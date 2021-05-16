Eze good, Eze good, better than Olise good...
Has anyone got any Vera?
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored
Hed be good for the early kick off at the weekend when were playing EL on thursday
Monday is upon us huh.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
10 goals from midfield in the league is better than any of midfielders, imagine the amount of chances he would get in a team which gets as much of the ball as we do, absolutely lethal on the counter attack also Imagine him and Diaz running at you, would be ridiculous trying to stop them, Olise is more elegant whereas Eze is able to ride challenges more and keeps going
Footballer insider saying Newcastle want Thuram now Eze like Sunday mornings
.Not one of you? Its wasted on you proles!
Crosby Nick never fails.
Page created in 0.13 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]