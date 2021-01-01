Most boards/owners will set the overall budget and agree on the vision and direction, and then they will leave the people in the job to get on with it. It would be an overreach, and beyond their level of expertise, to weigh in on day to day operations in the business. Though the relationship should be one of support, along the lines of Do you have what you need to succeed? And reach the target we agreed?
If targets arent being met then the board might ask a question or two along the way, and that is healthy, so for example, maybe FSG might have had a question last season about the quantity of first team midfielders on our books, and the amount of wages being paid, in relation to what we were seeing on the pitch.
If that was the case, we are now in a period of course correction, as the team is being refreshed.