I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.
Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.
It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience.
I also think it will take a bit of time for Thuram and Kone to adapt if they join, but they're not "U21 kids" either. I dont mind the lack of international experience, the league matches are more important. Tchoumanei and Bellingham were always unrealistic targets IMO. I like that we are targeting younger players with potential.
Most of all I like that we seem to go back to what made Klopp's midfield succesful: Physicality, work ethics, teamwork. The midfield is about winning the ball and quickly getting to the attackers - the midfield is not creating chances served on a platter for a tap-in merchant on top.
We already have a creative star in midfield, Trent, and with our forward line I'm not very worried about goals.
We need to fix the defense.