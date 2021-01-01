One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.
In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.
Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.
I can't see the people responsible for sticking up the shirts being privy to all of the club's planned transfer outgoings.
They know which players the club are getting rid of, but they don't know the Nunez is changing shirt number?
There's probably a very boring explanation for it.
In any case, I can't see Matip and Gomez both leaving, especially as the club don't seem to be currently looking at centre backs very hard.