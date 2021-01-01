« previous next »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11520 on: Today at 02:17:09 am
If we can get anything around 50m for Thiago I would take it , that means we could go for Barella might be worth it , not sure if we then get Thuram and /or Kone probably just Thuram. We need to the look inot getting A Veiga or Szoboslai who can play mid and RF. if true I would atleast think about it , maybe offer them Fab too  :P extra 100m would be quite nice :P

Joking aside If an offer does come in they have to take into serious consideration, because we will never get anything for Thiago next season as he is released on a free.

See if they fancy Matip aswell :)

I think alot could be heading out if they want a clear out
Kelleher = might want out for 1st team football
Robbo  = apparently linked to Real (cant see it myself) / new way of playing may not suit him unless pushed forward.
Tsimi  = wants to stay but with new direction of the defence may not be needed
Phillips = need a new club if he wants to make a career
Matip = Kinda legs gone / sicknote
Gomez  = lacking playing time may get a move to a Newcastle or something like that / also sicknote
Fab = Legs gone maybe, showed some ability towards end of season with Trent next to him
Thiago = Harry Kewell but plays less / Sicknote
Rhys Williams = needs 1st team football to progress
Carvalho  = does not really have a role in the squad.

some of the more well known players who might be shown the door for various reasons.

GKS : Allison / Adrian  / Youth/u21
Def : Trent - Konate -  VVD -  New Def (Mickey V.D.Ven) / Gomez or Matip whoever stays  / Robbo or New Def ( would need two defs if Robbo goes)
Mid  : Thuram/ Eliiot  - Barella or Kone/ Baj  -  C.Jones /Mac  :- Hendo covering all (as can Mac, Thuram and Barella)
FWD :  Salah / Veiga or Szob -  Gakpo /Jota /Nunez  - Nunez / Jota /Diaz

22 man squad though i may have counted wrong :P  extra 3  left  cheap players like  Gustav Isaksen FWD (Midtjylland) £8m - Alan Varella DCM (Boca Jnrs)£20m - and the Turkish lad forgot name will edit, its Arda Guler CM/AM (Fenerbache) apparently he is the Turkish Messi (or thats what they believe) £15m
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11521 on: Today at 03:27:21 am
Why hasn't Steven Gerrard made a one hundredty fifty seven hundred million pounds bid for Nat Phillips yet ffs.

The team stevie is linked to manage isnt one of the 4 taken over by PIF. :(
