I don't think that will be the aim. Arsenal and City are miles ahead of us and both will strengthen. Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle we'll be competing with for the top 4. If we get top 4 Klopp will have done brilliantly.



If you approach a season hoping for 4th you finish 6th or 7th. You take draws you normally wouldn't accept, you keep thinking you have time to rectify things and generally drop standards. Aim to be first, and if you don't make it you'll still do okay, and if it works out you never know.We finished a win or two off 4th last season after an awful six months and a good 10 game run. We had Diaz and Jota missing for ages and our midfield was non existent.If our aim was to be 2 wins better than last season after buying 2 or 3 new midfielders and hopefully having 5 quality strikers fit all season, I think we may as well give up being a big club with ambition. Our manager has already said it doesnt matter what other clubs do, we can aim to win loads of games with the team we will have. 4th is not his ambition, it shouldn't be ours.