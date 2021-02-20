Saka isnt gettable now, were better off looking at players like Chukweuze / Diaby who are at smaller teams, Arda Guler seems like the real deal also
Everything is quiet and boring now.
Is that the sequel to the Daniels' Academy Award winning film from 2022?
Well still finish in top four - and they wont. You can quote me on this in May.
Liverpool currently lead the race for Gabri Veiga however Chelsea have burst onto the scene for the player, neither club have made a formal offer yet. - @Oscarmg24 & @MatteMoretto Nothing new. Not convinced we desperately want him though.
Marcus Thuram is a free agent. 25 years old, 6'2, 9th fastest player in the Bundesliga and contributed with 13/6 from 30 appearances last season.
I was at the checkout at Tesco yesterday and as I was handing over the £1.20 for my tin of Heinz beans with sausages Chelsea jumped in front and gave the cashier £10. The bastards!
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
When are we signing Valverde then lads?
Also a c*nt that likes spitting at people.
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]