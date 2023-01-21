But CC will help end the circularity of the thread by explaining the causes of the circularity of the thread, without it being a direct response to anyone in particular, of course



I genuinely mean this in the most respectful way possible, because I think you generally post with a tone of respect: you put yourself forward as an arbiter of justice in these types of conversation but I haven't once seen you level any of these types of accusations at anyone who is more 'negative-leaning'. You save your educational posts for those of us who you label as positive (I'd say I'm more of an optimistic realist, but semantics )



Today, for example, I posted a really (quite pointless) speculation that Schmadtke's arrival might see a bit of a delay in transfer activity, while he gets to work with the rest of the team, bringing some ideas of his own. I didn't see you leaping in to explain to Knight why his accusations of that post being an attempt at a wind up are contributing to the circular nature of the discussion on here. You keep that reserved for people who suggest the constant repetition of 'why aren't we linked with a defender' is boring.



Anyway, it's an observation.



Exactly this.It's only negativity if the intentions are negative - like those who endlessly complain about the owners on every thread, or whine about money all the time, or who are already wetting their knickers because we haven't signed 4 players or outspent Bournemouth.But if the intentions are positive, then its not negativity. Its usually the glass half-full people getting pissed off at all the entitled cryarsing, and seeing posters writing batshit theories or arguments, or making comparisons to other clubs (or completely different eras) with absolutely zero context or any basis in reality.Looking at the good things about the club, plus always seeing the bigger picture, and then calling out posts that have zero context (or facts) is a logical thing to do - especially when so much is written that has no basis in reality (and that ignores what's going on in the wider football world at the moment).We all want exactly the same thing - to win games, play great football, win trophies, buy great players, and compete with the best in Europe. The difference is that some of us realise that it won't happen every season, due to a wide range of factors (not all within our control). Whereas some others seem toall those things every season.There's nothing wrong with having high standards, high expectations, and always wanting the best. That's called ambition, and is a noble quality. But a more noble pursuit in my view is to accept reality, and that life doesn't work like that. Things don't always go as planned, no-ones perfect, mistakes happen, and the good times need to be appreciated - because nothing lasts forever and things change very quickly in football and in life.That's how I prefer to follow the club - take the rough with the smooth and always remember that football goes on forever (and that we've seen more in the last 6 years than fans of other clubs will see in their entire lifetime).If people are naturally glass half-empty, then that's fine. Everyone's different. But they shouldn't be surprised when other people get frustrated by the endless cycle of mood-hoovering before a ball has even been kicked, or the zero-context comparisons to other clubs, different eras, or finding fault in anything and everything at the club.It reminds me of how attitudes shifted during and after the pandemic. I work in the NHS, who were all labelled heroes and were clapped every week. But they were then bashed by the public and the media for having massive backlogs, or going on strike, or because people had to wait longer for treatment (like pretty much every health service in the developed world post-covid...). People have very short memories, they can sometimes be very selfish, incredibly fickle, and ignore all context when it suits their agenda. Football is no different.In 2020/21, the doom mongers were out in full force. But then we almost won the quadruple - and would've gone down in football history as one of the greatest teams ever. Then last season was poor by our usual high standards, and suddenly the squad's 'fucking ruined', or the state of the club is 'fucking grim'. But a closer look at our last 18 league games of 2022/23 shows a different picture, and a distinct shift - that our summer signings can only improve. The 62 game 2021/22 season was unprecedented in football history for any club, and was a large part of why so many players looked off form last season, and why we had a shitstorm of injuries).It's easy to see problems in life if that's all you look for. But for me, the better path is to focus on all those positives and maintain a sort of 'pessimistic optimism' - hope for the best, but always be prepared for the worst (and don't continually lose your shit, or wet the bed when it happens...).