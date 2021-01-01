Yeah same. I reckon we really want him, we were speaking to him well before the season ended. No doubt Ljinders has been watching him for a while. We clearly think a lot of him from his time at Ajax since he barely got a kick at Bayern. I have my reservations about him, I don't think his lack of playing time at Bayern was simply because Goretzka is German, and I see what you mean when you say his playing style is too relaxed. But he's young and can change.
Sounds like we've got Kone and maybe Veiga on the back-burner and will make a bid if we don't get anywhere with Bayern. Thuram is a mystery. He could be an alternative or in addition to Gravenberch.
Ultimately I'm not too enthusiastic about any of the linked names other than Kone, but the people making the decisions have a lot of credit in the bank.
Not arsed about Timber to Arsenal - he's not what we need. Gomez can fill the RCB/RB position, we need a left-sided one in the Virgil/Konate mould.
Some of the people who, along with Klopp, used to make the decisions aren't at the club anymore though. And of those who are, they used up a lot of that credit (in terms of recruitment decision making) with last summer's shambles.
I'm with you re the linked players though, I think we have genuine 'between the lines' and creative/goal scoring ability, in Elliot, Jones and MacAllister. We now need extra athleticism and defensive ability, which Kone would provide. Neither Thuram nor Gravenberch give us what we really need.