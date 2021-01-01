« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 421178 times)

Online MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,517
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11680 on: Today at 10:12:38 am »
Quote from: tommackay7 on Today at 10:11:07 am
Would be interesting regarding Kyle walker if he is intent of leaving city as surely we could not let him go to Bayern unchallenged, would solve 2 issues in 1 transfer, although Pep after strengthening arsenal would not make the same mistake.
Im quite sure we would. He is 33. Still excellent but he likely will lose some pace & pivk up more injuries
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,328
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11681 on: Today at 10:12:40 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:58:16 am
Yeah same. I reckon we really want him, we were speaking to him well before the season ended. No doubt Ljinders has been watching him for a while. We clearly think a lot of him from his time at Ajax since he barely got a kick at Bayern. I have my reservations about him, I don't think his lack of playing time at Bayern was simply because Goretzka is German, and I see what you mean when you say his playing style is too relaxed. But he's young and can change.

Sounds like we've got Kone and maybe Veiga on the back-burner and will make a bid if we don't get anywhere with Bayern. Thuram is a mystery. He could be an alternative or in addition to Gravenberch.

Ultimately I'm not too enthusiastic about any of the linked names other than Kone, but the people making the decisions have a lot of credit in the bank.

Not arsed about Timber to Arsenal - he's not what we need. Gomez can fill the RCB/RB position, we need a left-sided one in the Virgil/Konate mould.

Some of the people who, along with Klopp, used to make the decisions aren't at the club anymore though. And of those who are, they used up a lot of that credit (in terms of recruitment decision making) with last summer's shambles.

I'm with you re the linked players though, I think we have genuine 'between the lines' and creative/goal scoring ability, in Elliot, Jones and MacAllister. We now need extra athleticism and defensive ability, which Kone would provide. Neither Thuram nor Gravenberch give us what we really need.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11682 on: Today at 10:22:01 am »
Quote from: tommackay7 on Today at 10:11:07 am
Would be interesting regarding Kyle walker if he is intent of leaving city as surely we could not let him go to Bayern unchallenged, would solve 2 issues in 1 transfer, although Pep after strengthening arsenal would not make the same mistake.
Some of the players might like that. Ive heard he throws some wild parties.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,628
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11683 on: Today at 10:30:40 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 09:48:23 am
And Barnesey.

Barnes? Explain, please.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,681
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11684 on: Today at 10:35:47 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 10:30:40 am
Barnes? Explain, please.
Spitting rhymes? Like a da hibbidy hobbidy?
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,056
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11685 on: Today at 10:39:09 am »
What we need at Celta Vigo is an LFC friendly person to push Viega our way.

A man of principle, integrity, a man who even tried to ruin Everton.

Meet their new coach, Don Rafa Benitez
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11686 on: Today at 10:39:56 am »
Quote from: tommackay7 on Today at 10:11:07 am
Would be interesting regarding Kyle walker if he is intent of leaving city as surely we could not let him go to Bayern unchallenged, would solve 2 issues in 1 transfer, although Pep after strengthening arsenal would not make the same mistake.
:puke2

It was some years ago but one of the commentators in an England game described him as "somebody singularly untroubled by thought" and I don't think he's improved since then.  His speed and strength bail him out, as does playing in such a dominant side, but if a 33-year old Kyle Walker is the answer then I'm not sure what the question is.  Maybe something about lockdown orgies.
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11687 on: Today at 10:49:27 am »
We dont sign dickheads...Kyle Walker is exactly that. No thanks
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11688 on: Today at 10:50:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:09 am
Meet their new coach, Don Rafa Benitez

Really?! Deserves a new job does Rafa.

He'd certainly balance out Aspas repeatedly saying to him "Whatever you do, just don't take any shit corners - they'll crucify you"
Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11689 on: Today at 10:56:35 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

Another point is that Bajcetic wasn't a factor this time last year when we preparing for the season. So he is effectively replacing one of the outgoing bodies even if most of his minutes end up being in the EL, FA Cup, and League Cup.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,122
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11690 on: Today at 10:58:01 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

Is that really good enough to get back into the top 4? Which has to be the minimum aim next season.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,579
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11691 on: Today at 11:13:52 am »
Defo feels like Jorg has come in and put in a radio silence protocol in place.

Even tap in is struggling for updates.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,992
  • Seis Veces
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11692 on: Today at 11:25:55 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:39:09 am
What we need at Celta Vigo is an LFC friendly person to push Viega our way.

A man of principle, integrity, a man who even tried to ruin Everton.

Meet their new coach, Don Rafa Benitez

Would be delighted to see Benitez back in Spain. Always surprised after leaving Liverpool he never returned bar a short stint at Real Madrid. Would be some coup for a club like Celta.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,745
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11693 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Tamp down (expectations) Tuesday?

Logged

Online koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,872
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11694 on: Today at 11:35:33 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:13:52 am
Defo feels like Jorg has come in and put in a radio silence protocol in place.

Even tap in is struggling for updates.
Or we are genuinely not getting anywhere with anyone, lol.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,086
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11695 on: Today at 11:39:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:58:01 am
Is that really good enough to get back into the top 4? Which has to be the minimum aim next season.
Good question.  I think it would be borderline but my point was more that I don't see FSG wanting six senior midfielders and three up-and-coming contenders (Jones and Harvey are arguably bona fide first teamers now having amassed 97 and 66 appearances already while Bajcetic may take a step back next season).  Unlike with Milly who could fill in at either full-back or Ox who could do a passable impersonation of a wide forward, none of those eight I listed can really play anywhere other than the three midfield positions - with the caveat that we don't yet know who the eighth will be.

I think FSG would see five and three as the top end of what they'd want and then it would be upon Klopp to convince them otherwise.  I'm not going to second guess Klopp so who's to know if he'd want to have potentially six midfielders sitting out each week.

I guess ideally we'd want to move on one of three elder midfielders - not that Fabinho is that old but he's been playing like he is - but that's dependent on somebody making an offer that both we and the player think is acceptable.  Another player in that 23-27 age bracket would certainly be nice to have.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,726
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11696 on: Today at 11:46:44 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:58:01 am
Is that really good enough to get back into the top 4? Which has to be the minimum aim next season.

Given the quality of our GK, defence & attacking options I think it would easily be enough for Top4.

Maybe not enough for a 90+ season but easily enough to get us +76 points (whether that should be the aim or not is a different question).
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 288 289 290 291 292 [293]   Go Up
« previous next »
 