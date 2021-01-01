« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11760 on: Today at 05:38:13 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 05:19:14 pm
I'd be more concerned about buying a project when our midfield needs fixing right now. Buy a project 2 years ago, fine. Buy a project now...

Buying players to improve the team is the priority surely, the midfield was really poor last season so there is plenty of scope.

Buying a 'project' who can be good for us this season with scope to be great with development isn't the worst thing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11761 on: Today at 05:38:15 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 05:35:39 pm
I'd imagine his first order of business is to persuade him to stay put for another season.

Okay loan him back to Celta for one more season. Final offer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11762 on: Today at 05:39:35 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:16:13 pm
I don't think that will be the aim. Arsenal and City are miles ahead of us and both will strengthen. Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle we'll be competing with for the top 4. If we get top 4 Klopp will have done brilliantly.

If you approach a season hoping for 4th you finish 6th or 7th. You take draws you normally wouldn't accept, you keep thinking you have time to rectify things and generally drop standards. Aim to be first, and if you don't make it you'll still do okay, and if it works out you never know.

We finished a win or two off 4th last season after an awful six months and a good 10 game run. We had Diaz and Jota missing for ages and our midfield was non existent.

If our aim was to be 2 wins better than last season after buying 2 or 3 new midfielders and hopefully having 5 quality strikers fit all season, I think we may as well give up being a big club with ambition. Our manager has already said it doesnt matter what other clubs do, we can aim to win loads of games with the team we will have. 4th is not his ambition, it shouldn't be ours.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11763 on: Today at 05:44:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:32:29 pm
Fuck that, top four is minimum expectation and I fucking love Klopp but if we finish outside the top four again then thats the second season in a row he would have messed up.

We are miles behind City but not Arsenal.

Arsenal finished 5 points behind city and dropping £250m. Big chance they will be better next season. There's no gurantee but Rice will be a top player for them and a big improvment on Xhaka. I don't think Top 4 would be too bad all things considered. Not really sure how that's been seen as negative. We're going through a tranisition and finished 5th. Top 4 would be an improvement when you consider the clubs around us will be spending hundreds of millions.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11764 on: Today at 05:44:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:50:27 pm
We'll surely get one more regardless but it's difficult to carry three more first 11 standard midfielders (which is what we need) when we're paying fortunes to Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago.

The problem is it's such a badly assembled midfield in most metrics, including age profile and injury proneness and both caught up with us big time last season. Ideally you'd have one or two older players, one or two younger players and several around mid 20s. Instead (prior to signings) you've basically got 30+ and players 18-21 with nothing really in between. That is just awful strategy planning.

Keita and Ox were the ideal age profiles but the signings didn't work out and we kept them around far too long and didn't replace him. We cut Wijnaldum loose and only two years on have we replaced him with a player around that mid-20s age. We need to do the same with Henderson at least. It doesn't have to be a specific age of player but at least someone young who is ready to start for us (Bellingham was obviously earmarked for that).
I dont think we need more depth in midfield.
Jones finished the season very well and finally looks like a real contender for a spot.
Bajcetic came into the team mid season and got injured, so he should also be available for more games.

I'm still confused about who is supposed to cover at RB. I mean I would prefer getting a top RB and make Trent a pure CM, but even if he keeps the new role we would need someone to take Milner's games at RB.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11765 on: Today at 05:46:19 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:44:37 pm
I dont think we need more depth in midfield.
Jones finished the season very well and finally looks like a real contender for a spot.
Bajcetic came into the team mid season and got injured, so he should also be available for more games.

I'm still confused about who is supposed to cover at RB. I mean I would prefer getting a top RB and make Trent a pure CM, but even if he keeps the new role we would need someone to take Milner's games at RB.

We need a RB regardless. Ramsey isn't covering either next season.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11766 on: Today at 05:46:46 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 05:44:17 pm
Arsenal finished 5 points behind city and dropping £250m. Big chance they will be better next season. There's no gurantee but Rice will be a top player for them and a big improvment on Xhaka. I don't think Top 4 would be too bad all things considered.

Im more worried theyre going to sort the defence out
