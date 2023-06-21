We absolutely do need more depth in midfield as well.
Thiago - Injury-prone
Hendo - Injury-prone
Fabinho - A shell of his former self.
Jones
Bajcetic - A kid
Elliot - A kid
Mac Allister
That's not a strong enough, or reliable enough midfield if we want to have a successful season. And I can't get my head around anyone who thinks it is.
100% to be relying on Hendo Fab and Thiago in any capacity is a dangerous game, Hendo/thiago/Fab all thier legs have gone, in out midfield is the engine room, Elliot is abit lightweight and not really a midfielder, Jones Is also lightweight but has learnt to tackle and was playing well but seems like a confidence player, and Baj is a top prospect but reduclously young to pin our hopes on. Mac plays on the left so thats Jones out, I just cant see us starting with Jones - Baj - Elliot or worse Thiago - fab - Hendo not unless we bypass the midfield entirely , then defence wise we have Van Dyke who seems to be suffering , Gomez and Matip who seem gone, we literally have Trent - Konate - Van Dyke - Robertson or no1 its why I can see us maybe going a kinda 3-4-3 and selling Robbo get Mickey Van der Ven in and let Trent play the role he was towards the end of the season.
We need 3 midfielders (got 1) and a defender, if we only get two and a defender , next season we will need another mid and 2 defenders (min) either way busy 2 years with alot of money needing to be spent, if I was FSG and they was going to give money I would want atleast 300m off them in that time as prices are fked coz of Chelsea
Mac10 - 35m - 55m
Thuram - 50m
Viega / Kone /Gravenberch - 35m
Thats atleast 140m just on midfield
then we need next years atleast 3 defenders (if we move trnet to mid)
RB and LB and 2 CBs Matips contract runs out so thats one gone trent moved to mid thats 2, Van Dyke one year older 3, and a defender for Gomez/Matip/ Tsimi/Williams/Phillips (some who could go this season) on the plus side we will have 7 Fwds with only Salah possibly needing replaced unfortunetely they all play on the left apart from Doak.