« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 419288 times)

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,230
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11640 on: Today at 04:14:26 am »
 
Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11641 on: Today at 06:44:42 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:14:26 am

Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also

See his goal? Thunderbolt from the gods, on his left as well.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11642 on: Today at 07:22:11 am »
A signing! A signing! My kingdom for a signing!
Logged

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11643 on: Today at 07:31:14 am »
Everything is quiet and boring now.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11644 on: Today at 07:47:15 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:31:14 am
Everything is quiet and boring now.

Even the mad speculative tweets have dried up. Do the ITK have no shame? Where are the made up nonsensical rumours? I demand bullshit made up shite!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11645 on: Today at 07:47:31 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 07:31:14 am
Everything is quiet and boring now.

Is that the sequel to the Daniels' Academy Award winning film from 2022?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11646 on: Today at 07:52:38 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:47:31 am
Is that the sequel to the Daniels' Academy Award winning film from 2022?

No, thats Everything Everywhere all Quiet at Once.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11647 on: Today at 07:56:44 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 04:14:26 am

Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also

Marcus Thuram is a free agent. 25 years old, 6'2, 9th fastest player in the Bundesliga and contributed with 13/6 from 30 appearances last season.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Always_A_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,392
  • The reds are coming up the hill boys
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11648 on: Today at 07:59:36 am »
When are we signing Valverde then lads?  :scarf
Logged
Quote from: Robinred on February 20, 2021, 11:26:24 pm
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.

Online Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,004
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11649 on: Today at 08:05:06 am »
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. -
@Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto
 
Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,626
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11650 on: Today at 08:09:27 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:05:06 am
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. -
@Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto
 
Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.

I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,915
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11651 on: Today at 08:09:47 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:56:44 am
Marcus Thuram is a free agent. 25 years old, 6'2, 9th fastest player in the Bundesliga and contributed with 13/6 from 30 appearances last season.

Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.
Logged

Online Draex

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,577
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11652 on: Today at 08:16:30 am »
Honestly with zero actual information I feel like our no.1 target for that left center back position is Colwill and depending on how that goes is dictating who our 3rd choice midfielder is.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,770
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11653 on: Today at 08:23:32 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:09:27 am
I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
then outside realized it was out of date and tried to flog it for £25
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online PIPA23

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,415
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11654 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
We need a CB to pair Konate long-term sooner rather than later...

We should be all in for Guardiol (or a similar high-profile CB) and one more CM rather than two new CMs imo.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11655 on: Today at 08:35:07 am »
Quote from: Always_A_Red on Today at 07:59:36 am
When are we signing Valverde then lads?  :scarf

Klopp has a couple more years remaining on his deal so we don't need a manager from Athletic Bilbao.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,185
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11656 on: Today at 08:36:37 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:09:47 am
Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.

Might be more mellow playing beside his brother.  ::)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 287 288 289 290 291 [292]   Go Up
« previous next »
 