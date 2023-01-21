« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 467027 times)

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12760 on: Today at 11:25:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:19:58 am
Funny game that Fulham one because in just one game it became apparent that there was a problem. Then we have the Palace draw and already its a case of maybe we have dropped too many points already to keep up with City and that clearly affected the players.


I usually pay no attention to the table for 10 games. The problem wasn't the points on the board, the problem was the performances on the pitch which was ridiculous as the season had just started and we looked knackered after 60 minutes in every game. And in every game, we were being out run which turned out to be fact (according to Anfield Index) not just the eye test.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,278
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12761 on: Today at 11:30:57 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:25:37 am
I usually pay no attention to the table for 10 games. The problem wasn't the points on the board, the problem was the performances on the pitch which was ridiculous as the season had just started and we looked knackered after 60 minutes in every game. And in every game, we were being out run which turned out to be fact (according to Anfield Index) not just the eye test.

Klopp knew this as after the United game he said we needed players. Was always wondering how the manager and coaches missed that there was a lack of intensity but it could have been that they knew but were hoping we could ride it out. Klopp is not a knee jerk manager so if he is saying he was wrong and he needs players then its likely he knew earlier.
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12762 on: Today at 11:35:28 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:30:57 am
Klopp knew this as after the United game he said we needed players. Was always wondering how the manager and coaches missed that there was a lack of intensity but it could have been that they knew but were hoping we could ride it out. Klopp is not a knee jerk manager so if he is saying he was wrong and he needs players then its likely he knew earlier.

Also, I don't think the coaching staff thought about the psychological effects of missing out on the two big trophies whilst literally pushing themselves to the limit. By that I mean they didn't bring in midfielders to freshen things up for the sake of freshening things up instead choosing to wait for the right player.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,851
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12763 on: Today at 11:36:52 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 11:00:32 am
Blast from the past that.
Interesting
Logged

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,620
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12764 on: Today at 11:47:43 am »
The tactics at the beginning of the season certainly didn't help. Looking back now they were bizarre and dare I say a little arrogant.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,064
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12765 on: Today at 11:50:05 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:47:43 am
The tactics at the beginning of the season certainly didn't help. Looking back now they were bizarre and dare I say a little arrogant.

What was wrong with the tactics?
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,059
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12766 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:47:43 am
The tactics at the beginning of the season certainly didn't help. Looking back now they were bizarre and dare I say a little arrogant.
Weren't they just our usual tactics but with players who were mentally and physically lacking? + added long balls to Nunez because he was the only player capable of running still.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,648
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12767 on: Today at 11:51:56 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 12:23:05 pm
But CC will help end the circularity of the thread by explaining the causes of the circularity of the thread, without it being a direct response to anyone in particular, of course  ;D

I genuinely mean this in the most respectful way possible, because I think you generally post with a tone of respect: you put yourself forward as an arbiter of justice in these types of conversation but I haven't once seen you level any of these types of accusations at anyone who is more 'negative-leaning'. You save your educational posts for those of us who you label as positive (I'd say I'm more of an optimistic realist, but semantics  ;D)

Today, for example, I posted a really (quite pointless) speculation that Schmadtke's arrival might see a bit of a delay in transfer activity, while he gets to work with the rest of the team, bringing some ideas of his own. I didn't see you leaping in to explain to Knight why his accusations of that post being an attempt at a wind up are contributing to the circular nature of the discussion on here. You keep that reserved for people who suggest the constant repetition of 'why aren't we linked with a defender' is boring.

Anyway, it's an observation.
Exactly this.

It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.

But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.

Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).

We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem to expect all those things every season.

There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.

That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).

If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.

It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.

In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12768 on: Today at 11:58:01 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:06 am
To be fair, 17m back in the early 2000's was a huge amount of money.
7.5m wasn't it? Thats what it said on teletext call line options back then anyway 😂
Logged

Offline spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,647
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12769 on: Today at 12:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 11:58:01 am
7.5m wasn't it? Thats what it said on teletext call line options back then anyway 😂

I think 7.5 is what we bid and Manu blew us out of the water.
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12770 on: Today at 12:03:04 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 10:13:57 am
We need to get the dreadlock quota up.

I think buying players based on their hairstyle is infinitely more scientific than basing it on one game or YouTube clips.

 ;D
I'm all for that, is Jason Lee still playing and available?
Logged

Offline Shady Craig

  • 'Arry's Tax Lawyer. T'riffic. Hush, hush, eye to eye. When will he, will he be famous? I can't answer that!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,895
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12771 on: Today at 12:07:34 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:01:45 pm
I think 7.5 is what we bid and Manu blew us out of the water.
We were clearly mingebacks back then as well then 👀👀👀
Logged

Offline The_Nomad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12772 on: Today at 12:08:48 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:56 am
Exactly this.

It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.

But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.

Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).

We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem to expect all those things every season.

There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.

That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).

If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.

It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.

In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).

Thank you. 🙏🏽
Logged
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12773 on: Today at 12:21:12 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:56 am
Exactly this.

It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.

But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.

Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).

We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem to expect all those things every season.

There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.

That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).

If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.

It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.

In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).

Excellent post.  :wellin

[EDIT] And thank you NHS. I support the strikes 100%.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:26:09 pm by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12774 on: Today at 12:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Today at 12:03:04 pm
I'm all for that, is Jason Lee still playing and available?

 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,862
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12775 on: Today at 12:22:44 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 12:01:45 pm
I think 7.5 is what we bid and Manu blew us out of the water.

One story is Coco Parry went over to meet with Lisbon but couldn't authorise the deal so had to fly back to Liverpool to get it authorised. During the dicking about stage, Man Utd did outbid us, but got the deal wrapped up and signed before we reacted.
There's different versions of what happened so fuck knows what the truth of it is. Even Houllier and Thompson gave different accounts of why we didn't sign him.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,773
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12776 on: Today at 12:23:31 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 11:47:43 am
The tactics at the beginning of the season certainly didn't help. Looking back now they were bizarre and dare I say a little arrogant.

Imagine posting that, but not actually backing it up with an explanation.  Please expand on the points, if you are going to make such a post.

What where the tactics, why where they bizarre, and why where they arrogant? 
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,146
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12777 on: Today at 12:25:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:22:44 pm
One story is Coco Parry went over to meet with Lisbon but couldn't authorise the deal so had to fly back to Liverpool to get it authorised. During the dicking about stage, Man Utd did outbid us, but got the deal wrapped up and signed before we reacted.
There's different versions of what happened so fuck knows what the truth of it is. Even Houllier and Thompson gave different accounts of why we didn't sign him.

He turned out to be rubbish anyway.  :lmao
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,172
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12778 on: Today at 12:26:35 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:56 am
Exactly this.

Snip...

Nice post  :thumbup
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,827
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12779 on: Today at 12:33:36 pm »
Keyop that post is a belter, thank you for sharing your views 👏👌👏
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,064
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12780 on: Today at 12:36:10 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:56 am
Exactly this.

It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.

But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.

Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).

We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem to expect all those things every season.

There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.

That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).

If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.

It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.

In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).

A few things other clubs have played 62 games or more in a season. We played 63 games ourselves in 00/01. United played 63 in 98/99.

The other thing is how we finished the season. Yes we improved but it is a massive leap to assume that we will be able to bed in a number of players and for that to carry on. For me, we have wasted large chunks of 20/21 and 22/23 trying to overcome huge personal issues with the squad.

Given the huge turnover of players required this season that may well happen again.

As for expecting us to win trophies every season, we don't. We just expect the owners to do everything in their power to ensure that Klopp has a well-rounded squad without glaring weaknesses that give him a chance to compete every season.

That hasn't happened in two of the last three seasons.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:47 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,068
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12781 on: Today at 12:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:20:59 am
Huh? Ive been having a really interesting exchange with mikey.

This thread is mostly full of trash, so apologies if I misunderstood when scanning through :D
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12782 on: Today at 12:50:42 pm »
Quote
In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).

A couple of contestable assertions here.
1. Our last 18 league games. In match week 20-22 we picked up 1 point with a loss to Brighton 0-3 and a loss to Wolves 0-3. I guess our results were better after that but they include some real stinkers including losing to Bournmeth and getting stomped by City. We went on a winning run but not until matchweek 31 having managed to have such shocking results up till then that we were realistically out of the race for top 4. Even in that wining run we were giving up lots of chances against us in most (although not all) of the games. We drew our final 2 league games of the season. Klopp was forced into a significant change in the tactical setup to get round our significant issues. The fact that you look at last season and think it was all fine, rather than 'grim' is in itself part of the discussion. You're welcome to have your opinion, but it was pretty grim for much of the season. That doesn't mean people who see it for what it is need to have a different 'pessimistic optimism' approach, it just means they see it more clearly than you do.
 
2. The unprecedented season was why so many players looked off form last season. Maybe. Or maybe the unprecedented season was a final hurrah for a good proportion of the squad who now no longer have the legs for it. Your way of framing it may be right, it may not be but it's not some act of terrible pessimism to frame it as I have above. In fact it could be understood as 'pessimistic optimism'.

3. The unprecedented number of games is why we had so many injuries. Really? How about the issues with the backroom staff and the injury prone players? Can you show that our players played way more minutes than other clubs last season and those who played the most minutes got injured the most? The reality is, injury prone players (who have always been injury prone for us) got injured. Blaming a 62 game season for Thiago, Keita and Jota getting injured is unnecessary, Keita got injured when the wind blew wrong.

Quote
As for expecting us to win trophies every season, we don't. We just expect the owners to do everything in their power to ensure that Klopp has a well-rounded squad without glaring weaknesses that give him a chance to compete every season.

That hasn't happened in two of the last three seasons.

This. Of course there are cycles but when you throw seasons because you fail to notice how old your squad has gotten and don't bring in a midfielder or because you decide 3 CBs is enough when 2 of them are injury prone it's not just a case of cycles, it's a case of Klopp not getting the tools he needs and massive (and unnecessary) drop offs as a result.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:55:00 pm by Knight »
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12783 on: Today at 12:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:41:44 pm
This thread is mostly full of trash, so apologies if I misunderstood when scanning through :D

Read mikey's replies to me (and mine to make sense of them if necessary), very good stuff.
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,731
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12784 on: Today at 01:23:17 pm »
our CB target Van de Ven is being targeted by spurs

at which stage are we with him? Targeted, interested or any twitter links?

Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,773
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12785 on: Today at 01:25:16 pm »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:23:17 pm
our CB target Van de Ven is being targeted by spurs

at which stage are we with him? Targeted, interested or any twitter links?

Monitoring.
Logged

Online plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12786 on: Today at 01:35:40 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:06 am
To be fair, 17m back in the early 2000's was a huge amount of money.

We were quoted £4m would seal the deal, but didnt act quick enough and he went to them for £12m. Exact figures who knows, but we were slow and hesitant and someone else did the job. 
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12787 on: Today at 01:37:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:07:39 am
Yes, yes we are.

This is one step up from you tube clips.

I was once very very happy we didnt sign a lad I saw play at the Toulon U21 tournament. I think I saw three games actually.  No end product, poor first touch, didnt work hard on the pitch.

Christinano Ronaldo.

:lmao
:D
Logged

Online False9

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 38
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #12788 on: Today at 01:39:44 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:51:56 am
Exactly this.

It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.

But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.

Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).

We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem to expect all those things every season.

There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.

That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).

If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.

It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.

In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).

It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).

You can't win every year, but let the club go rogue it's a different story. And that's exactly what's happening. Liverpool is behind almost everybody in terms of net investment on the squad. The consequence is a club that is now underperforming to the point we are in the Europa League. Liverpool is far from ruined, because still has some heritage of the investments made in 2017 and 2018, but the clock is ticking and the lack of investment in the period after 2018 is showing season after season.
As I said before, just a little bit more effort in the transfer market and we could be better than City. Instead, we will be playing with Brighton and West Ham in the Europa League.
It's less about what we can do and more about we could do.
Not that anything said here will change the situation, but at least we should be able to complain about it.

I honestly think 2023-24 has the potential to be a great season for us. All the elements for it are there. The arrival of MacAllister to fix the midfield. Trent finally being used in the midfield. Darwin and Gakpo partnership upfront. The last matches are a good indication we are coming in strong, just like the last matches of 2020-21 pointed out for a great run in 2021-22.
My point is that exactly because we are in such good scenario, a surge in investment on ready players could be the difference between a nice season - with a top 4 spot and maybe a FA Cup or Europa League - and winning the Premier League.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 315 316 317 318 319 [320]   Go Up
« previous next »
 