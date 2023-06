I donít have a dog in the fight!



With that said, most of the players mentioned are in the u21 tourney, so it stands to reason that they might not be ready for game one of the new season, if thatís the bet. They will get a bit more time off, and be eased in.



To my mind, I like the look of Gravenberch, Kone, Thuram and Veiga. If we sign two from that group, to go with MacAllister, I will be happy with the midfield.