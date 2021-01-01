« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 427053 times)

Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11800 on: Today at 07:28:31 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:25:24 pm
Yes, that is exactly how much Man City have paid Dortmund for Haaland. Using KH's (and some other posters' logic), he was pretty cheap ...

Nobody said Haaland. We can NEVER sign a player like him. Why the fuck do you just spew all this stuff out when nobody said Haaland was ever affordable for us?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11801 on: Today at 07:30:46 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:27:39 pm
Again, we know we can never sign a player like Haaland. But you mentioned Rice being too expensive as well?

For the quality he brings, extremely expensive. The entire package of signing him for 5 years will cost Arsenal £170-180 million, and that is way too much ...
Online Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11802 on: Today at 07:32:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:27:38 pm
Rafa about to join Celta Vigo. His first order of business is to convince Gabri Veiga to either join Liverpool or Chelsea.  ;D

Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:35:39 pm
I'd imagine his first order of business is to persuade him to stay put for another season.

If he persuades him to go to Chelsea or stay at Celta Vigo, his name should be written out of our history books.
Offline Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11803 on: Today at 07:32:45 pm »
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11804 on: Today at 07:35:20 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:19:14 pm
I'd be more concerned about buying a project when our midfield needs fixing right now. Buy a project 2 years ago, fine. Buy a project now...

How many projects did we need 2 years ago?

Already had Elliott and Jones.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11805 on: Today at 07:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:32:45 pm
Here we go. Right on cue.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-fsg-deal-man-city-27158704

Well, it is easy to understand why the modern day Man Utd fans are pushing for their club to be taken over by Qatar, instead of Jim Ratcliffe. These days, it is all about how much of their own money the owners invest into transfers, and little else matters ...
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11806 on: Today at 07:44:35 pm »
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11807 on: Today at 07:45:41 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:38:01 pm
Well, it is easy to understand why the modern day Man Utd fans are pushing for their club to be taken over by Qatar, instead of Jim Ratcliffe. These days, it is all about how much of their own money the owners invest into transfers, and little else matters ...
It wouldn't really make a big difference for them because there's now less scope for Arabs to bankroll clubs directly. United are already the biggest spenders in world football with a net spend of around £1bn in the last ten years. They are already operating at the highest limit.
Offline Bennett

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11808 on: Today at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:44:35 pm
What exactly does minus £34m net owner funding mean?

I'm assuming it just means we've turned a £34m profit in transfer fees.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11809 on: Today at 07:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:32:45 pm
Here we go. Right on cue.

https://www.liverpool.com/liverpool-fc-news/features/liverpool-fsg-deal-man-city-27158704
They could have invested more when it was easier (looser FFP ruled that weren't revenue-based).
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11810 on: Today at 07:48:40 pm »
Taylor Swift playing at Anfield 14th and 15th of June 2024. Where's the Taylor Swift money John?

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1671198609390415895
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11811 on: Today at 07:51:40 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 07:38:01 pm
Well, it is easy to understand why the modern day Man Utd fans are pushing for their club to be taken over by Qatar, instead of Jim Ratcliffe. These days, it is all about how much of their own money the owners invest into transfers, and little else matters ...

To be fair the majority of the league are not owned by a state.
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11812 on: Today at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:46:15 pm
I'm assuming it just means we've turned a £34m profit in transfer fees.
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 07:46:15 pm
I'm assuming it just means we've turned a £34m profit in transfer fees.

I dont know what it means but its not this. We e not had a 34M profit in transfers over the 5 year period the article talks about
Online Jookie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11813 on: Today at 08:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:40 pm
Taylor Swift playing at Anfield 14th and 15th of June 2024. Where's the Taylor Swift money John?

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1671198609390415895

Its 2024 for those gigs so well probably go big on transfers next summer.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11814 on: Today at 08:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:48:40 pm
Taylor Swift playing at Anfield 14th and 15th of June 2024. Where's the Taylor Swift money John?

https://twitter.com/LFC/status/1671198609390415895
It'll pay for the new mast on his super yacht
Online Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11815 on: Today at 08:16:37 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:29:29 pm
Our total wage bill has actually gone down from what it was 13 years ago.

Down as a percentage of income perhaps, but down as in a lower total seems unlikely.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11816 on: Today at 08:18:38 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:45:41 pm
It wouldn't really make a big difference for them because there's now less scope for Arabs to bankroll clubs directly. United are already the biggest spenders in world football with a net spend of around £1bn in the last ten years. They are already operating at the highest limit.

They will be able to pay half of Mbappe's wages on a secret Abu Dhabi account, something that they can't do at the moment ...
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11817 on: Today at 08:19:09 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:51:40 pm
To be fair the majority of the league are not owned by a state.

Only a matter of time ...
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11818 on: Today at 08:22:34 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:04:51 pm
I dont know what it means but its not this. We e not had a 34M profit in transfers over the 5 year period the article talks about

Does it mean the club's revenues have repaid the owners back £34M more than they put in?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11819 on: Today at 08:22:58 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:29:29 pm
Our total wage bill has actually gone down from what it was 13 years ago.

In total? I don't think so.

We have the 5th highest wage bill in the World, behind PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd ...
Offline killer-heels

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11820 on: Today at 08:23:59 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:22:58 pm
In total? I don't think so.

We have the 5th highest wage bill in the World, behind PSG, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd ...

Safe to say its not 5th anymore.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11821 on: Today at 08:27:18 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:23:59 pm
Safe to say its not 5th anymore.

Well, it was the 5th for the 2022/23 season. It was actually 3rd for the 2021/22 season, when our players got their bonuses ...
Online DangerScouse

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11822 on: Today at 08:29:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:27:18 pm
Well, it was the 5th for the 2022/23 season. It was actually 3rd for the 2021/22 season, when our players got their bonuses ...

Which two clubs were ahead of us?
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11823 on: Today at 08:31:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 08:29:58 pm
Which two clubs were ahead of us?

PSG and Real Madrid ...
Online Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11824 on: Today at 08:32:57 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:27:18 pm
Well, it was the 5th for the 2022/23 season. It was actually 3rd for the 2021/22 season, when our players got their bonuses ...

I totally agree, it's a strength FSG turned into a weakness
Online Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11825 on: Today at 08:34:51 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:16:13 pm
I don't think that will be the aim. Arsenal and City are miles ahead of us and both will strengthen. Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle we'll be competing with for the top 4. If we get top 4 Klopp will have done brilliantly.

Were not miles behind any of them.
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11826 on: Today at 08:35:10 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 08:05:47 pm
Its 2024 for those gigs so well probably go big on transfers next summer.

Summer 2024 will be the big one :scarf
Online RJH

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11827 on: Today at 08:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Wingman on Today at 07:44:35 pm
What exactly does minus £34m net owner funding mean?

It means the owners took out more than they put in.

It will be because FSG loaned the club the money for the Main Stand, and part of that loan was paid back.
Because the original loan was outside of the 5 year period the Athletic have looked at, only the repayments are counted, giving a net negative.


Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 08:16:37 pm
Down as a percentage of income perhaps, but down as in a lower total seems unlikely.

In terms of actual GBP value, it is not even close.
In 2010, Liverpool's wage bill was 121m. In 2022 it was 366m.
Online clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11828 on: Today at 08:50:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 08:34:51 pm
Were not miles behind any of them.

Not yet but we could be by end of the summer. Big summer ahead. We've had a decent start, but that's all it is at this point
Offline Wingman

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11829 on: Today at 08:52:31 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:38:56 pm
It means the owners took out more than they put in.

It will be because FSG loaned the club the money for the Main Stand, and part of that loan was paid back.
Because the original loan was outside of the 5 year period the Athletic have looked at, only the repayments are counted, giving a net negative.


In terms of actual GBP value, it is not even close.
In 2010, Liverpool's wage bill was 121m. In 2022 it was 366m.

Thanks. I couldnt work out why it would be a negative figure
Offline Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11830 on: Today at 08:52:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 08:50:45 pm
Not yet but we could be by end of the summer. Big summer ahead. We've had a decent start, but that's all it is at this point

We could've been bought by Amazon by the end of the summer too. See one extreme to the other.
