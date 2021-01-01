« previous next »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

That'd be a horrible approach for them to take, we would not simply be looking to replace the minutes of the departing players, we would be looking to cut and/or manage the minutes of those who were part of the midfield last season since it simply wasn't good enough and as such we need to be bringing in players who will be able to contribute almost right away, but still have room to grow for when the expectations on them grow in the year or two that the more senior players will be eased out of the first team.

If we had signed somebody last summer then an extra useful body might have helped slow the decline of the others, but we opted not to do so and as such are having to bring in the midfielder we needed last summer, one for this summer and one that might have otherwise been put off until next summer in all at once, to give ourselves the best chance of success in the long term.
Most boards/owners will set the overall budget and agree on the vision and direction, and then they will leave the people in the job to get on with it. It would be an overreach, and beyond their level of expertise, to weigh in on day to day operations in the business. Though the relationship should be one of support, along the lines of Do you have what you need to succeed? And reach the target we agreed?

If targets arent being met then the board might ask a question or two along the way, and that is healthy, so for example, maybe FSG might have had a question last season about the quantity of first team midfielders on our books, and the amount of wages being paid, in relation to what we were seeing on the pitch.

If that was the case, we are now in a period of course correction, as the team is being refreshed.
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 11:57:33 am
Better protection from midfield. Better pressing from 6 players in front of defence. Konate playing more regularly. Return to form of Robertson and TAA after summer break.

Last season we were pretty poor defensively but still only conceded 4 goals more than the team with 3rd best defensive record. Not that difficult to see how we could tighten up and go from 47 league goals conceded to 38-40.

Its along time since we scored under 70 goals in a league season.  Very few teams with a GD of +30 or better have failed to qualify for CL.

We were way, way below our best for long periods of last season and were still in with a shout of CL football down to last few games of the season.

Flipping this round, why do you think Top 4 wouldnt be well within our grasp next season? Do you expect us to regress further? Or improve?

think a couple of freak scoreline did help us in that regard. talking about the 9 goals

the one when we scored 7 wasn't a freak and was thoroughly deserved ;D

think there really is some kind of lockdown regarding transfers but isn't it has been that way. we seem to get most of our news from the country the players are from rather than from "leaks" or whatever and even then the leaks actually serve a purpose i guess in keeping other teams and us guessing
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:30:40 am
Barnes? Explain, please.
Spittin' rhymes.. ;)
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 10:35:47 am
Spitting rhymes? Like a da hibbidy hobbidy?
Bravo maestro!  :D
There are always rumours but you dickheads don;t like it the depth's I have to go to get them.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:23 pm
There are always rumours but you dickheads don;t like it the depth's I have to go to get them.  ;D

YouTube?
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:31:15 pm
That'd be a horrible approach for them to take, we would not simply be looking to replace the minutes of the departing players, we would be looking to cut and/or manage the minutes of those who were part of the midfield last season since it simply wasn't good enough and as such we need to be bringing in players who will be able to contribute almost right away, but still have room to grow for when the expectations on them grow in the year or two that the more senior players will be eased out of the first team.

If we had signed somebody last summer then an extra useful body might have helped slow the decline of the others, but we opted not to do so and as such are having to bring in the midfielder we needed last summer, one for this summer and one that might have otherwise been put off until next summer in all at once, to give ourselves the best chance of success in the long term.
If the two incoming midfielders could manage to start 50 league games between them - shouldn't be beyond the realms of possibility although our track record isn't great - then that would be a net gain of 36 starts compared to Milly, Naby and Ox.  It's an oversimplification as arguably Harvey and Bacjetic started more games than was ideal last season but that would mean 12 less league starts each for Hendo, Fab and Thiago.  The Europa League games are also likely to have far more rotated line-ups than was the case for the Champions League games.

As I've said earlier I'm not saying I agree with it but FSG have demonstrated endlessly that they under rather than over-estimate the squad depth requirements.  Us being outside the CL for the first time in a long time may act as a wake-up call for them but equally it may make them even more inclined to constrain the budget and therefore squad size.

Of course, Saudi Arabia may come knocking for one of our existing midfielders then the whole dynamic changes again.  Whilst I'd welcome the money and the flexibility it would give Klopp and co I wouldn't wish the stain of blood money upon any of our players.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

We'll surely get one more regardless but it's difficult to carry three more first 11 standard midfielders (which is what we need) when we're paying fortunes to Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago.

The problem is it's such a badly assembled midfield in most metrics, including age profile and injury proneness and both caught up with us big time last season. Ideally you'd have one or two older players, one or two younger players and several around mid 20s. Instead (prior to signings) you've basically got 30+ and players 18-21 with nothing really in between. That is just awful strategy planning.

Keita and Ox were the ideal age profiles but the signings didn't work out and we kept them around far too long and didn't replace him. We cut Wijnaldum loose and only two years on have we replaced him with a player around that mid-20s age. We need to do the same with Henderson at least. It doesn't have to be a specific age of player but at least someone young who is ready to start for us (Bellingham was obviously earmarked for that).
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:05:23 pm
There are always rumours but you dickheads don;t like it the depth's I have to go to get them.  ;D
If this was a divorce youd still be expected to keep us in the lifestyle were accustomed to so get some Links/ rumours up in here or ya not seeing the kids
Delaney saying we think Inter's price tag on Barella is too high, but we hold an interest in him. Tight Tuesday, it is.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Delaney saying we think Inter's price tag on Barella is too high, but we hold an interest in him. Tight Tuesday, it is.

Well I guess it depends on how high the asking price is - if it is £100 million I understand.

Where has he said this if I may ask? Any comments on other transfers at all?


Edit: just seen it now, £80 million price tag. Not ridiculous but can see why we our reasoning. Mentioned Thuram as an alternative
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:40:15 pm
think there really is some kind of lockdown regarding transfers but isn't it has been that way. we seem to get most of our news from the country the players are from rather than from "leaks" or whatever and even then the leaks actually serve a purpose i guess in keeping other teams and us guessing
Samie is holding out until the media pay what his info is worth (or her, I've no idea).
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Delaney saying we think Inter's price tag on Barella is too high, but we hold an interest in him. Tight Tuesday, it is.

Wet Wednesday is when we're really need an erm Barella.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 03:17:50 pm
Wet Wednesday is when we're really need an erm Barella.

LOL brilliant
Rafa about to join Celta Vigo. His first order of business is to convince Gabri Veiga to either join Liverpool or Chelsea.  ;D
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.


Horrible not a great DM between them and you simply wont win this league without a top one. The aim should be to win the league not finish top 4 also.
Inter will quite rightly be reluctant to shift from their 80m valuation of Barella when they see Rice go for 90m. English tax is pretty ridiculous. I'd be pretty wary that a midfield of Mac Allister, Barella, Fabinho, Trent is a bit short. But Barella would be a huge signing. Shame our interest in him doesn't seem genuine.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 03:01:27 pm
Delaney saying we think Inter's price tag on Barella is too high, but we hold an interest in him. Tight Tuesday, it is.

Delaney doesn't know anything about Liverpool's transfer business. Pay him no mind.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:43:00 pm

Horrible not a great DM between them and you simply wont win this league without a top one. The aim should be to win the league not finish top 4 also.

I guess Morton could be added to that list but we'll have to see him in pre season to know if he is ready. Given that he's played center half for Rovers quite a bit, he might be one that has been outlined for that no.6 role. I'd have liked an experienced head added, someone between 26-29 possibly just to have someone coming in who has been a veteran professional to help on and off the pitch.
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:59:47 pm
I guess Morton could be added to that list but we'll have to see him in pre season to know if he is ready. Given that he's played center half for Rovers quite a bit, he might be one that has been outlined for that no.6 role. I'd have liked an experienced head added, someone between 26-29 possibly just to have someone coming in who has been a veteran professional to help on and off the pitch.

I think Morton could end up as an 8, he has potential but he wasnt great in the Championship, so we shouldnt expect him to take the PL by storm either. Think another Championship or lower PL loan would be best for him.
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:43:00 pm

Horrible not a great DM between them and you simply wont win this league without a top one. The aim should be to win the league not finish top 4 also.

I don't think that will be the aim. Arsenal and City are miles ahead of us and both will strengthen. Utd, Chelsea, Spurs and Newcastle we'll be competing with for the top 4. If we get top 4 Klopp will have done brilliantly.
