While the likes of Kone and Thuram still have room to grow as players, they are hardly just potential at this point either and beyond the obvious bit of settling in time as they adjust to a new league would contributing to the side right away, if not from day one.
The thing we are crying out for in our midfield is the combination of technical ability and athleticism, to maintain the way we want to play and to somewhat cover for our more senior players who now lack the latter.
I agree with you completely.
Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.
If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.
We aren't.
In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.
We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.