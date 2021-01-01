« previous next »
Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 412939 times)

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11560 on: Today at 11:23:37 am »
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11561 on: Today at 11:25:52 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:12:14 am
Also, there are no credible links to Eze. It was an entirely fictional tweet from someone on Twitter.

Eze likes Sunday mornings.







*I will continue to repeat this gag until we sign him. The player is excellent-breaks the lines, progresses play, dribbles, skills, goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11562 on: Today at 11:48:25 am »
Why are people debating Thiago to Saudi Arabia? They'd have to want him first, then he'd have to want to go there (he doesn't strike me as the type, personally).

Mirror (Colin Millar - ?) linking us with Gravenberch again. It's the link that just won't go away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11563 on: Today at 11:54:28 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:53:03 am
They're supposedly going to spend $20b, so $47m + $60m in wages represents about 0.005%. Sell on fees meaning nothing to these people.
[/quote

The mind truly boggles
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11564 on: Today at 11:56:25 am »
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:48:25 am
Why are people debating Thiago to Saudi Arabia? They'd have to want him first, then he'd have to want to go there (he doesn't strike me as the type, personally).

Mirror (Colin Millar - ?) linking us with Gravenberch again. It's the link that just won't go away.

It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:06:46 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.

Tis kind of sums up the human race, futtin horrible bastards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.
I think you're in the wrong thread - this is the Upside Down in case you weren't aware
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.

The players and agents greed started in the Premier League. When it's all about money this what happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11568 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:34 pm
The players and agents greed started in the Premier League. When it's all about money this what happens.
I blame this fucker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11569 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm »
Under normal circumstances Thiago is not worth much of a transfer fee now. An undisclosed modest sum, plus a new challenge for him as he nears the end of his career. This is IF he is leaving, and there have been no credible reports.

If he is staying, we will extract from him whatever his body is able to give at this stage, and Im sure he will make some sort of contribution, even with midfield reinforcements added.

If the Saudis come in for him, and he wants to boost his pension pot, and we take the fee, then it would obviously be more money than usual circumstances, and might cover Veiga or Kone, someone like that.

Looking at all the names going to, or being linked with the Saudis, I can see that becoming the preferred pension top up league for high profile players towards the end of their careers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11570 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Not upset. Just the fact that out of all those stats about what those particular players can do, she chose to focus on that particular stat.

In the words of the great LFC scout Geoff Twentyman "If you go anywhere expecting to find the perfect player, you are going to be disappointed every time
and then King Kenny turned up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11571 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm »
Another productive week for the mighty reds starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11572 on: Today at 02:00:03 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.

Gomez £60m
Kelleher £45m
N.Phillips £25m
R.Williams £20m

These moves and fees to Saudi clubs make sense to me.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11573 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:56 pm
Another productive week for the mighty reds starts.
Our next signing is at the Euros mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11574 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.

They will happily give us 60m. He is a Liverpool player that's alone worth extra 20m.
I hope it happens. Thiago earns tons of money before retiring and Klopp gets a bigger budget.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11575 on: Today at 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.

They are giving £30m for Kouilbaly only because they have invested interest in Chelsea.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11576 on: Today at 03:07:40 pm »
Gravenberch makes sense, I reckon we really want him. Fits in with what Klopp said about teams being reluctant to sell and the fact that we haven't seemed to progress with other targets.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11577 on: Today at 03:11:21 pm »
Gravenberch and Thuram are repped by that lady super agent.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11578 on: Today at 03:21:25 pm »
Any new links involving Gravenberch?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11579 on: Today at 03:25:30 pm »
European football journo for the Daily Mirror.

Quote
Liverpool are pushing to sign Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich this summer with the player open to an exit from the Bundesliga giants, with the club aware that his future will be re-evaluated after the player returns from international duty. Jurgen Klopp has received a green light on the transfer date.

[@Millar_Colin]
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11580 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm »
Thanks. Hope it happens, i think he is really good.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11581 on: Today at 03:30:49 pm »
Thanks. Hope it doesn't, I think he is really average.  ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11582 on: Today at 03:31:42 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:30:49 pm
Thanks. Hope it doesn't, I think he is really average.  ;)

TBF taking your level of negativity compared to the average person, this likely means he's a very decent player.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11583 on: Today at 03:31:52 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:11:21 pm
Gravenberch and Thuram are repped by that lady super agent.
Our team would be freakishly tall soon.

Alisson, Virgil, Konate, Fabinho, Gravenberch, Thuram, Gakpo Nunez could all feasibly be in the same line-up ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11584 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 03:31:52 pm
Our team would be freakishly tall soon.

Alisson, Virgil, Konate, Fabinho, Gravenberch, Thuram, Gakpo Nunez could all feasibly be in the same line-up ;D

Van De Ven is 6 foot 4 as well.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11585 on: Today at 03:33:08 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:31:42 pm
TBF taking your level of negativity compared to the average person, this likely means he's a very decent player.

Nice one. Kone, Thuram, Veiga all better suited I reckon. Gravenberch has too much of a lazy style to what we need right now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11586 on: Today at 03:33:23 pm »
I still think it will be one of Thuram or Gravenberch. Both of their qualities are similar and I think either would play the 6 role.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11587 on: Today at 03:34:12 pm »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:32:39 pm
Van De Ven is 6 foot 4 as well.

And still can't win a header.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11588 on: Today at 03:35:21 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:34:12 pm
And still can't win a header.

I reckon some nerd forgot to enter the right data there. Cant be that height and not win more in the air.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11589 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:35:21 pm
I reckon some nerd forgot to enter the right data there. Cant be that height and not win more in the air.

You'd bloody hope so unless that midget Martinez would be beating him in the air with ease.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11590 on: Today at 03:41:05 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 03:33:23 pm
I still think it will be one of Thuram or Gravenberch. Both of their qualities are similar and I think either would play the 6 role.

Neither have shown anything that suggests they can be a 6, dont know why people keep banging that drum, why not play Curtis Jones as a 6 instead?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11591 on: Today at 03:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:41:05 pm
Neither have shown anything that suggests they can be a 6, dont know why people keep banging that drum, why not play Curtis Jones as a 6 instead?

No one saw Wijnaldum being a defensive minded midfielder for us. I don't understand why we woulnd't just buy someone used to playing in that position but I could see us trying to convert them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11592 on: Today at 03:44:32 pm »
It seemed as though Gravenberch was a genuine target last year but we waited on Tchouameni right up until May and Gravenberch decided to commit to to Bayern instead of waiting to see if Tchouameni to LFC fell through or not. Can't blame him and makes sense if we are pushing for him this summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11593 on: Today at 03:45:30 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 09:24:34 am
Eze any good?

Ezesily one of their best players, Id been a big advocate of the Eze lifestyle.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11594 on: Today at 03:47:15 pm »
Ain't easy being Eze.  I'd be all for signing him.  You might say I'm an Eze lover.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11595 on: Today at 03:48:59 pm »
Holland play Belgium (U21) on Wednesday night for those interested in watching Gravenberch. Can see his laziness in HD. 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11596 on: Today at 03:54:47 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 03:43:45 pm
No one saw Wijnaldum being a defensive minded midfielder for us. I don't understand why we woulnd't just buy someone used to playing in that position but I could see us trying to convert them.

Because we want different characteristics/skill set out of our No6 versus the No6 players playing at lesser clubs?

Might be that we need a 6 that is more progressive the ball or can carry the ball when in possession rather than a pure destroyer.

Maybe another clubs 8 is our No6 in terms of skill set required.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11597 on: Today at 03:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:57:18 am
The funds would probably be carried over to the next window or next summer.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11598 on: Today at 03:57:06 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:57:18 am
If I felt that any money from unexpected sales would change our transfer plans I'd take £40m for Thiago, but I don't think that's the case. We've put a lot of groundwork into a handful of midfielders while the 'more expensive' ones are pretty far along with other clubs. So I don't think we'd rip up our plans and go for someone else last minute. The funds would probably be carried over to the next window or next summer.

So at the moment I think Thiago's experience and place in the squad is more useful. We're losing a lot of players already.

Anyway, here's hoping this week is more giving. It's two days before the U-21's begins.

What if Thiago wanted a dump truck load of money? Can't see Klopp digging in his heels and telling the player he can't go.
