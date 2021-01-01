If we can get anything around 50m for Thiago I would take it , that means we could go for Barella might be worth it , not sure if we then get Thuram and /or Kone probably just Thuram. We need to the look inot getting A Veiga or Szoboslai who can play mid and RF. if true I would atleast think about it , maybe offer them Fab tooextra 100m would be quite niceJoking aside If an offer does come in they have to take into serious consideration, because we will never get anything for Thiago next season as he is released on a free.See if they fancy Matip aswellI think alot could be heading out if they want a clear outKelleher = might want out for 1st team footballRobbo = apparently linked to Real (cant see it myself) / new way of playing may not suit him unless pushed forward.Tsimi = wants to stay but with new direction of the defence may not be neededPhillips = need a new club if he wants to make a careerMatip = Kinda legs gone / sicknoteGomez = lacking playing time may get a move to a Newcastle or something like that / also sicknoteFab = Legs gone maybe, showed some ability towards end of season with Trent next to himThiago = Harry Kewell but plays less / SicknoteRhys Williams = needs 1st team football to progressCarvalho = does not really have a role in the squad.some of the more well known players who might be shown the door for various reasons.GKS : Allison / Adrian / Youth/u21Def : Trent - Konate - VVD - New Def (Mickey V.D.Ven) / Gomez or Matip whoever stays / Robbo or New Def ( would need two defs if Robbo goes)Mid : Thuram/ Eliiot - Barella or Kone/ Baj - C.Jones /Mac :- Hendo covering all (as can Mac, Thuram and Barella)FWD : Salah / Veiga or Szob - Gakpo /Jota /Nunez - Nunez / Jota /Diaz22 man squad though i may have counted wrongextra 3 left cheap players like Gustav Isaksen FWD (Midtjylland) £8m - Alan Varella DCM (Boca Jnrs)£20m - and the Turkish lad forgot name will edit, its Arda Guler CM/AM (Fenerbache) apparently he is the Turkish Messi (or thats what they believe) £15m