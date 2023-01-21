I agree with you completely.
Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.
If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.
We aren't.
In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.
We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.
this is one of the most confused posts I've read from you Al. You are almost arguing with yourself.
Yes in the next season or two hendo, Fab and Thiago will be gone, but they will still be here next season unless we decide to sell them.
If we were to sign Thurham, Koné, Veiga, they will still be playing alongside those players. Hendo won't start every week, neither will Thurham, Mac won't start every game, neither will Curtis, Fabinho won't start every game and neither will Bajcetic. We won't play the same three each week we'll rotate it, add Koné or Veiga and that adds to the depth.
I really don't see what the issue is here