Well probably sign him but Lynch is t breaking anything that you cant find by googling the subject.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13053 on: Today at 10:37:46 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 10:36:53 am
;D

That's silly. You know Pearce doesn't have the connections he used to.

I heard Livbes is Pearces connection.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13054 on: Today at 10:41:24 am
Thuram would be an excellent signing
Powerful midfield player exactly what we need
Van De Ven as a cb would be excellent as well

Our coaching is excellent Klopp and Linders will improve these players
The main issue is our lack of legs so getting in supreme athletes is critical
I think Nunez will be excellent next year as well
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13055 on: Today at 10:43:17 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 09:58:46 am
A bunch of PL sides were after Bellingham, including us and united, he chose Dortmund over them all as he recognised that it would be his best opportunity to start regularly for a side in a decent league, over here his starts would have been far less regular or he might have been loaned out somewhere worse than Dortmund anyway.

I know Bellingham spent a couple of days at the academy with his parents when he was 9. I may be wrong but I honestly don't remember us being in for him when he moved to Dortmund.

I completely get what you say about not being able to offer first team football at that age. For me though if we are not able or prepared to sign these players when they have broken out then we should consider a multi club approach where we can offer first team football at a slightly lower level.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13056 on: Today at 10:43:36 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 09:16:18 am
I want owners who are passionate about winning, there isnt a single football finance expert out there who doesnt think Liverpool could easily afford to be more ambitious in the transfer market and stay within FFP, if you can find one then please post it in the FSG thread, I dont want to divert the attention in here away from its purpose, thank you Peter

Like that's a thing anymore. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13057 on: Today at 10:44:59 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13058 on: Today at 10:46:24 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:41:24 am
Thuram would be an excellent signing
Powerful midfield player exactly what we need
Van De Ven as a cb would be excellent as well

Our coaching is excellent Klopp and Linders will improve these players
The main issue is our lack of legs so getting in supreme athletes is critical
I think Nunez will be excellent next year as well
Right, own up, who has hacked MD1990s account?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13059 on: Today at 10:48:02 am
Quote from: False9 on Today at 12:20:44 am
"There's nothing we can learn from our opponent" - To think City is sucessful just because they have huge amounts of money to spend is delusional.

PSG and United have just as much money. They haven't built anything nowhere the level of what City built.

This shows City have a solid project behind them. That, when pumped with infinite money, makes them very hard to beat.

So there is us. And here it comes the secret in moneyball - There's a limited number of players that City can have in their squad. And much more good players around in the market. So you don't need to spend as much as them to succeed. You just need to spend enough to get the other good players they can't get - Because they don't work in their system, but works on ours, or because they already have their squad full.

The problem for Liverpool so far is because we do have a very solid project. Just as solid as them. But we don't spend enough - not the same as them, because this would be impossible, enough - to get those other good players who are available on the market.

The consequence is a squad that is always falling short of greatness because of depth problems, when a single 100 mi net investment window could change everything.

You can add these to the list of crap (missed them off somehow from 2020-21):

Bustos - 6.5
Rosa - 6
Couto - 6
Kabore - 4.5

That takes their total list of poor signings to 24 out of a total of 46 players theyve signed for a fee  in those 7 years, a worse than 50% hit rate. Weve signed 23 players for a fee in that time, of which maybe 6 or 7 could be classed as poor signings at a push Id say giving us a 70% hit rate. And our poor signings total less than 100m, not 409m (their new total adding those above into the list). On money spent our hit rate is even better, seeing as weve spent 753m in that time, thats a 88% hit rate in £s spent. Whereas theyve spent 1.2 billion and wasted more than a third of that money! Sure PSG or United may waste more, though neither actually spend more, but if we wasted that amount of money or even money at the rate that they do, wed have no chance to compete.

So no, theyre not a model for us to learn from. Our club is far more competent at what we do than they are, we are just operating under limitations. Their lack of limitations and the fact their successes are highlighted more than their failures shows that. Id imagine most arent even aware of half the names on that list, yet that spend all adds at.

Sure we might have to spend more because of them, but thats because theyve inflated the market and spend at a rate that means others have to spend similarly to keep up. Just because they cant sign every good player doesnt mean that doesnt impact us, firstly because their presence raises the price of all players in the market and secondly, because theyll often get the first choice of players without facing much competition, unlike all of our signings.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:02:42 am
Have you got how much they recouped in fees for those players though mate?

As for their income, in that time, weve brought in 486.65m (65% return) and theyve brought in 575.27m (47% return). And from the list of signings that havent worked out, theyve got 159m, at a return of 38.8% to date, and even some of that came from City Group clubs..
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13060 on: Today at 10:48:52 am
Gravenberch looked pretty good against Portugal U21s.

https://youtu.be/gPOIiNb9siA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13061 on: Today at 11:12:09 am
Thuram does look a player.

Sure he has a lot of great physical qualities  being big, strong  and quick. Things we are lacking in the middle. but he also looks like he is a guy  that is developing the tactical side of his game to match the physical side as he seems to be able to get himself into positions to get the ball without having to rely on being bigger or stronger than the other guy.

Looks like a guy that the more game time he gets at a higher level the better his reading of the game gets and he then has the physical qualities to fall back upon if and when he needs them. 

A smart player with great physical attributes would certainly add another element to us in the midfield. would prefer him to Barella as think Thuram might have the potential to be a more effective player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13062 on: Today at 11:13:30 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 08:33:56 am
I was thinking when I opened this thread " why does this thread always descend into the FSG discussion thread?".

Then I see the FSG thread is locked, so Al has no home at the moment...   :P

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13063 on: Today at 11:14:01 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:33:38 am
How reliable are the Barella links? I'll take them seriously them if the likes of Joyce, Pearce and Livbes start reporting them.

 ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13064 on: Today at 11:21:26 am
Quote from: NightDancer on Today at 11:12:09 am
Thuram does look a player.

Sure he has a lot of great physical qualities  being big, strong  and quick. Things we are lacking in the middle. but he also looks like he is a guy  that is developing the tactical side of his game to match the physical side as he seems to be able to get himself into positions to get the ball without having to rely on being bigger or stronger than the other guy.

Looks like a guy that the more game time he gets at a higher level the better his reading of the game gets and he then has the physical qualities to fall back upon if and when he needs them. 

A smart player with great physical attributes would certainly add another element to us in the midfield. would prefer him to Barella as think Thuram might have the potential to be a more effective player.

He can look a bit uneasy on the eye at times with arms and legs all over the place but he does seem to take care of the ball pretty well. Sure he'd be a slow burner but it would be really interesting too see how he develops over the season if he comes in as there is plenty to work with there and he's stil in the early stages of his senior career.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13065 on: Today at 11:25:42 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 10:43:36 am
Like that's a thing anymore.

if it wasnt a thing it was an excuse, either way the capacity to do more was there, the will wasnt
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #13067 on: Today at 11:34:47 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 10:41:24 am
Thuram would be an excellent signing
Powerful midfield player exactly what we need
Van De Ven as a cb would be excellent as well

Our coaching is excellent Klopp and Linders will improve these players
The main issue is our lack of legs so getting in supreme athletes is critical
I think Nunez will be excellent next year as well

It will be interesting to see where Nunez is used next season, hopefully hes more clinical in front of how that would immediately see a big increase in points
