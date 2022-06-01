« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 418091 times)

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,604
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11600 on: Yesterday at 04:22:40 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
Ain't easy being Eze.  I'd be all for signing him.  You might say I'm an Eze lover.
He may be after Eze money.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,622
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11601 on: Yesterday at 04:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Cid on Yesterday at 03:47:15 pm
Ain't easy being Eze.  I'd be all for signing him.  You might say I'm an Eze lover.
Better forget it, Oh you'll regret it.
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11602 on: Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm »
I guess it'll be quiet on the U21 target front for a while now
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,601
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11603 on: Yesterday at 04:33:28 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Yesterday at 03:30:49 pm
Thanks. Hope it doesn't, I think he is really average.  ;)

Go fudge yourself, this is the positivity room!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline emitime

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 695
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11604 on: Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm »
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,645
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11605 on: Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 04:29:01 pm
I guess it'll be quiet on the U21 target front for a while now

Didnt know the clubs were playing in the under 21s and fees cant be agreed.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,478
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11606 on: Yesterday at 05:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 04:51:26 pm
Didnt know the clubs were playing in the under 21s and fees cant be agreed.

Logic says it would be best to get deal done before major tournaments, but then again the clubs they play for may be refusing to do so knowing a good tournament could add an extra few million to the players price tag.
Logged

Offline terry_macss_perm

  • looking to be flogged
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 729
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11607 on: Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,957
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11608 on: Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm
24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU

I think we need to cut one of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago loose this summer. For one thing it's too much wages on 3 players who may not start regularly and secondly we can't afford for 2 or 3 of them to start regularly because there just isn't the legs there anymore.

Henderson least likely as has 2 years to run, is club captain and we've already lost Milner this summer. Thiago would make sense if we save on the last year of his wages and get a transfer fee in. He'll miss half the season injured anyway and you can't depend on him. Fabinho is at least one of our more durable players.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,558
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11609 on: Yesterday at 05:46:21 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

I can't see the people responsible for sticking up the shirts being privy to all of the club's planned transfer outgoings.
They know which players the club are getting rid of, but they don't know the Nunez is changing shirt number?

There's probably a very boring explanation for it.
In any case, I can't see Matip and Gomez both leaving, especially as the club don't seem to be currently looking at centre backs very hard.
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11610 on: Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

Would need two, maybe three defenders if both Matip and Gomez went IMO.
Logged

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,799
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11611 on: Yesterday at 06:05:03 pm »
Would we try and sign Gravenberch and Thuram or would it be one or the other? Just for the stats nerds
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11612 on: Yesterday at 06:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on June 18, 2023, 11:23:01 pm
Would be useful against Spanish teams.

True, would be worth it though.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11613 on: Yesterday at 06:23:49 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:43:51 pm
I think we need to cut one of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago loose this summer. For one thing it's too much wages on 3 players who may not start regularly and secondly we can't afford for 2 or 3 of them to start regularly because there just isn't the legs there anymore.

Henderson least likely as has 2 years to run, is club captain and we've already lost Milner this summer. Thiago would make sense if we save on the last year of his wages and get a transfer fee in. He'll miss half the season injured anyway and you can't depend on him. Fabinho is at least one of our more durable players.

Also think Thiago or Fabinho should be sold on. Hendo wouldn't have any buyers (for a decent fee). Also we need him as he's HG

We can't let all our players leave on frees. We've let 4 first teamers go for free this summer. With Thaigo and Matip out of contract next summer too. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:36:32 pm by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,462
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11614 on: Yesterday at 08:13:56 pm »
Surprised Salah hasnt been linked to the Saudis
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11615 on: Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm »
Next season but also he's in bed with Qatar not Saudi.  ;D
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,443
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11616 on: Yesterday at 08:32:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:26:13 pm
Next season but also he's in bed with Qatar not Saudi.  ;D

So he's gonna join Man Utd once they get taken over? That's it, jumping into bed with a murderous regime is one thing but signing for the Mancs is intolerable.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,376
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11617 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:46:54 pm
Would need two, maybe three defenders if both Matip and Gomez went IMO.

We need a CB signing regardless of those 2 leaving or not. Everyone is focused on signing midfielders but I think we need a quality CB in this window and the reason is VVD's regression which was worrying last season. We saw what a combination of Matip and Gomez was like in the last game against Southampton and it wasn't pretty at all. Was watching a bit of the Dutch game against Italy VVD was awful on the 3rd goal. It wasn't even a collective breakdown in defence it was just a shambolic moment of defending one on one. He was nowhere to be found on the first goal either. He seemed to be labouring and slow which was typical of his performances last season. If the same version of VVD turns up next season we aren't competing for anything. Let's not let what happened to our midfield happen to our defence.
Logged
YWNA

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11618 on: Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:26:45 pm
We need a CB signing regardless of those 2 leaving or not. Everyone is focused on signing midfielders but I think we need a quality CB in this window and the reason is VVD's regression which was worrying last season. We saw what a combination of Matip and Gomez was like in the last game against Southampton and it wasn't pretty at all. Was watching a bit of the Dutch game against Italy VVD was awful on the 3rd goal. It wasn't even a collective breakdown in defence it was just a shambolic moment of defending one on one. He was nowhere to be found on the first goal either. He seemed to be labouring and slow which was typical of his performances last season. If the same version of VVD turns up next season we aren't competing for anything. Let's not let what happened to our midfield happen to our defence.

We also have injury prone CBs - I'm worried that relying on Konate, VVD, Matip and Gomez again is going to lead to the same problems as ever.

We need to start progression planning earlier instead of doing the same crap we did with the midfield.
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11619 on: Yesterday at 09:38:51 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm
24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU

If we go by that logic, doesnt it also mean we're selling all the goalies?
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,212
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11620 on: Yesterday at 09:47:08 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 05:36:29 pm
24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU

Thing is, I love Thiago. I would rather he not join that shitty nation.
Logged

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,182
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11621 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 09:26:45 pm
We need a CB signing regardless of those 2 leaving or not. Everyone is focused on signing midfielders but I think we need a quality CB in this window and the reason is VVD's regression which was worrying last season. We saw what a combination of Matip and Gomez was like in the last game against Southampton and it wasn't pretty at all. Was watching a bit of the Dutch game against Italy VVD was awful on the 3rd goal. It wasn't even a collective breakdown in defence it was just a shambolic moment of defending one on one. He was nowhere to be found on the first goal either. He seemed to be labouring and slow which was typical of his performances last season. If the same version of VVD turns up next season we aren't competing for anything. Let's not let what happened to our midfield happen to our defence.
VVD is starting every week hes fit, and rightly so
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,196
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11622 on: Yesterday at 10:39:18 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/iuL8c6_Lp7k" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/iuL8c6_Lp7k</a>
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,028
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11623 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
Can someone sum that up pls, can't be arsed watching 15 mins of shite.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,612
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11624 on: Yesterday at 10:49:13 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Can someone sum that up pls, can't be arsed watching 15 mins of shite.


Views, views I need more views.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,869
  • @tharris113
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11625 on: Yesterday at 10:51:46 pm »
Lynch seems to go on a lot of youtube channels, fuck knows why.
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,609
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11626 on: Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Can someone sum that up pls, can't be arsed watching 15 mins of shite.

As every other YouTube and Twitter "transfer expert", they talked a lot but said nothing. As you were really. We've had some contact with Kone, Thurman, Gravenberch, and Veiga, and are aware of what they'd want.
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,073
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11627 on: Yesterday at 11:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 10:54:03 pm
As every other YouTube and Twitter "transfer expert", they talked a lot but said nothing. As you were really. We've had some contact with Kone, Thurman, Gravenberch, and Veiga, and are aware of what they'd want.

 :o :o

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,672
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11628 on: Yesterday at 11:26:52 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 09:29:00 pm
We also have injury prone CBs - I'm worried that relying on Konate, VVD, Matip and Gomez again is going to lead to the same problems as ever.

We need to start progression planning earlier instead of doing the same crap we did with the midfield.

While we clearly need one this window, that would be a sufficient level of progression planning for this window where the midfield is the clear priority, then next summer defence would be the main target.
Logged

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,376
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11629 on: Yesterday at 11:39:40 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
VVD is starting every week hes fit, and rightly so

He will start every week. That isn't the issue. The problem is his regression. We need to start planning for his replacement now.
Logged
YWNA

Offline Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,376
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11630 on: Yesterday at 11:48:39 pm »
Quote from: emitime on Yesterday at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

Probably means nothing but on the note of Thiago if an offer was to come in for him I would be fine with him leaving. We could put the money towards another CM and getting something for him now rather than leaving on a free next summer and getting only another half-season out of him (which has been the case every season since he got here) is worth more IMO.
Logged
YWNA

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,182
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11631 on: Today at 12:10:42 am »
Quote from: Number 7 on Yesterday at 11:39:40 pm
He will start every week. That isn't the issue. The problem is his regression. We need to start planning for his replacement now.
Hes not as good as before the injury, no doubt. Hes human now. Still one of the best around mind. While I can understand getting a CB in I think all 4 of the ones we have will be better with a more functional team in front of them. I grant you fitness has been an issue there, just dont think VVD is a big concern right now
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,004
  • An absolute p***k
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11632 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
Can someone sum that up pls, can't be arsed watching 15 mins of shite.

Top comment in the replies is all you need

Quote
@MK68i
Samie is definitely lurking here
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,028
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11633 on: Today at 12:21:42 am »
Quote from: Red Cactii on Today at 12:15:14 am
Top comment in the replies is all you need

 :lmao
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11634 on: Today at 12:28:48 am »
Motherfuckers, as if I would stoop so low.

Who is this dickhead that besmirched my good name?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,744
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11635 on: Today at 12:35:16 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:28:48 am
Motherfuckers, as if I would stoop so low.

Who is this dickhead that besmirched my good name?

It's MK68i, duh!


....Macedonian Kred...iteration 68.... nah it couldn't be .... could it?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,576
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11636 on: Today at 12:37:47 am »
It's Capon the dickwad.  :D
Logged

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11637 on: Today at 02:41:55 am »
love us to get Saka as a replacement for Salah when he goes /retires
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11638 on: Today at 03:20:28 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 02:41:55 am
love us to get Saka as a replacement for Salah when he goes /retires

Only signed a new contract to 2027 last month.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 630
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11639 on: Today at 03:24:33 am »
Such a shame to be honest he would suit us to a tee, maybe when Salah's contract runs out , he has to be a high priority
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 286 287 288 289 290 [291]   Go Up
« previous next »
 