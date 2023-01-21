« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 399202 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11400 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
Nope. Looks like hay be lying about the whole 'being a Liverpool fan' thing.

During the chat with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Aller-Zeitung, Van de Ven revealed the "goosebumps moment" when he heard 'You'll Never Walk Alone' play during his trip to Anfield.

"I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad," he revealed. "That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness."

"Then when 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes on - that's a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It's a dream to play there."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/micky-van-de-ven-opens-27043939

I doubt that a player can be more direct than this ...
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,252
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11401 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.

Agree, we need to get it right because other teams will improve even more but with our limited budget and the current market risks need to be taken
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,015
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11402 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.   
I like your new avatar (if you changed it months  ago and I only just noticed oops).

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11403 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.

While the likes of Kone and Thuram still have room to grow as players, they are hardly just potential at this point either and beyond the obvious bit of settling in time as they adjust to a new league would contributing to the side right away, if not from day one.

The thing we are crying out for in our midfield is the combination of technical ability and athleticism, to maintain the way we want to play and to somewhat cover for our more senior players who now lack the latter.
Logged

Offline Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,974
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm »
Agree with both Al and Skeeve there.

Mac Allister has the perfect balance - he will go straight into the first team and improve us, but also has a high ceiling. Thuram from what I can tell isn't quite at his level but isn't too far off. Maybe Kone too? The other rumoured targets - Lavia, Veiga, Gravenberch - all fall in to the 'potential' category.

I can't think of too many vaguely realistic midfielders out there in that sweet spot though. We tried to get Mount and that didn't work out. Rice would have led to a bidding war. The others that spring to mind have just moved or are settled at top clubs.
Logged

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,542
  • YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm
Arsenal and Chelsea (who are insane, I admit) seem to be capable of signing Caicedo. We finished way above Chelsea and are a bigger club than Arsenal. Why can't we sign him?

We already signed 1 midfielder, and we need 2 more. Maybe we need a defender as well. We can't splash all our money on 1 player, like these teams can.

Chelsea will sell a few players for big money, so they can spend. You also have to consider that they have a huge squad, and they are a bit of a mess. They have a hit and miss approach and they are not the best example for transfers.

Arsenal will buy 2 or 3 players, and their priority is a DM, so they can spend big on that position. Also, they will have CL revenue next season.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
While the likes of Kone and Thuram still have room to grow as players, they are hardly just potential at this point either and beyond the obvious bit of settling in time as they adjust to a new league would contributing to the side right away, if not from day one.

The thing we are crying out for in our midfield is the combination of technical ability and athleticism, to maintain the way we want to play and to somewhat cover for our more senior players who now lack the latter.

I agree with you completely.

Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.

If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.

We aren't.

In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.

We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,858
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
We already signed 1 midfielder, and we need 2 more. Maybe we need a defender as well. We can't splash all our money on 1 player, like these teams can.

Chelsea will sell a few players for big money, so they can spend. You also have to consider that they have a huge squad, and they are a bit of a mess. They have a hit and miss approach and they are not the best example for transfers.

Arsenal will buy 2 or 3 players, and their priority is a DM, so they can spend big on that position. Also, they will have CL revenue next season.

Like these teams we've finished above season after season? Those teams? Like those teams that haven't made it into the CL for years till this year? Or haven't got anywhere near it this year? Those guys?

Yet again people find ways to explain why we don't spend as much as our non-oiled competitors. When we're winning, we don't need to. When we're not, we can't afford to. Klopp's had us in CL every year, finals most years, trophies regularly. But we can't compete... with Arsenal?!
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
One would have thought that we are pursuing some youngsters for the U-18's team, and not some players with 141, 119 and 55 senior games respectively ...
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
I agree with you completely.

Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.

If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.

We aren't.

In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.

We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.

Risk v reward though, if Klopp pulls it off, he has a complete team ready to go for 5-6 seasons, with probably only Salah, VVD and Robertson needing replacing in that time.

Heavy metal squad planning.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,015
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
Pretty clear to me that wed like a player who will bring goals from midfield.. the links to Mount, Veiga and Chiesa cant be coincidental

Your Ox replacement if you like .. although he hardly ever played.

Loads of clubs are after Veiga, he loos a real impact player  and I quite like the sound of that as an option
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
If we do get Veiga I can see him being maybe a Salah Replacement on the right wing along with Doak and Elliot, maybe thats the idea as him play both RCM and RF ? lets not forget even player like Salah got shipped out from Chelsea i think he was  Right Mid then and moved up.  Lets be honest next season we are looking to get back into ECL anything more is a bonus realistically, these players will have a years experience in their new postions, I feel like this is the perfect time to get this type of player ,  do we need proven players?  yes, can we afford them ?  no so we go for potential like we pretty much always have.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:06:43 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 12:04:04 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
Risk v reward though, if Klopp pulls it off, he has a complete team ready to go for 5-6 seasons, with probably only Salah, VVD and Robertson needing replacing in that time.

Heavy metal squad planning.

Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:04 am
Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.

He also wanted Gotze and Brandt, and got Mane and Salah instead ...
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 12:07:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
One would have thought that we are pursuing some youngsters for the U-18's team, and not some players with 141, 119 and 55 senior games respectively ...

You are full of shit mate.

£1000 charity bet to a Hillsborough Charity that none of those players start against Chelsea.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:04 am
Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.

I dont think people are blaming Klopp, i think most know/believe it is FSG, I for one am not a fan of FSG but we know they wont hand out cash willy nilly so if we are looking for players who fit our system we are never going to get the finished artical its not how it works for us we always have got players about to hit thier potential, The only player in recent times who could be said to ahve been a Top Top signing who everyone believed would be awesome is VVD, even Salah and Allison when they joined people wanted others. Till we get Chinese /Indian/ Arabian soveriegn money whoever its going to be that way, i mean prices of 80m thrown around for player like mount etc is a joke. Kyllian Mbappe 200m euros or £172m thats obscene money.

If we had the money I think we would all love Mbappe £172m  Caciedo 80m  Valverde 80m  CHoo Choo 70m  Bellingham 80m etc  that 500m just for 4/5 players but it all depends on whether your happy to take dodgy money (like City /Newcastle and soon to be United or do we stay as we are buying potential thats the real question
« Last Edit: Today at 12:27:55 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11416 on: Today at 12:24:07 am »
There's no news on outgoings since the players released list right? I thought we'd have a few outgoings start to pop up that atleast sound realistic (unlike the annual Salah to PSG crap) because I think there needs to be atleast a couple going out in the non-homegrown group to give us some flexibility to reorganise the squad. I kind of see why Adrian being extended as he's good for the training group, but it still bothers me that we're blocking a spot there.
I think so far the links we've seen are the ones already outlined under Ward, but things might change now because Jorg will have to take the bigger picture into account as there's a few things that need to be addressed well for the squad. Knowing the outs will help understand what the ins need to look like.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,787
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11417 on: Today at 12:27:05 am »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Yesterday at 08:55:47 pm
Well as i keep smugly pointing out, since forever ive been saying that we dont need to spend huge money we just need the raw tools most especially a tall powerful  fast player with pretty good skills and an incredible engine , or maybe two of those, and klopp could do his thing after that.

i mean that skill set is not chopped liver these are not going to be poundland donkeys on sale but its also not bellingham or mbappe price levels. We still have all the other guys they are not dead yet fwiw. There is time to grow younger players. Simply rotating in high energy guys like that will grow partially new legs on fab and hendo. Hendo in particular can still reach a very high level if hes not knackered physically and mentally. Fab idk hes never been fast so maybe its formation maybe its motivation lets just see, but it the 100% hes useless now consensus should at least be tested. he was very very giood just one year earlier.

Thuram Kone Gravenberch the southampton kid...all right in the wheelhouse.  Thuram for me his old man was one of the best and hes 6-4 eats ground for breakfast and can dribble and pass. 
great post, far too much sense for this thread though
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11418 on: Today at 12:28:46 am »
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 12:14:06 am
I dont think people are blaming Klopp, i think most know/believe it is FSG, I for one am not a fan of FSG but we know they wont hand out cash willy nilly so if we are looking for players who fit our system we are never going to get the finished artical its not how it works for us we always have got players about to hit thier potential, The only player in recent times who could be said to ahve been a Top Top signing who everyone believed would be awesome is VVD, even Salah and Allison when they joined people wanted others. Till we get Chinese /Indian/ Arabian soveriegn money whoever its going to be that way, i mean prices of 80m thrown around for player like mount etc is a joke. Kyllian Mbappe 200m euros or £172m thats obscene money.

People did blame Klopp though.

Look at the threads. Two-thirds of the way through the season Klopp was getting pelters. 

Keyop one of the FSG protagonists gave Klopp a 5 out of 10 for the first half of the season. To me that says that Klopp was 50% to blame for the problems with the squad. He then claimed that there was very little wrong with the squad because we went on a great run after Klopp turned things around.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11419 on: Today at 12:31:44 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:24:07 am
There's no news on outgoings since the players released list right? I thought we'd have a few outgoings start to pop up that atleast sound realistic (unlike the annual Salah to PSG crap) because I think there needs to be atleast a couple going out in the non-homegrown group to give us some flexibility to reorganise the squad. I kind of see why Adrian being extended as he's good for the training group, but it still bothers me that we're blocking a spot there.
I think so far the links we've seen are the ones already outlined under Ward, but things might change now because Jorg will have to take the bigger picture into account as there's a few things that need to be addressed well for the squad. Knowing the outs will help understand what the ins need to look like.

We haven't really got anyone to sell.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11420 on: Today at 12:35:24 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:04 am
Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.

Who am I blaming?

Also, can ya stop turning the transfer thread into the fsg one.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11421 on: Today at 12:36:04 am »
Seems like Virj might've been told the plans for the summer. He's been quoted assaying with the way we ended the season and the players coming in, he can't wait for the season.   ;D
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,787
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11422 on: Today at 12:39:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
I agree with you completely.

Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.

If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.

We aren't.

In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.

We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.
this is one of the most confused posts I've read from you Al. You are almost arguing with yourself.

Yes in the next season or two hendo, Fab and Thiago will be gone, but they will still be here next season unless we decide to sell them.

If we were to sign Thurham, Koné, Veiga, they will still be playing alongside those players. Hendo won't start every week, neither will Thurham, Mac won't start every game, neither will Curtis, Fabinho won't start every game and neither will Bajcetic. We won't play the same three each week we'll rotate it, add Koné or Veiga and that adds to the depth.

I really don't see what the issue is here
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11423 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:28:46 am
People did blame Klopp though.

Look at the threads. Two-thirds of the way through the season Klopp was getting pelters. 

Keyop one of the FSG protagonists gave Klopp a 5 out of 10 for the first half of the season. To me that says that Klopp was 50% to blame for the problems with the squad. He then claimed that there was very little wrong with the squad because we went on a great run after Klopp turned things around.

I agree i have seen a few like that and to be honest just bellwhiffs with no idea what they on about, however in thier defence everyone knew we needed atleast one midfielder last 2 seasons, which FSG never gave us, i think some maybe getting FSG and Klopp mixed up (especially if you read the offi boards they are fucking clueless ) , buying 5 left sided players in attack and only having Mo on the right is an Error , believing Hendo, Thiago, Fab and Ox etc would be enough knowing thier injury records does look bad. None of this is Klopps fault he can only use what he is given and in that time we have got a gem like Diaz and Gakpo in  (who will be great ) we also have Jota and Darwin all playing for the same position , thankfully Gakpo can play central but he was alway a LW before joining us.

On a side note we going to lose Salah for 7/8 games in the winter again its abit worrying to be honest guess Doak or Elliot will play there, will that be enough?
« Last Edit: Today at 12:42:41 am by Lubeh »
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11424 on: Today at 12:44:14 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:35:24 am
Who am I blaming?

Also, can ya stop turning the transfer thread into the fsg one.

You started with if Klopp pulls it off.

With the third biggest revenues in the world, why should we asking the manager to pull it off.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11425 on: Today at 12:51:10 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:39:30 am
this is one of the most confused posts I've read from you Al. You are almost arguing with yourself.

Yes in the next season or two hendo, Fab and Thiago will be gone, but they will still be here next season unless we decide to sell them.

If we were to sign Thurham, Koné, Veiga, they will still be playing alongside those players. Hendo won't start every week, neither will Thurham, Mac won't start every game, neither will Curtis, Fabinho won't start every game and neither will Bajcetic. We won't play the same three each week we'll rotate it, add Koné or Veiga and that adds to the depth.

I really don't see what the issue is here

The issue is that we would end up with a midfield that consisted entirely of young players. So if in two years time, we lose Fab, Hendo, and Thiago. then we end up with an inexperienced midfield made up of players who would all be under 23/24.

Where does the leadership, game nous, and experience come from?   
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11426 on: Today at 12:54:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:14 am

With the third biggest revenues in the world, why should we asking the manager to pull it off.

Yes we should be able to pull in decent players but we have no champs league, we have so much money going out in wages for Part time players which we have got rid of three of them but there are many more Thiago (sorry but true) etc the paying back to FSG for the stadium upgrade they dont give it to us they loan us the money we pay it back. maybe when they can put money into infrastructure (thier pockets mainly) then we may get 100m or something to help the team if not its like i said before if we want to compete with the new super rich clubs then we have to forget our morals like city/newcastle and soon to be united and go that way otherwise we are what we are,
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,269
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11427 on: Today at 12:55:53 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:44:14 am
You started with if Klopp pulls it off.

With the third biggest revenues in the world, why should we asking the manager to pull it off.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Lubeh

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 627
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11428 on: Today at 12:58:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:51:10 am
The issue is that we would end up with a midfield that consisted entirely of young players. So if in two years time, we lose Fab, Hendo, and Thiago. then we end up with an inexperienced midfield made up of players who would all be under 23/24.

Where does the leadership, game nous, and experience come from?

In two years time they will be more expienced too and all coming up towards 25 the exerience will be players like Trent etc , we trust Trent from when he was 22 and younger whos to say we wont be able to trust in a Kone , Thuram  Mac (who will be 26/27) .  I think we are all panicking too much and see what happens but if klopp wants these players who are we to argue?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11429 on: Today at 12:59:49 am »
Al mate, is it no sleepy time for you?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,787
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11430 on: Today at 01:05:58 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:51:10 am
The issue is that we would end up with a midfield that consisted entirely of young players. So if in two years time, we lose Fab, Hendo, and Thiago. then we end up with an inexperienced midfield made up of players who would all be under 23/24.

Where does the leadership, game nous, and experience come from?   
in two years time those players will have had two years to bed themselves into the squad, Mac Allister will be nearly 26. It wouldn't surprise me if Henderson is kept on rolling contracts like Millie was to add a bit of experience and come off the bench when we need a bit of experience.

It's not like the players we are targeting are wet behind the years, they have plenty of experience of playing top level football.

You said yourself they are typical.Klopp players, and currently we do have some experience in the squad to let them develop.

Perhaps you don't want another "wasted season" with Klopp at the helm which I concede may be a bit of a risk, but Klopp himself said we need to take more risks
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,657
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11431 on: Today at 01:07:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:03 am
You are full of shit mate.

£1000 charity bet to a Hillsborough Charity that none of those players start against Chelsea.

Out of order using Hillsborough to try and score points, anyone we sign between now and then, there is no certainty that they would start on opening day, which will be down to the best balance of experience in the system and fitness following preseason, I wouldn't even be sure that Mac will be starting for us in that game either.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:11:21 am by Skeeve »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,560
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11432 on: Today at 01:09:45 am »
Al you should no know unless you're Virgil "motherfuckin'" van Dijk no one is is going into a Klopp team straight away without learning how and why we do the things we do.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,480
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11433 on: Today at 01:18:45 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:09:45 am
Al you should no know unless you're Virgil "motherfuckin'" van Dijk no one is is going into a Klopp team straight away without learning how and why we do the things we do.
don't forget the other two Dutchies, seems they're all exempt!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11434 on: Today at 01:21:09 am »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 10:02:08 am
Planeta Boca Juniors@PlanetaBoca
LIVERPOOL WANTS VARELA

Another European giant that joins the list of interested parties in 5 de Boca. People from Liverpool were present at the match vs. Tiger to observe Alan.

💰 Important fact: he only leaves Boca if they pay the clause of 15 million dollars.

https://twitter.com/PlanetaBoca/status/1669740843341688834

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I</a>

I want to sign him just so we can drag this out every time he's mentioned.

Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11435 on: Today at 01:33:30 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:07:06 am
Out of order using Hillsborough to try and score points, anyone we sign between now and then, there is no certainty that they would start on opening day, which will be down to the best balance of experience in the system and fitness following preseason, I wouldn't even be sure that Mac will be starting for us in that game either.

Who is trying to score points?

We all know that if we sign the players Mac stated that the likelihood is none of them would start against Chelsea.

As for Hillsborough, behave yourself. The whole point of mentioning a charity bet is that neither me or Mac would benefit but a worthwhile cause would.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,936
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11436 on: Today at 01:33:52 am »
I think were all getting distracted by age, what we need is leaders coming into midfield. Whatever age and experience they bring - we need them to hit the ground running.

A question for Al - why is it, a player who is 21/22 without a proven history in either the PL or Europe, not capable of being a consistent player and become a leader within 12 months? Why are they not capable of that?

A good player with the right character could absolutely do that.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,732
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11437 on: Today at 01:34:21 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:07:03 am
You are full of shit mate.

£1000 charity bet to a Hillsborough Charity that none of those players start against Chelsea.
If Klopp brought in Mac Allister, Mount, Rice I would only expect maybe 1 to start vs Chelsea.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11438 on: Today at 01:35:28 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:09:45 am
Al you should no know unless you're Virgil "motherfuckin'" van Dijk no one is is going into a Klopp team straight away without learning how and why we do the things we do.

Apart from Ali, Mane, Salah or practically every other player we have spent big money on.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,008
  • JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11439 on: Today at 01:38:31 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:34:21 am
If Klopp brought in Mac Allister, Mount, Rice I would only expect maybe 1 to start vs Chelsea.

Which means I would pay a thousand pounds to charity.
Logged
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
Pages: 1 ... 281 282 283 284 285 [286]   Go Up
« previous next »
 