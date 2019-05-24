« previous next »
PeterTheRed

  Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,545
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11360 on: Today at 06:25:15 pm
Thuram - November 28th 2018 vs Atletico Madrid in the CL
Kone - May 24th 2019 vs Dijon in Ligue 1
Veiga - September 19th 2020 vs Valencia in La Liga

The idea that Thuram, Kone and Veiga are some inexperienced kids is pretty funny ...
TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11361 on: Today at 06:29:24 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 06:22:06 pm
Midfielders who run more than the opposition would improve us from day one.

And would you put Mac Allister in that list?
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11362 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 05:56:33 pm
Thuram has over 100 Ligue 1 games, Kone not much less in BL. Smaller teams for sure, but thats more experience than many signings we have made

I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.

Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.

It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience. 
CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,013
  YNWA
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11363 on: Today at 06:31:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:30:03 pm
I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.

Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.

It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience.

Almost guaranteed now they come in and be an instant success.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11364 on: Today at 06:33:42 pm
My main takeaway from this discussion is we should sell Trent because he doesn't play for England enough.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11365 on: Today at 06:38:43 pm
These days: International football < Club football
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11366 on: Today at 06:38:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:33:42 pm
My main takeaway from this discussion is we should sell Trent because he doesn't play for England enough.

Would that be the Trent who became the youngest player to play in two CL finals.
TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11367 on: Today at 06:39:35 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:30:03 pm
I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.

Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.

It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience.

How many french caps did Konaté have before coming to us?
Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,308
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11368 on: Today at 06:41:03 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:39:35 pm
How many french caps did Konaté have before coming to us?

That proves his point though. We didnt need Konate to come in and immediately be first choice. We had Van Dijk and Matip and Gomez who, at the time, we hoped would still be top class. The whole point of Als post is that were not in that position with the midfield. We need a whole new midfield and we need it right now. A Konate type signing for midfield would have been perfect 2 seasons ago. Its not now.
Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,630
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11369 on: Today at 06:44:21 pm
We won't challenge for the title next season so players who are a bit more of a project make sense in that respect.
JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
    Funny T-Shirts
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11370 on: Today at 06:46:17 pm
Tchouaméni didn't have a France cap two years ago (and had featured less for the U21s than Thuram and Koné currently have) and before moving to Madrid he'd played under 950 mins in Europe. You've got to keep in mind the age of the players and the competition involved in getting into the France midfield. It's just a pointless comparison.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11371 on: Today at 06:46:31 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:38:43 pm
These days: International football < Club football

It isn't that simple though mate. International football is all about coping with a totally different level of pressure. It is about adapting to a different style of football. Above all though it is about being able to adapt to different teammates and still perform. 

It is a key way of judging a player's ability to cope with different challenges.
spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,616
  does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11372 on: Today at 06:47:30 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:29:24 pm
And would you put Mac Allister in that list?

Of course.
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,047
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11373 on: Today at 06:50:45 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:46:31 pm
It isn't that simple though mate. International football is all about coping with a totally different level of pressure. It is about adapting to a different style of football. Above all though it is about being able to adapt to different teammates and still perform. 

It is a key way of judging a player's ability to cope with different challenges.

It's a bit of a sideshow. The best way to judge a player is from the performances with their clubs, with which they train and play regularly. International teams don't really get to train together enough, so tactics and strategies are basic in comparison.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11374 on: Today at 06:53:12 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 06:39:35 pm
How many french caps did Konaté have before coming to us?

Would that be the Konate who played far more in the CL than the Premier League on a pro-rata basis in his first season here.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,652
  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11375 on: Today at 06:53:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:30:03 pm
I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.

Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.

It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience.
I also think it will take a bit of time for Thuram and Kone to adapt if they join, but they're not "U21 kids" either. I dont mind the lack of international experience, the league matches are more important. Tchoumanei and Bellingham were always unrealistic targets IMO. I like that we are targeting younger players with potential.

Most of all I like that we seem to go back to what made Klopp's midfield succesful: Physicality, work ethics, teamwork. The midfield is about winning the ball and quickly getting to the attackers - the midfield is not creating chances served on a platter for a tap-in merchant on top.

We already have a creative star in midfield, Trent, and with our forward line I'm not very worried about goals.
We need to fix the defense.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11376 on: Today at 07:02:57 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:50:45 pm
It's a bit of a sideshow. The best way to judge a player is from the performances with their clubs, with which they train and play regularly. International teams don't really get to train together enough, so tactics and strategies are basic in comparison.

That ability to adapt to different tactics and strategies though is absolutely invaluable. Players coming from a different league and a different style of football are almost certainly going to have to adapt. Then throw in the fact that Klopp usually tweaks a player's position and role and then the ability to perform in International football is an indicator of how a player will adapt.
jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,652
  Meh sd f
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11377 on: Today at 07:03:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:46:31 pm
It isn't that simple though mate. International football is all about coping with a totally different level of pressure. It is about adapting to a different style of football. Above all though it is about being able to adapt to different teammates and still perform. 

It is a key way of judging a player's ability to cope with different challenges.
Then I wouldn't worry about missing out on Bellingham. Looked brilliant against the dross, but completely out of depth against the big boys.
How many caps would Bellingham have if he was French anyway?

Not to mention how Trent would be rated based on his status in the England squad...
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11378 on: Today at 07:13:42 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 07:03:24 pm
Then I wouldn't worry about missing out on Bellingham. Looked brilliant against the dross, but completely out of depth against the big boys.
How many caps would Bellingham have if he was French anyway?

Not to mention how Trent would be rated based on his status in the England squad...

Trent is actually a good example of why International football is often a good indicator of a player's adaptability. In International football, a country will often overproduce players of a certain type or position. You then quite often get players playing in a different position or tactical role.

Trent has shown his quality and versatility for England which would be a massive plus if he wasn't a Liverpool player and you wanted to recruit him.

As for Bellingham he is an absolute freak and would have got games for any Country.
TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11379 on: Today at 07:21:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:41:03 pm
That proves his point though. We didnt need Konate to come in and immediately be first choice. We had Van Dijk and Matip and Gomez who, at the time, we hoped would still be top class. The whole point of Als post is that were not in that position with the midfield. We need a whole new midfield and we need it right now. A Konate type signing for midfield would have been perfect 2 seasons ago. Its not now.

Not really.  I think Konaté was good enough when he arrived through the door.  Not somebody who needed a season or two to develop so he could become a starter
TAA66

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 433
  Nobody grows up wanting to be a Gary Neville
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11380 on: Today at 07:21:39 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:53:12 pm
Would that be the Konate who played far more in the CL than the Premier League on a pro-rata basis in his first season here.

CL still means first team ready.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11381 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm
Quote from: Zimagic on Today at 06:24:20 pm
Seen loads of people talking about Tchoumaeni like he's a realistic target. Why would (are?) Madrid sell him?

Because he sits on his arse more often than not and now they've bought Judas Bellingham and Modric and Kroos are staying another year. Oh and they've got Camavinga and Valverde too.

They also want to buy Mbappe, and will need to sell a few quality players.
Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,654
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11382 on: Today at 07:40:25 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 06:44:21 pm
We won't challenge for the title next season so players who are a bit more of a project make sense in that respect.

Think it is far too soon to think that, if we can get through the opening weeks, staying in touch while our new signings get through the initial part of any settling in, the combination of additions to our midfield and the senior players being fresher due to needing to play less minutes could readily see us challenging as these changes will also help the defence and last season's attacking signings should both contribute even more this season too.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11383 on: Today at 07:40:36 pm
Quote from: TAA66 on Today at 07:21:39 pm
CL still means first team ready.

We aren't in the CL next season though. What we need is players who can compete in the Premier League next season. In 21/22 Ibou played only 990 minutes in the League but a disproportionate 720 minutes in the CL. 
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,555
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11384 on: Today at 07:43:20 pm
Sky Germany saying Bayern also interested in Mickey.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11385 on: Today at 08:24:40 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:25:15 pm
Thuram - November 28th 2018 vs Atletico Madrid in the CL
Kone - May 24th 2019 vs Dijon in Ligue 1
Veiga - September 19th 2020 vs Valencia in La Liga

The idea that Thuram, Kone and Veiga are some inexperienced kids is pretty funny ...

Who actually said they were ?
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11386 on: Today at 08:25:14 pm
Taking the? or Mouse?  or even in Canada a half pint of whiskey?
RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,556
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11387 on: Today at 08:41:01 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:24:40 pm
Who actually said they were ?

There was one poster over the last couple of pages who was repeatedly talking about them not being old enough and their lack of experience:
(emphases mine)

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:41:56 pm
Inaction now means we can't really indulge in potential that might be good enough in a couple of years time.

We have gone from targeting the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo and Mount who would be expected to improve us in the here and now to U21 players who would be speculative punts.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:08 pm
I have already said that Mac Allister is the right age and the right experience to come in and do a job right away.

If you compare the experience and pedigree of the other listed players then Thuram, Kone and Veiga have 1 International cap between them, whilst Tchoumaeni, Bellingham and Caicedo have 78 between them.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:30:03 pm
My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.

Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.

RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,325
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11388 on: Today at 08:44:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:43:20 pm
Sky Germany saying Bayern also interested in Mickey.
Who?
DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11389 on: Today at 08:45:25 pm
Mickey Ryan!
Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,769
  Hand over the Trophy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11390 on: Today at 08:55:47 pm
Well as i keep smugly pointing out, since forever ive been saying that we dont need to spend huge money we just need the raw tools most especially a tall powerful  fast player with pretty good skills and an incredible engine , or maybe two of those, and klopp could do his thing after that.

i mean that skill set is not chopped liver these are not going to be poundland donkeys on sale but its also not bellingham or mbappe price levels. We still have all the other guys they are not dead yet fwiw. There is time to grow younger players. Simply rotating in high energy guys like that will grow partially new legs on fab and hendo. Hendo in particular can still reach a very high level if hes not knackered physically and mentally. Fab idk hes never been fast so maybe its formation maybe its motivation lets just see, but it the 100% hes useless now consensus should at least be tested. he was very very giood just one year earlier.

Thuram Kone Gravenberch the southampton kid...all right in the wheelhouse.  Thuram for me his old man was one of the best and hes 6-4 eats ground for breakfast and can dribble and pass. 
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,995
  JFT 97
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11391 on: Today at 09:11:45 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 08:41:01 pm
There was one poster over the last couple of pages who was repeatedly talking about them not being old enough and their lack of experience:
(emphases mine)



There is a massive difference between listing when a player made his debut and how many league starts he has made and then comparing that to how much experience he has at the highest level of International Club and international football.
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on January 21, 2023, 05:59:00 am
Klopp the "Goofy German Guy"

Amazing what you can do when you edit a post and take it out of context
