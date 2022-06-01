Would need two, maybe three defenders if both Matip and Gomez went IMO.



We need a CB signing regardless of those 2 leaving or not. Everyone is focused on signing midfielders but I think we need a quality CB in this window and the reason is VVD's regression which was worrying last season. We saw what a combination of Matip and Gomez was like in the last game against Southampton and it wasn't pretty at all. Was watching a bit of the Dutch game against Italy VVD was awful on the 3rd goal. It wasn't even a collective breakdown in defence it was just a shambolic moment of defending one on one. He was nowhere to be found on the first goal either. He seemed to be labouring and slow which was typical of his performances last season. If the same version of VVD turns up next season we aren't competing for anything. Let's not let what happened to our midfield happen to our defence.