What exactly does minus £34m net owner funding mean?
It means the owners took out more than they put in.
It will be because FSG loaned the club the money for the Main Stand, and part of that loan was paid back.
Because the original loan was outside of the 5 year period the Athletic have looked at, only the repayments are counted, giving a net negative.
Down as a percentage of income perhaps, but down as in a lower total seems unlikely.
In terms of actual GBP value, it is not even close.
In 2010, Liverpool's wage bill was 121m. In 2022 it was 366m.