« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 408492 times)

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 628
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11520 on: Today at 02:17:09 am »
If we can get anything around 50m for Thiago I would take it , that means we could go for Barella might be worth it , not sure if we then get Thuram and /or Kone probably just Thuram. We need to the look inot getting A Veiga or Szoboslai who can play mid and RF. if true I would atleast think about it , maybe offer them Fab too  :P extra 100m would be quite nice :P

Joking aside If an offer does come in they have to take into serious consideration, because we will never get anything for Thiago next season as he is released on a free.

See if they fancy Matip aswell :)

I think alot could be heading out if they want a clear out
Kelleher = might want out for 1st team football
Robbo  = apparently linked to Real (cant see it myself) / new way of playing may not suit him unless pushed forward.
Tsimi  = wants to stay but with new direction of the defence may not be needed
Phillips = need a new club if he wants to make a career
Matip = Kinda legs gone / sicknote
Gomez  = lacking playing time may get a move to a Newcastle or something like that / also sicknote
Fab = Legs gone maybe, showed some ability towards end of season with Trent next to him
Thiago = Harry Kewell but plays less / Sicknote
Rhys Williams = needs 1st team football to progress
Carvalho  = does not really have a role in the squad.

some of the more well known players who might be shown the door for various reasons.

GKS : Allison / Adrian  / Youth/u21
Def : Trent - Konate -  VVD -  New Def (Mickey V.D.Ven) / Gomez or Matip whoever stays  / Robbo or New Def ( would need two defs if Robbo goes)
Mid  : Thuram/ Eliiot  - Barella or Kone/ Baj  -  C.Jones /Mac  :- Hendo covering all (as can Mac, Thuram and Barella)
FWD :  Salah / Veiga or Szob -  Gakpo /Jota /Nunez  - Nunez / Jota /Diaz

22 man squad though i may have counted wrong :P  extra 3  left  cheap players like  Gustav Isaksen FWD (Midtjylland) £8m - Alan Varella DCM (Boca Jnrs)£20m - and the Turkish lad forgot name will edit, its Arda Guler CM/AM (Fenerbache) apparently he is the Turkish Messi (or thats what they believe) £15m
« Last Edit: Today at 03:23:09 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,093
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:27:21 am »
Quote from: kvarmeismydad on Today at 12:00:32 am
Why hasn't Steven Gerrard made a one hundredty fifty seven hundred million pounds bid for Nat Phillips yet ffs.

The team stevie is linked to manage isnt one of the 4 taken over by PIF. :(
Logged

Offline shank94

  • Currently at minus 10 and falling...
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 593
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11522 on: Today at 06:54:25 am »
Monday  :wave :wave
Logged
Everyone knows it's shanks, Shank is part of my name.

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,986
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11523 on: Today at 06:57:18 am »
If I felt that any money from unexpected sales would change our transfer plans I'd take £40m for Thiago, but I don't think that's the case. We've put a lot of groundwork into a handful of midfielders while the 'more expensive' ones are pretty far along with other clubs. So I don't think we'd rip up our plans and go for someone else last minute. The funds would probably be carried over to the next window or next summer.

So at the moment I think Thiago's experience and place in the squad is more useful. We're losing a lot of players already.

Anyway, here's hoping this week is more giving. It's two days before the U-21's begins.
Logged

Offline Redman78

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,034
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11524 on: Today at 07:13:52 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 08:03:55 pm

Eze is solid, but he is turning 25 in a couple of weeks, and he has never really lived up to his early potential ...

He is now surely..
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,644
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11525 on: Today at 07:47:08 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:58:12 pm
I have this nagging feeling we may have to wait a further 3 weeks before the Under 21 Euro's finish. Some of you may not make it.

Make your mind up will you!

You said signings were happening last week!
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11526 on: Today at 07:47:52 am »
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:13:52 am
He is now surely..

Where did he play for Palace last year? His fbref stats are weird.
Logged

Online PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,546
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11527 on: Today at 07:56:01 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 07:47:52 am
Where did he play for Palace last year? His fbref stats are weird.

According to whoscored, he played 15 games as CM, 7 games as AM, and 8 games on the Left, while making other sub appearances where he drifted across the park.

I think we need specialist players, I don't think he would suit us.
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11528 on: Today at 08:02:55 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 07:56:01 am
According to whoscored, he played 15 games as CM, 7 games as AM, and 8 games on the Left, while making other sub appearances where he drifted across the park.

I think we need specialist players, I don't think he would suit us.

Thanks v. helpful and that explains the weirdness. Im not sure its a bad thing for our 8/10 hybrid role to be as positionally flexible as he is. Hed cost too much and probably hasnt shown enough at 25 but I do like him.
Logged

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,229
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11529 on: Today at 08:12:12 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:02:55 am
Thanks v. helpful and that explains the weirdness. Im not sure its a bad thing for our 8/10 hybrid role to be as positionally flexible as he is. Hed cost too much and probably hasnt shown enough at 25 but I do like him.

hes had a few injuries which have stopped his progress, he seems to have found his best position and flourished, agree it wont be a cheap signing but he is english and one who will hit the ground running, i see only positives in his positional flexibility
Logged

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11530 on: Today at 08:15:54 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:57:18 am
If I felt that any money from unexpected sales would change our transfer plans I'd take £40m for Thiago, but I don't think that's the case. We've put a lot of groundwork into a handful of midfielders while the 'more expensive' ones are pretty far along with other clubs. So I don't think we'd rip up our plans and go for someone else last minute. The funds would probably be carried over to the next window or next summer.

So at the moment I think Thiago's experience and place in the squad is more useful. We're losing a lot of players already.

Anyway, here's hoping this week is more giving. It's two days before the U-21's begins.

I rather have a reliable body in midfield that is available for most our matches. we already have experienced what a decimated midfield can do to our squad. business wise it kind of make sense as his contract is ending soon and we could cut our losses to minimum and rebuild the squad for next season.

Hoping the likes of salah and vvd are ready to take over the role of milner as the leader and experience of the squad. Might factor in trent in as future captain and leader soon as his performance and reliability have been pretty consistent.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 284 285 286 287 288 [289]   Go Up
« previous next »
 