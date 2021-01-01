Is that really good enough to get back into the top 4? Which has to be the minimum aim next season.



Good question. I think it would be borderline but my point was more that I don't see FSG wanting six senior midfielders and three up-and-coming contenders (Jones and Harvey are arguably bona fide first teamers now having amassed 97 and 66 appearances already while Bajcetic may take a step back next season). Unlike with Milly who could fill in at either full-back or Ox who could do a passable impersonation of a wide forward, none of those eight I listed can really play anywhere other than the three midfield positions - with the caveat that we don't yet know who the eighth will be.I think FSG would see five and three as the top end of what they'd want and then it would be upon Klopp to convince them otherwise. I'm not going to second guess Klopp so who's to know if he'd want to have potentially six midfielders sitting out each week.I guess ideally we'd want to move on one of three elder midfielders - not that Fabinho is that old but he's been playing like he is - but that's dependent on somebody making an offer that both we and the player think is acceptable. Another player in that 23-27 age bracket would certainly be nice to have.