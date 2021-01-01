I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone. Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:

Hendo

Thiago

Fabinho

Mac

Jones

Harvey

Bajcetic

Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever



Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back. We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.



That'd be a horrible approach for them to take, we would not simply be looking to replace the minutes of the departing players, we would be looking to cut and/or manage the minutes of those who were part of the midfield last season since it simply wasn't good enough and as such we need to be bringing in players who will be able to contribute almost right away, but still have room to grow for when the expectations on them grow in the year or two that the more senior players will be eased out of the first team.If we had signed somebody last summer then an extra useful body might have helped slow the decline of the others, but we opted not to do so and as such are having to bring in the midfielder we needed last summer, one for this summer and one that might have otherwise been put off until next summer in all at once, to give ourselves the best chance of success in the long term.