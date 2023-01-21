"There's nothing we can learn from our opponent" - To think City is sucessful just because they have huge amounts of money to spend is delusional.



PSG and United have just as much money. They haven't built anything nowhere the level of what City built.



This shows City have a solid project behind them. That, when pumped with infinite money, makes them very hard to beat.



So there is us. And here it comes the secret in moneyball - There's a limited number of players that City can have in their squad. And much more good players around in the market. So you don't need to spend as much as them to succeed. You just need to spend enough to get the other good players they can't get - Because they don't work in their system, but works on ours, or because they already have their squad full.



The problem for Liverpool so far is because we do have a very solid project. Just as solid as them. But we don't spend enough - not the same as them, because this would be impossible, enough - to get those other good players who are available on the market.



The consequence is a squad that is always falling short of greatness because of depth problems, when a single 100 mi net investment window could change everything.



Have you got how much they recouped in fees for those players though mate?



You can add these to the list of crap (missed them off somehow from 2020-21):Bustos - 6.5Rosa - 6Couto - 6Kabore - 4.5That takes their total list of poor signings to 24 out of a total of 46 players theyve signed for a fee in those 7 years, a worse than 50% hit rate. Weve signed 23 players for a fee in that time, of which maybe 6 or 7 could be classed as poor signings at a push Id say giving us a 70% hit rate. And our poor signings total less than 100m, not 409m (their new total adding those above into the list). On money spent our hit rate is even better, seeing as weve spent 753m in that time, thats a 88% hit rate in £s spent. Whereas theyve spent 1.2 billion and wasted more than a third of that money! Sure PSG or United may waste more, though neither actually spend more, but if we wasted that amount of money or even money at the rate that they do, wed have no chance to compete.So no, theyre not a model for us to learn from. Our club is far more competent at what we do than they are, we are just operating under limitations. Their lack of limitations and the fact their successes are highlighted more than their failures shows that. Id imagine most arent even aware of half the names on that list, yet that spend all adds at.Sure we might have to spend more because of them, but thats because theyve inflated the market and spend at a rate that means others have to spend similarly to keep up. Just because they cant sign every good player doesnt mean that doesnt impact us, firstly because their presence raises the price of all players in the market and secondly, because theyll often get the first choice of players without facing much competition, unlike all of our signings.As for their income, in that time, weve brought in 486.65m (65% return) and theyve brought in 575.27m (47% return). And from the list of signings that havent worked out, theyve got 159m, at a return of 38.8% to date, and even some of that came from City Group clubs..