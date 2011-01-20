I have a feeling it's Gravenberch we want (I personally hope not as others are better in my opinion) and why we are waiting on all the others.



Yeah same. I reckon we really want him, we were speaking to him well before the season ended. No doubt Ljinders has been watching him for a while. We clearly think a lot of him from his time at Ajax since he barely got a kick at Bayern. I have my reservations about him, I don't think his lack of playing time at Bayern was simply because Goretzka is German, and I see what you mean when you say his playing style is too relaxed. But he's young and can change.Sounds like we've got Kone and maybe Veiga on the back-burner and will make a bid if we don't get anywhere with Bayern. Thuram is a mystery. He could be an alternative or in addition to Gravenberch.Ultimately I'm not too enthusiastic about any of the linked names other than Kone, but the people making the decisions have a lot of credit in the bank.Not arsed about Timber to Arsenal - he's not what we need. Gomez can fill the RCB/RB position, we need a left-sided one in the Virgil/Konate mould.