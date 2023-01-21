« previous next »
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11400 on: Yesterday at 10:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:06:01 pm
Nope. Looks like hay be lying about the whole 'being a Liverpool fan' thing.

During the chat with Wolfsburger Allgemeine Aller-Zeitung, Van de Ven revealed the "goosebumps moment" when he heard 'You'll Never Walk Alone' play during his trip to Anfield.

"I once went to the Liverpool stadium with my dad," he revealed. "That was over Christmas on Boxing Day. Liverpool vs Arsenal. That was madness."

"Then when 'You'll Never Walk Alone' comes on - that's a goosebump moment, that was very cool. It's a dream to play there."

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/micky-van-de-ven-opens-27043939

I doubt that a player can be more direct than this ...
Offline Egyptian36

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11401 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.

Agree, we need to get it right because other teams will improve even more but with our limited budget and the current market risks need to be taken
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11402 on: Yesterday at 10:37:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.   
I like your new avatar (if you changed it months  ago and I only just noticed oops).

Offline Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11403 on: Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:06:02 pm
Maybe you have missed the point that we potentially already have some of the top young midfield players in Europe in Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones.

We aren't crying out for midfield players with outstanding potential. What we are crying out for is players that make a huge difference next season.

Do you think the senior players who have been trumpeting recruitment want us to sign potential that will probably come to fruition after they wasted some of the best years of their careers in the Europa League.

While the likes of Kone and Thuram still have room to grow as players, they are hardly just potential at this point either and beyond the obvious bit of settling in time as they adjust to a new league would contributing to the side right away, if not from day one.

The thing we are crying out for in our midfield is the combination of technical ability and athleticism, to maintain the way we want to play and to somewhat cover for our more senior players who now lack the latter.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11404 on: Yesterday at 11:21:18 pm »
Agree with both Al and Skeeve there.

Mac Allister has the perfect balance - he will go straight into the first team and improve us, but also has a high ceiling. Thuram from what I can tell isn't quite at his level but isn't too far off. Maybe Kone too? The other rumoured targets - Lavia, Veiga, Gravenberch - all fall in to the 'potential' category.

I can't think of too many vaguely realistic midfielders out there in that sweet spot though. We tried to get Mount and that didn't work out. Rice would have led to a bidding war. The others that spring to mind have just moved or are settled at top clubs.
Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11405 on: Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 06:02:45 pm
Arsenal and Chelsea (who are insane, I admit) seem to be capable of signing Caicedo. We finished way above Chelsea and are a bigger club than Arsenal. Why can't we sign him?

We already signed 1 midfielder, and we need 2 more. Maybe we need a defender as well. We can't splash all our money on 1 player, like these teams can.

Chelsea will sell a few players for big money, so they can spend. You also have to consider that they have a huge squad, and they are a bit of a mess. They have a hit and miss approach and they are not the best example for transfers.

Arsenal will buy 2 or 3 players, and their priority is a DM, so they can spend big on that position. Also, they will have CL revenue next season.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11406 on: Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 10:59:07 pm
While the likes of Kone and Thuram still have room to grow as players, they are hardly just potential at this point either and beyond the obvious bit of settling in time as they adjust to a new league would contributing to the side right away, if not from day one.

The thing we are crying out for in our midfield is the combination of technical ability and athleticism, to maintain the way we want to play and to somewhat cover for our more senior players who now lack the latter.

I agree with you completely.

Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.

If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.

We aren't.

In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.

We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.
Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11407 on: Yesterday at 11:44:36 pm »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 11:22:45 pm
We already signed 1 midfielder, and we need 2 more. Maybe we need a defender as well. We can't splash all our money on 1 player, like these teams can.

Chelsea will sell a few players for big money, so they can spend. You also have to consider that they have a huge squad, and they are a bit of a mess. They have a hit and miss approach and they are not the best example for transfers.

Arsenal will buy 2 or 3 players, and their priority is a DM, so they can spend big on that position. Also, they will have CL revenue next season.

Like these teams we've finished above season after season? Those teams? Like those teams that haven't made it into the CL for years till this year? Or haven't got anywhere near it this year? Those guys?

Yet again people find ways to explain why we don't spend as much as our non-oiled competitors. When we're winning, we don't need to. When we're not, we can't afford to. Klopp's had us in CL every year, finals most years, trophies regularly. But we can't compete... with Arsenal?!
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11408 on: Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm »
One would have thought that we are pursuing some youngsters for the U-18's team, and not some players with 141, 119 and 55 senior games respectively ...
Online harleydanger

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11409 on: Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:41:40 pm
I agree with you completely.

Kone and Thuram plus Veiga are pretty much perfect for a Klopp team. If you were scouting for young players to add to an established Klopp midfield then I would be all over it.

If we were adding one player with that profile to the team per season. Then I would be all over it.

We aren't.

In the next season or two Fab, Hendo and Thiago should be gone. We should have a progression plan in place.

We sign Thuram, Kone and Veiga in addition to Bajcetic, Carvalho, Elliott and Jones and we are taking a ridiculous gamble. We would have a wonderful average age but would have a squad of pups expected to play one of the most complex systems on the planet.

Risk v reward though, if Klopp pulls it off, he has a complete team ready to go for 5-6 seasons, with probably only Salah, VVD and Robertson needing replacing in that time.

Heavy metal squad planning.
Online TepidT2O

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11410 on: Yesterday at 11:56:05 pm »
Pretty clear to me that wed like a player who will bring goals from midfield.. the links to Mount, Veiga and Chiesa cant be coincidental

Your Ox replacement if you like .. although he hardly ever played.

Loads of clubs are after Veiga, he loos a real impact player  and I quite like the sound of that as an option
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11411 on: Today at 12:00:56 am »
If we do get Veiga I can see him being maybe a Salah Replacement on the right wing along with Doak and Elliot, maybe thats the idea as him play both RCM and RF ? lets not forget even player like Salah got shipped out from Chelsea i think he was  Right Mid then and moved up.  Lets be honest next season we are looking to get back into ECL anything more is a bonus realistically, these players will have a years experience in their new postions, I feel like this is the perfect time to get this type of player ,  do we need proven players?  yes, can we afford them ?  no so we go for potential like we pretty much always have.
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11412 on: Today at 12:04:04 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 11:55:35 pm
Risk v reward though, if Klopp pulls it off, he has a complete team ready to go for 5-6 seasons, with probably only Salah, VVD and Robertson needing replacing in that time.

Heavy metal squad planning.

Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11413 on: Today at 12:05:55 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:04 am
Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.

He also wanted Gotze and Brandt, and got Mane and Salah instead ...
Online Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11414 on: Today at 12:07:03 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:50:46 pm
One would have thought that we are pursuing some youngsters for the U-18's team, and not some players with 141, 119 and 55 senior games respectively ...

You are full of shit mate.

£1000 charity bet to a Hillsborough Charity that none of those players start against Chelsea.
Online Lubeh

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11415 on: Today at 12:14:06 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:04:04 am
Klopp wanted Touchameni, wanted Bellingham was keen on Mount.

Please don't blame Klopp.

I dont think people are blaming Klopp, i think most know/believe it is FSG, I for one am not a fan of FSG but we know they wont hand out cash willy nilly so if we are looking for players who fit our system we are never going to get the finished artical its not how it works for us we always have got players about to hit thier potential, The only player in recent times who could be said to ahve been a Top Top signing who everyone believed would be awesome is VVD, even Salah and Allison when they joined people wanted others. Till we get Chinese /Indian/ Arabian soveriegn money whoever its going to be that way, i mean prices of 80m thrown around for player like mount etc is a joke.
