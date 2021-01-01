« previous next »
Quote from: Cid on Today at 03:47:15 pm
Ain't easy being Eze.  I'd be all for signing him.  You might say I'm an Eze lover.
He may be after Eze money.
Quote from: Cid on Today at 03:47:15 pm
Ain't easy being Eze.  I'd be all for signing him.  You might say I'm an Eze lover.
Better forget it, Oh you'll regret it.
I guess it'll be quiet on the U21 target front for a while now
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:30:49 pm
Thanks. Hope it doesn't, I think he is really average.  ;)

Go fudge yourself, this is the positivity room!
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.
Quote from: shank94 on Today at 04:29:01 pm
I guess it'll be quiet on the U21 target front for a while now

Didnt know the clubs were playing in the under 21s and fees cant be agreed.
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 04:51:26 pm
Didnt know the clubs were playing in the under 21s and fees cant be agreed.

Logic says it would be best to get deal done before major tournaments, but then again the clubs they play for may be refusing to do so knowing a good tournament could add an extra few million to the players price tag.
Quote from: emitime on Today at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Today at 05:36:29 pm
24.44 on this.

There have been rumours about Thiago leaving. If he does, lets hope its for £40m to Saudi.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=8gr7Bj64mlU

I think we need to cut one of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago loose this summer. For one thing it's too much wages on 3 players who may not start regularly and secondly we can't afford for 2 or 3 of them to start regularly because there just isn't the legs there anymore.

Henderson least likely as has 2 years to run, is club captain and we've already lost Milner this summer. Thiago would make sense if we save on the last year of his wages and get a transfer fee in. He'll miss half the season injured anyway and you can't depend on him. Fabinho is at least one of our more durable players.
Quote from: emitime on Today at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

I can't see the people responsible for sticking up the shirts being privy to all of the club's planned transfer outgoings.
They know which players the club are getting rid of, but they don't know the Nunez is changing shirt number?

There's probably a very boring explanation for it.
In any case, I can't see Matip and Gomez both leaving, especially as the club don't seem to be currently looking at centre backs very hard.
Quote from: emitime on Today at 04:46:13 pm
One of the drone guys that films the new anny Road development went on the stadium tour.

In the video, all the shirts in the home dressing room were next seasons apart from all the confirmed leavers but also Thiago, Gomez and Matip.

Weird if its an oversight and even weirder if it means something.

Would need two, maybe three defenders if both Matip and Gomez went IMO.
Would we try and sign Gravenberch and Thuram or would it be one or the other? Just for the stats nerds
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Quote from: Doc Red on Yesterday at 11:23:01 pm
Would be useful against Spanish teams.

True, would be worth it though.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:43:51 pm
I think we need to cut one of Fabinho, Henderson and Thiago loose this summer. For one thing it's too much wages on 3 players who may not start regularly and secondly we can't afford for 2 or 3 of them to start regularly because there just isn't the legs there anymore.

Henderson least likely as has 2 years to run, is club captain and we've already lost Milner this summer. Thiago would make sense if we save on the last year of his wages and get a transfer fee in. He'll miss half the season injured anyway and you can't depend on him. Fabinho is at least one of our more durable players.

Also think Thiago or Fabinho should be sold on. Hendo wouldn't have any buyers (for a decent fee). Also we need him as he's HG

We can't let all our players leave on frees. We've let 4 first teamers go for free this summer. With Thaigo and Matip out of contract next summer too. 
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Surprised Salah hasnt been linked to the Saudis
Next season but also he's in bed with Qatar not Saudi.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:26:13 pm
Next season but also he's in bed with Qatar not Saudi.  ;D

So he's gonna join Man Utd once they get taken over? That's it, jumping into bed with a murderous regime is one thing but signing for the Mancs is intolerable.
