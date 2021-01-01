« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11560 on: Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11561 on: Today at 11:25:52 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 10:12:14 am
Also, there are no credible links to Eze. It was an entirely fictional tweet from someone on Twitter.

Eze likes Sunday mornings.







*I will continue to repeat this gag until we sign him. The player is excellent-breaks the lines, progresses play, dribbles, skills, goals.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11562 on: Today at 11:48:25 am
Why are people debating Thiago to Saudi Arabia? They'd have to want him first, then he'd have to want to go there (he doesn't strike me as the type, personally).

Mirror (Colin Millar - ?) linking us with Gravenberch again. It's the link that just won't go away.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11563 on: Today at 11:54:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:53:03 am
They're supposedly going to spend $20b, so $47m + $60m in wages represents about 0.005%. Sell on fees meaning nothing to these people.
[/quote

The mind truly boggles
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11564 on: Today at 11:56:25 am
Quote from: Haggis36 on Today at 11:48:25 am
Why are people debating Thiago to Saudi Arabia? They'd have to want him first, then he'd have to want to go there (he doesn't strike me as the type, personally).

Mirror (Colin Millar - ?) linking us with Gravenberch again. It's the link that just won't go away.

It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11565 on: Today at 12:06:46 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.

Tis kind of sums up the human race, futtin horrible bastards.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11566 on: Today at 12:50:56 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.
I think you're in the wrong thread - this is the Upside Down in case you weren't aware
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11567 on: Today at 12:54:34 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 11:56:25 am
It is interesting though, isn't it. On the one hand, we despise what the FA have done by allowing Saudi to take over Newcastle. We abhor the idea of a club being used as a front for regimes we disagree with. We look with disgust at what the Saudi league is doing, taking over their own teams and vastly over paying players from Europe to join them.

Yet, we'd be happy to sell them Thiago for 50mill. It's fine enabling the Saudi's as long as we greatly benefit financially.

It really is that easy. Money makes our values very flexible.

The players and agents greed started in the Premier League. When it's all about money this what happens.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11568 on: Today at 01:18:30 pm
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 12:54:34 pm
The players and agents greed started in the Premier League. When it's all about money this what happens.
I blame this fucker

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11569 on: Today at 01:41:56 pm
Under normal circumstances Thiago is not worth much of a transfer fee now. An undisclosed modest sum, plus a new challenge for him as he nears the end of his career. This is IF he is leaving, and there have been no credible reports.

If he is staying, we will extract from him whatever his body is able to give at this stage, and Im sure he will make some sort of contribution, even with midfield reinforcements added.

If the Saudis come in for him, and he wants to boost his pension pot, and we take the fee, then it would obviously be more money than usual circumstances, and might cover Veiga or Kone, someone like that.

Looking at all the names going to, or being linked with the Saudis, I can see that becoming the preferred pension top up league for high profile players towards the end of their careers.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11570 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:51:46 pm
Not upset. Just the fact that out of all those stats about what those particular players can do, she chose to focus on that particular stat.

In the words of the great LFC scout Geoff Twentyman "If you go anywhere expecting to find the perfect player, you are going to be disappointed every time
and then King Kenny turned up.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11571 on: Today at 01:57:56 pm
Another productive week for the mighty reds starts.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11572 on: Today at 02:00:03 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.

Gomez £60m
Kelleher £45m
N.Phillips £25m
R.Williams £20m

These moves and fees to Saudi clubs make sense to me.
 
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11573 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:57:56 pm
Another productive week for the mighty reds starts.
Our next signing is at the Euros mate.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11574 on: Today at 02:24:38 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 11:23:37 am
If Saudi are offering £25m for Koulibaly theyd give us £40m for Thiago.


Jota the latest player to be gagging for signings.

They will happily give us 60m. He is a Liverpool player that's alone worth extra 20m.
I hope it happens. Thiago earns tons of money before retiring and Klopp gets a bigger budget.
