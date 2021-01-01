Under normal circumstances Thiago is not worth much of a transfer fee now. An undisclosed modest sum, plus a new challenge for him as he nears the end of his career. This is IF he is leaving, and there have been no credible reports.



If he is staying, we will extract from him whatever his body is able to give at this stage, and Im sure he will make some sort of contribution, even with midfield reinforcements added.



If the Saudis come in for him, and he wants to boost his pension pot, and we take the fee, then it would obviously be more money than usual circumstances, and might cover Veiga or Kone, someone like that.



Looking at all the names going to, or being linked with the Saudis, I can see that becoming the preferred pension top up league for high profile players towards the end of their careers.