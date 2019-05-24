Well as i keep smugly pointing out, since forever ive been saying that we dont need to spend huge money we just need the raw tools most especially a tall powerful fast player with pretty good skills and an incredible engine , or maybe two of those, and klopp could do his thing after that.



i mean that skill set is not chopped liver these are not going to be poundland donkeys on sale but its also not bellingham or mbappe price levels. We still have all the other guys they are not dead yet fwiw. There is time to grow younger players. Simply rotating in high energy guys like that will grow partially new legs on fab and hendo. Hendo in particular can still reach a very high level if hes not knackered physically and mentally. Fab idk hes never been fast so maybe its formation maybe its motivation lets just see, but it the 100% hes useless now consensus should at least be tested. he was very very giood just one year earlier.



Thuram Kone Gravenberch the southampton kid...all right in the wheelhouse. Thuram for me his old man was one of the best and hes 6-4 eats ground for breakfast and can dribble and pass.