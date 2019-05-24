Thuram has over 100 Ligue 1 games, Kone not much less in BL. Smaller teams for sure, but thats more experience than many signings we have made



I actually like both of them and I think they add physicality, athleticism and power. As I said if we had targeted players like this two or three years ago then I would have been delighted. My reservation now is that we need players who can deliver now.Thuram has played 1 full cap, 48 minutes CL experience, 203 minutes in the Europa and 879 minutes in the conference, Kone has no caps and no European experience.It will be a huge task for them to come in adapt and make a meaningful contribution next season, especially considering how complex it is to play in a Klopp midfield. I wouldn't expect either to come in and become nailed-on starters. Look at how difficult Curtis Jones has found it to become a starter despite being coached week in week out by Klopp and having far more CL experience.