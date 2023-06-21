« previous next »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:29:19 pm
Arsenal and Chelsea have signed someone?
Chelsea have.

I know what youre saying, but there has been a lot of noise around both with their targets. There has been a lot of FSG bashing over the last few days. No coincidence that its coincided with that, and us falling quiet.
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:31:05 pm
None of our rivals have signed anyone of note except us and it's still June. The season starts on 12th August. Way to early to say that.
Pre-season. Thats July 8th.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:54:22 pm
Chelsea have.

I know what youre saying, but there has been a lot of noise around both with their targets. There has been a lot of FSG bashing over the last few days. No coincidence that its coincided with that, and us falling quiet.
Thats just knee jerk shite though. Best course of action is to sit tight. Theres loads of time left.

Ive been ambivalent in the main towards fsg but if we dont get at least 2/3 quality more signings in I will want them out.
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 09:27:41 pm
Nonsense. Our wage bill is heavily incentivised, as it should be ...

It is, but it also shows that to be successful in the long term, you need to continue to invest in fresh talent. Im by no means a big criticiser of FSG, in fact I think the intended model is broadly to be applauded. However, as they well know, evidenced by the intention to go after the European super league, the landscape has fundamentally changed in the last 10 years. What they do next, is the key question. They have invested in all the aspects of the club that can help the squad reach its potential, and maximise (some of) the ticketing and commercial revenue. Can they muster up an innovative way to find value that can help to directly fund continued investment into the playing squad over the long term? Its a tight rope, as we know the ultimate aim is likely to exit and maximise the return on the overall investment, but if they dont manage to get the balance right, we could easily fall behind the various other clubs who have other models that are enabling them to invest more in the here and now.

Of course theres plenty of time left in this summer to see what happens, and despite the underwhelming transfer windows of the past few years, I wont be writing them off just yet. If theres one thing they wont want, its a sustained period of time out of the CL, without the revenue, and the status of not being in it eroding the value of there investment. They cant keep expecting Klopp to pull Rabbits out of hats though, and the clock is ticking.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:55:35 pm
Pre-season. Thats July 8th.

Oh right, yeah, I mis-read. Most of the time that never happens though, for any club. I don't see it as a big issue.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:29:52 pm
I don't see Klopp playing Trent as an out-and-out midfielder. Still think he'll be used mainly as a RB or an inverted RB as he has been used recently. Which means, in my opinion, we still need two quality CM signings.
Im starting to think that Trent will demand a midfield role. English media would cheer him on.

I think its pretty crazy that Klopp doesnt even give himself the option by getting a RB
I did not see us signing Taylor Swift.

Although she's likely rapid i suppose. Decent at shaking people off. Hopefully there's no bad blood with her last club.
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Im starting to think that Trent will demand a midfield role. English media would cheer him on.

I think its pretty crazy that Klopp doesnt even give himself the option by getting a RB
Milner back on loan should do it
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm

We don't spend big though apparently. Except that time we bought a world record centre back and a world record goalkeeper and a couple of very expensive CMs (Fabinho and Keita) and won everything of course.

Most of which were funded by coutinho.
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:03:16 pm

We don't spend big though apparently. Except that time we bought a world record centre back and a world record goalkeeper and a couple of very expensive CMs (Fabinho and Keita) and won everything of course.
That was 5 years ago.
In light of the UK economy and inflationary pressures, FSG have announced there will be no further signings this summer. They have earmarked a big war-chest for Klopp in 2024/25. @JamesPearce @ThePathetic
Where's the Taylor Swift money, John?
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 10:14:20 pm
That was 5 years ago.

:D Crazy isn't it?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Where's the Taylor Swift money, John?
Think we only earn around £1mil per concert so not exactly going to help with financing any new signings
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 10:37:00 pm
Think we only earn around £1mil per concert so not exactly going to help with financing any new signings

"Where on the field is the dollar I'm paying for soda?"
For me we have 3 glaring issues with the squad - we need a RB who can defend and a couple of midfielders - a DM and a CM/AM. Moving Trent into the CM/AM position saves us a shed load of money potentially and better uses his passing and creative skills. This leaves us needing only a RB and a DM which we can surely address for max £70m. Would I sell Thiago to help fund the decent DM? absolutely. Would I buy another CB? Yes if we have spare funds, but only if they are seen as a long term replacement for VVD. 
Do the club stream her concert live?
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:18:24 pm
Where's the Taylor Swift money, John?

She's yet to give him a blank space on the cheque to write his name
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:39:09 am
What we need at Celta Vigo is an LFC friendly person to push Viega our way.

A man of principle, integrity, a man who even tried to ruin Everton.

Meet their new coach, Don Rafa Benitez
Aspas.  8) 8) 8)
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 10:57:43 pm
Aspas.  8) 8) 8)
Dont think he was too happy with his time here from what i recall reading.. not hating it here, but not happy
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Im starting to think that Trent will demand a midfield role. English media would cheer him on.

I think its pretty crazy that Klopp doesnt even give himself the option by getting a RB

That's why I think shouts from some sections to sell Robbo and/or Tsimikas is not a good idea. Yes, we played a system towards the end of the season, that doesn't mean we will never use a full-back at all. We should have the option to switch it up when needed.
Quote from: capt k on Yesterday at 11:09:43 pm
Dont think he was too happy with his time here from what i recall reading.. not hating it here, but not happy
He was home sick why he left irc. Im pretty sure he had good stuff to say about Liverpool after he left.
Quote from: reddazforever on Yesterday at 10:43:56 pm
For me we have 3 glaring issues with the squad - we need a RB who can defend and a couple of midfielders - a DM and a CM/AM. Moving Trent into the CM/AM position saves us a shed load of money potentially and better uses his passing and creative skills. This leaves us needing only a RB and a DM which we can surely address for max £70m. Would I sell Thiago to help fund the decent DM? absolutely. Would I buy another CB? Yes if we have spare funds, but only if they are seen as a long term replacement for VVD. 

This sums it up really. I think I'd want the CB just as a chance to rest Van Dijk for these Thursday to Sunday games and just freshen up the squad with a bit of hunger. Feel like Matip and Gomez are just chilling at this stage and don't look particularly hungry to nail down a first team spot. That complacency just needs sorted in certain areas.

I also wouldn't mind some sort of curveball forward option like a loan with a buy option for Joao Felix on top. Think his stock is low right now after not playing alongside goalscorers so could be a bargain side deal amongst the must do deals. Or just swap Kelleher and cash for Ivan Toney and let him load up for half a season and jump in when the ban finishes. Something unexpected like that in the forward positions alongside 2 midfielders and 2 defenders would really inject a bit of excitement across the squad and fan base in my humble opinion.
Looks like well bid for Thuram after the u21s is done, first offer around 40m.
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm
Looks like well bid for Thuram after the u21s is done, first offer around 40m.

When's the last time we tested the waters with a bid? We typically negotiate a fee and only offer it when we know it'll be accepted. Also why would we wait until after the u21's to test the stance of the owning club?
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:54:22 pm
Chelsea have.

I know what youre saying, but there has been a lot of noise around both with their targets. There has been a lot of FSG bashing over the last few days. No coincidence that its coincided with that, and us falling quiet.

The transfer of Nkunku was agreed last year, and I am not sure another false No.9 will help them a lot, especially with Pochettino in charge. I have no doubt Chelsea will spend again this summer (and "sell" quite a few senior players for big money to their real owners' league), but they don't seem to have any real plan in place.

As for Arsenal, I think they are just making a lot of noise, without making any real improvement to their team. Rice would be a good signing for them, if they manage to get him, but hardly a game changer. And I still don't get their idea of spending significant money on Havertz. He is not really an improvement over Jesus ...
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm


Looks like well bid for Thuram after the u21s is done, first offer around 40m.

Too much noise around this for it not to get done
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
Im starting to think that Trent will demand a midfield role. English media would cheer him on.

I think its pretty crazy that Klopp doesnt even give himself the option by getting a RB

Trent is already playing in midfield for us.

And I am sure that Jurgen would be delighted for the English media to pick his tactics ...
Quote
Liverpool open to bids for academy starlet once labelled Polish Messi

Liverpool will listen to offers for young playmaker Mateusz Musialowski this summer window
According to Football Insider (h/t Liverpool Echo), Liverpool will listen to offers for young playmaker Mateusz Musialowski during the summer transfer window, who was dubbed as the Polish Messi in the past.

The report reveals that Musialowski had recently changed his agent in preparation to move away from Liverpool sooner rather than later.

The Reds wont stand in his way, irrespective of whether the offer comes from Poland or a team from any league across the continent. It seems that they are giving up on their hopes of the player being first-team quality someday.

https://thekoptimes.com/2023/06/21/liverpool-listen-offers-mateusz-musialowski-this-summer-latest-news/
Nice based journo.

Quote
Liverpool are looking to strengthen their midfield further via the signing of Khephren Thuram, willing to wait until after the U-21 Euros to meet Nices asking price at a minimum of 40m.

[@WHumberset via @Nice_Matin]
Quote
Khephren Thuram is closest to packing his bags, Liverpool have decided they want the player and are preparing to make an offer close to the demands of OGC Nice (Minimum 40m) [@Nice_Matin]
Quote from: Red Cactii on Yesterday at 11:58:56 pm


Looks like well bid for Thuram after the u21s is done, first offer around 40m.
40m is a very decent price. We have to wait for the U21s to conclude as expected. Interesting that we're apparently looking for a young 4th choice CB. Todibo (who's 23) is too old for us according to this source.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:37 am
40m is a very decent price. We have to wait for the U21s to conclude as expected. Interesting that we're apparently looking for a young 4th choice CB. Todibo (who's 23) is too old for us according to this source.

Left footed - Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen. Only 6' but can also play left back.
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 06:05:44 pm
We absolutely do need more depth in midfield as well.

Thiago - Injury-prone
Hendo - Injury-prone
Fabinho - A shell of his former self.
Jones
Bajcetic - A kid
Elliot - A kid
Mac Allister

That's not a strong enough, or reliable enough midfield if we want to have a successful season. And I can't get my head around anyone who thinks it is.

100%  to be relying on Hendo Fab and Thiago in any capacity is a dangerous game, Hendo/thiago/Fab all thier legs have gone, in out midfield is the engine room,  Elliot is abit lightweight and not really a midfielder,  Jones Is also lightweight but has learnt to tackle and was playing well but seems like a confidence player, and Baj is a top prospect but reduclously young to pin our hopes on.   Mac plays on the left so thats Jones out,  I just cant see us starting  with Jones - Baj - Elliot  or worse  Thiago - fab - Hendo not unless we bypass the midfield entirely ,  then defence wise we have Van Dyke who seems to be suffering , Gomez and Matip who seem gone, we literally have Trent - Konate  - Van Dyke - Robertson or no1  its why I can see us maybe going a kinda 3-4-3  and selling Robbo get Mickey Van der Ven in and let Trent play the role he was towards the end of the season.
We need 3 midfielders (got 1) and a defender, if we only get two and a defender , next season we will need another mid and 2 defenders (min) either way busy 2 years with alot of money needing to be spent, if I was FSG and they was going to give money I would want atleast 300m off them in that time as prices are fked coz of Chelsea     

Mac10  - 35m - 55m
Thuram  - 50m
Viega / Kone /Gravenberch  - 35m     

Thats atleast 140m just on midfield

then we need next years atleast 3 defenders (if we move trnet to mid)

RB  and LB  and 2 CBs   Matips contract runs out so thats one gone trent moved to mid thats 2, Van Dyke one year older 3,  and a defender for Gomez/Matip/ Tsimi/Williams/Phillips (some who could go this season) on the plus side we will have 7 Fwds  with only Salah possibly needing replaced  unfortunetely they all play on the left apart from Doak.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:40:02 am
Left footed - Piero Hincapié from Bayer Leverkusen. Only 6' but can also play left back.

A Hincapie-Wirtz double swoop would suit me.

Hopefully Bradley and Chambers can save us some dosh and boost our homegrown quota. Not this season, but long term.
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 10:11:16 pm
I did not see us signing Taylor Swift.

Although she's likely rapid i suppose. Decent at shaking people off. Hopefully there's no bad blood with her last club.

She could be our new Dm she 6'2"  might be abit lightweight though.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:56:37 am
40m is a very decent price. We have to wait for the U21s to conclude as expected. Interesting that we're apparently looking for a young 4th choice CB. Todibo (who's 23) is too old for us according to this source.

That's about 34 million pounds. A very fair price. I refuse to believe we think Todibo is too old, if anything, he is too young for a center half. If we can get both for 70 million pounds or so then I think that should be the core of our transfer incomings done and we can be a bit more patient looking for bargain deals for anything else.
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:26:02 am
She could be our new Dm she 6'2"  might be abit lightweight though.

I dunno, Our current number 6 also looks deceptively lightweight, hence his nickname "Flaco". I am all for giving her a go.
