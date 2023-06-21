Nonsense. Our wage bill is heavily incentivised, as it should be ...



It is, but it also shows that to be successful in the long term, you need to continue to invest in fresh talent. Im by no means a big criticiser of FSG, in fact I think the intended model is broadly to be applauded. However, as they well know, evidenced by the intention to go after the European super league, the landscape has fundamentally changed in the last 10 years. What they do next, is the key question. They have invested in all the aspects of the club that can help the squad reach its potential, and maximise (some of) the ticketing and commercial revenue. Can they muster up an innovative way to find value that can help to directly fund continued investment into the playing squad over the long term? Its a tight rope, as we know the ultimate aim is likely to exit and maximise the return on the overall investment, but if they dont manage to get the balance right, we could easily fall behind the various other clubs who have other models that are enabling them to invest more in the here and now.Of course theres plenty of time left in this summer to see what happens, and despite the underwhelming transfer windows of the past few years, I wont be writing them off just yet. If theres one thing they wont want, its a sustained period of time out of the CL, without the revenue, and the status of not being in it eroding the value of there investment. They cant keep expecting Klopp to pull Rabbits out of hats though, and the clock is ticking.