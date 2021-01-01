« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 430329 times)

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,007
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11880 on: Today at 04:31:47 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 02:40:26 am
That's about 34 million pounds. A very fair price. I refuse to believe we think Todibo is too old, if anything, he is too young for a center half. If we can get both for 70 million pounds or so then I think that should be the core of our transfer incomings done and we can be a bit more patient looking for bargain deals for anything else.

Im far from a fluent speaker of French but I believe the report implied that we thought he was too old to be our fourth-choice centre back that costs that much, as opposed to just being too old.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11881 on: Today at 07:01:34 am »
IF we buy Thuram then it will be interesting if the next midfielder after that (I believe well sign three) will be attacking or defensive because I think that will give clues how Thuram will be utilised.
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,026
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11882 on: Today at 07:17:01 am »
That report from the Nice guy is fairly convincing. I still don't get why we'd have to wait until after the Euro's. The player doesn't need to be present when the club are negotiating the fee, and it sounds like we'll just meet their asking price.

£35m on Mac Allister, £35m on Thuram. Can't say I'm convinced that Thuram is what we need, but Klopp would have two midfielders that he wants for £70m which is good going. You'd think we'd be able to make a few more signings on top of that. Veiga/Kone rumoured to be similar asking price. Can't see Bayern selling Gravenberch for more than £40m.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11883 on: Today at 07:19:03 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:17:01 am
That report from the Nice guy is fairly convincing. I still don't get why we'd have to wait until after the Euro's. The player doesn't need to be present when the club are negotiating the fee, and it sounds like we'll just meet their asking price.

£35m on Mac Allister, £35m on Thuram. Can't say I'm convinced that Thuram is what we need, but Klopp would have two midfielders that he wants for £70m which is good going. You'd think we'd be able to make a few more signings on top of that. Veiga/Kone rumoured to be similar asking price. Can't see Bayern selling Gravenberch for more than £40m.

France doesnt allow any outside interference during tournaments.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,634
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11884 on: Today at 07:21:57 am »
If we land Thuram and Mac relatively cheaply we may go big on Barella. Personally, Id prefer height, pace, and power. If we sign Barella two of the three midfielders we would have bought this summer would be short and slow. Making a trio of short slow midfielders with Elliot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 293 294 295 296 297 [298]   Go Up
« previous next »
 