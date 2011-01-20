« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11640 on: Today at 04:14:26 am
 
Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11641 on: Today at 06:44:42 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:14:26 am

Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also

See his goal? Thunderbolt from the gods, on his left as well.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11642 on: Today at 07:22:11 am
A signing! A signing! My kingdom for a signing!
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11643 on: Today at 07:31:14 am
Everything is quiet and boring now.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11644 on: Today at 07:47:15 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:31:14 am
Everything is quiet and boring now.

Even the mad speculative tweets have dried up. Do the ITK have no shame? Where are the made up nonsensical rumours? I demand bullshit made up shite!
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11645 on: Today at 07:47:31 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:31:14 am
Everything is quiet and boring now.

Is that the sequel to the Daniels' Academy Award winning film from 2022?
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11646 on: Today at 07:52:38 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:31 am
Is that the sequel to the Daniels' Academy Award winning film from 2022?

No, thats Everything Everywhere all Quiet at Once.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11647 on: Today at 07:56:44 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:14:26 am

Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also

Marcus Thuram is a free agent. 25 years old, 6'2, 9th fastest player in the Bundesliga and contributed with 13/6 from 30 appearances last season.
Always_A_Red

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11648 on: Today at 07:59:36 am
When are we signing Valverde then lads?  :scarf
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11649 on: Today at 08:05:06 am
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. -
@Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto
 
Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11650 on: Today at 08:09:27 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:05:06 am
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. -
@Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto
 
Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.

I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
Gerry Attrick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11651 on: Today at 08:09:47 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:56:44 am
Marcus Thuram is a free agent. 25 years old, 6'2, 9th fastest player in the Bundesliga and contributed with 13/6 from 30 appearances last season.

Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.
Draex

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11652 on: Today at 08:16:30 am
Honestly with zero actual information I feel like our no.1 target for that left center back position is Colwill and depending on how that goes is dictating who our 3rd choice midfielder is.
paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11653 on: Today at 08:23:32 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:27 am
I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
then outside realized it was out of date and tried to flog it for £25
PIPA23

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11654 on: Today at 08:32:17 am
We need a CB to pair Konate long-term sooner rather than later...

We should be all in for Guardiol (or a similar high-profile CB) and one more CM rather than two new CMs imo.
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11655 on: Today at 08:35:07 am
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:59:36 am
When are we signing Valverde then lads?  :scarf

Klopp has a couple more years remaining on his deal so we don't need a manager from Athletic Bilbao.  ;)
BarryCrocker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11656 on: Today at 08:36:37 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:09:47 am
Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.

Might be more mellow playing beside his brother.  ::)
Persephone

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11657 on: Today at 08:44:59 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 03:24:33 am
Such a shame to be honest he would suit us to a tee, maybe when Salah's contract runs out , he has to be a high priority
There is no way LFC would pay the kind of money Arsenal would demand for him,he'll end up at City or Newcastle in a few years.
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11658 on: Today at 08:55:56 am
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:09:47 am
Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.

The club is synonymous with spitters. Diouf and Carra.
thaddeus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11659 on: Today at 09:04:26 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:27 am
I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
Did their card get rejected with the floppy haired man saying in an American accent "let me try another one" before getting out a cadmium green card with an infinite credit limit?
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11660 on: Today at 09:14:36 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:05:06 am
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. -
@Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto
 
Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.

I have a feeling it's Gravenberch we want (I personally hope not as others are better in my opinion) and why we are waiting on all the others.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11661 on: Today at 09:16:39 am
Arsenal in for Timber according to SSN.
Knight

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11662 on: Today at 09:16:39 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:14:36 am
I have a feeling it's Gravenberch we want (I personally hope not as others are better in my opinion) and why we are waiting on all the others.

We're only signing one more midfielder and it's going to be Gravenberch is pessimistic even for you!
JRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11663 on: Today at 09:18:35 am
Are we still waiting for Bellingham? ( After his Madrid stay now obviously)
thaddeus

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11664 on: Today at 09:25:42 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:39 am
We're only signing one more midfielder and it's going to be Gravenberch is pessimistic even for you!
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11665 on: Today at 09:33:27 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 09:16:39 am
We're only signing one more midfielder and it's going to be Gravenberch is pessimistic even for you!
No think it will be another on top. But Gravenberch no.1 target if Bayern decide to let him go. Won't be an expensive 3rd one though. But i do feel like we're prepared to wait to see if Bayern budge.
6BigCups

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11666 on: Today at 09:33:48 am
Arsenal apparently have bid 30m for Timber.. dont doubt were still monitoring the situation.  :butt
HeartAndSoul

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11667 on: Today at 09:34:24 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:25:42 am
I reckon we'll only go for one more unless we sell someone.  Assuming nobody else leaves then we'd have a midfield of:
Hendo
Thiago
Fabinho
Mac
Jones
Harvey
Bajcetic
Gravenberch / Veiga / Thuram / whoever

Although we'd effectively be a body down on last season the three that left only started 14 league games between them and I'm sure some of Milly's were at full-back.  We can question the quality and longevity of some of those but I don't see FSG wanting any more on the books than those eight.

Be ridiculous if we went into the new season with these 3 still expected to be key players. Henderson should be taking on the Milner role this season. Thiago when fit is still a class act but he's also a ticking timebomb. Fabinho's legs have well and truly gone and these other options around him isn't going to help much in making up for what he lacks.

In an ideal world, you'd get rid of Fabinho (anybody from the Saudi league want him?) but whether he stays or leaves, we still need another 2 midfielders as we can't go into any league games next season with more than one of Fabinho, Henderson or Thiago starting together or we'll have the same problems we've had this season.
Keita Success

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11668 on: Today at 09:35:21 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:36:37 am
Might be more mellow playing beside his brother.  ::)
Nah, we let Mellow go after a injury-hit loan spell.
Crosby Nick

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11669 on: Today at 09:42:34 am
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:33:48 am
Arsenal apparently have bid 30m for Timber.. dont doubt were still monitoring the situation.  :butt


Genuine question but should we be going for him? Hes quite small for our type of centre back isnt he? Or is his versatility a good option for us?
Sangria

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11670 on: Today at 09:45:35 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:34 am
Genuine question but should we be going for him? Hes quite small for our type of centre back isnt he? Or is his versatility a good option for us?

Timber is nothing but dead wood.
peachybum

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11671 on: Today at 09:46:37 am
Quote from: 6BigCups on Today at 09:33:48 am
Arsenal apparently have bid 30m for Timber.. dont doubt were still monitoring the situation.  :butt

Why would we be looking at him? We have Konate. Matip and Gomez all playing RCB. We need a LCB more than ever in our new hybrid system, unfortunately it looks like City are collecting them if they add Gvardiol to Ake and Laporte,
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11672 on: Today at 09:48:23 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:56 am
The club is synonymous with spitters. Diouf and Carra.
And Barnesey.
the_red_pill

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11673 on: Today at 09:49:47 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:16:39 am
Arsenal in for Timber according to SSN.
Hope they're not trying to gazump any plans we had... *knocks wood*
classycarra

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11674 on: Today at 09:57:48 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:55:56 am
The club is synonymous with spitters. Diouf and Carra.
Kabak and Schmadtke
Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11675 on: Today at 09:58:16 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:14:36 am
I have a feeling it's Gravenberch we want (I personally hope not as others are better in my opinion) and why we are waiting on all the others.
Yeah same. I reckon we really want him, we were speaking to him well before the season ended. No doubt Ljinders has been watching him for a while. We clearly think a lot of him from his time at Ajax since he barely got a kick at Bayern. I have my reservations about him, I don't think his lack of playing time at Bayern was simply because Goretzka is German, and I see what you mean when you say his playing style is too relaxed. But he's young and can change.

Sounds like we've got Kone and maybe Veiga on the back-burner and will make a bid if we don't get anywhere with Bayern. Thuram is a mystery. He could be an alternative or in addition to Gravenberch.

Ultimately I'm not too enthusiastic about any of the linked names other than Kone, but the people making the decisions have a lot of credit in the bank.

Not arsed about Timber to Arsenal - he's not what we need. Gomez can fill the RCB/RB position, we need a left-sided one in the Virgil/Konate mould.

DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11676 on: Today at 10:02:51 am
Sooooo quiet, we must be due a Gakpo style banger from nowhere.
clinical

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11677 on: Today at 10:08:26 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:02:51 am
Sooooo quiet, we must be due a Gakpo style banger from nowhere.

Think will be after the internationals now.
tommackay7

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11678 on: Today at 10:11:07 am
Would be interesting regarding Kyle walker if he is intent of leaving city as surely we could not let him go to Bayern unchallenged, would solve 2 issues in 1 transfer, although Pep after strengthening arsenal would not make the same mistake.
CraigDS

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11679 on: Today at 10:12:34 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:42:34 am
Genuine question but should we be going for him? Hes quite small for our type of centre back isnt he? Or is his versatility a good option for us?

Yeah he doesn't make any sense for us for a CB. Plays on the right which we don't need, and as you say is pretty small which is not your typical Klopp CB.

We may have looked at him for RB or a midfield role I guess, but not so sure myself. Was prob more agent talk than anything else.
