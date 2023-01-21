« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

PeterTheRed

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11320 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:19:30 pm
We're not buying Varane, us

Yes, but we are buying Varela ...
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11321 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:35 pm
Yes, but you can't be promising us:

Thuram Tuesday and Thursday, Viega Vednesday, Fhurman Friday, and Sign Someone Saturday and Sunday.

That's Indy Kaila levels of itk.

Now all we are left with is Mingebag Monday.
I reckon we'll sign Thuram a few days after the U21 tournament. PSG have pulled and the coast is clear.
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11322 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:56:42 pm
If I remember correctly, the us signing Lovren news broke on a Sunday.
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.
Lynndenberries

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11323 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:51:54 am
It's alright saying we've got all these midfielders at the club already. But how many of them can we actually rely on during the course of the season? Thiago is injury-prone. Hendo is becoming more and more injury-prone, Fabinho seems a shell of himself, Jones, and Elliot(who isn't a CM), and Bajčetić are only kids.

We need two more midfielders and a CB, in my opinion.
We can rely on one and he hasnt set foot on the pitch for us.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11324 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:08:05 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

Makes sense really, it is not like the paperwork could be finalised then, so it would only tend to be leaks for a Monday announcement.
Hazell

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11325 on: Today at 01:19:39 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:08:05 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
MonsLibpool

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11326 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:19:39 pm
I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
Fair enough mate👍
Kalito

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11327 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:42:04 am
:roger Monitoring :roger
Gotta love it....

We monitor the shit out of players....
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11328 on: Today at 01:48:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:43:18 pm
We rarely sign players on weekends though.

The recruitment team rarely works deadline day so I think expecting them to work at the weekend is a bit much.
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11329 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
Alan!
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11330 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm
stockdam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11331 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11332 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm
Capon Debaser

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11333 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:00:11 pm
Alan!
G Richards

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11334 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm
Varela looked to have a lovely range of passing in the clip.

I wouldnt know enough to comment on whether he is good enough for us yet, but generally, we have seen teams like Brighton and a couple in Portugal benefit from getting into the South American market a bit earlier.

Its a tightrope for us. We dont have much space to clog up the squad with none homegrown talent if we arent going to use it right away, so arguably buying the player and loaning him out might be the way to go? But on the other hand, it would need to be the right loan - a team at the level of Sporting or Brighton, and at that point, they can buy Varela themselves, rather than develop him for us.

Tricky one.
newterp

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11335 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
Surely someone with the name Alan is going to qualify as homegrown?
Asam

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11336 on: Today at 03:04:45 pm
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 02:51:50 pm
Varela looked to have a lovely range of passing in the clip.

I wouldnt know enough to comment on whether he is good enough for us yet, but generally, we have seen teams like Brighton and a couple in Portugal benefit from getting into the South American market a bit earlier.

Its a tightrope for us. We dont have much space to clog up the squad with none homegrown talent if we arent going to use it right away, so arguably buying the player and loaning him out might be the way to go? But on the other hand, it would need to be the right loan - a team at the level of Sporting or Brighton, and at that point, they can buy Varela themselves, rather than develop him for us.

Tricky one.

its a luxury we dont have, in midfield and defence we all know serious reinforcements are needed and any signing will definitely have to contribute next season, it would be a better risk to find a forward, were all ready quite well stocked so a punt in that position on a really explosive forward is less of a concern if the value is low
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11337 on: Today at 03:45:22 pm
Veiga loves carrying.

lgvkarlos

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11338 on: Today at 03:55:21 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 02:01:09 am
https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1669864463988654084
Never had much luck with Italian signings, also think we will spread our money over a few signings.

Unless he has a buy out clause I cant see him being less than 70m.
paulrazor

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11339 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm
ScouserAtHeart

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11340 on: Today at 04:21:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:45:22 pm
Veiga loves carrying.



This is what we thought we'd be getting with Keita
spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11341 on: Today at 04:35:06 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:21:07 pm


I think Keita was bought with a style of play in mind and between the year Keita was purchased and his eventual arrival the style of play changed so cross-field passes to the forwards were used to progress the ball up the pitch rather than the ball being carried up the pitch by a midfielder. Meaning there is less chance of a turnover because the player carrying the ball is dispossessed.

I'm not exactly sure why we are now targetting players that progress the ball up the pitch with carries but something has changed.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11342 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:02:32 pm
Surely someone with the name Alan is going to qualify as homegrown?

Unless it's Allan and then you get shunted around for years on loans trying to get a work permit.
Coolie High

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11343 on: Today at 04:35:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:21:07 pm


No its not Keita was operating at a higher level at Leipzig.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11344 on: Today at 04:38:25 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:21:07 pm
This is what we thought we'd be getting with Keita

Keita also excelled at passing and winning the ball back. I'm not sure they're strengths of Veiga. I haven't seen anything of him bar his goals against Barcelona but the stats don't suggest he's a good passer or ball winner.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11345 on: Today at 04:41:56 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:04:45 pm
its a luxury we dont have, in midfield and defence we all know serious reinforcements are needed and any signing will definitely have to contribute next season, it would be a better risk to find a forward, were all ready quite well stocked so a punt in that position on a really explosive forward is less of a concern if the value is low

That is my view as well, for me we seem to be currently targeting players with an age profile that would have been perfect for us two or three years ago. Players that would have been mid-twenties now and who would have filled the chasm between the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones and the other end of the age spectrum the Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago age profile.

Inaction now means we can't really indulge in potential that might be good enough in a couple of years time.

We have gone from targeting the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo and Mount who would be expected to improve us in the here and now to U21 players who would be speculative punts.

spider-neil

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11346 on: Today at 04:44:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:41:56 pm
That is my view as well, for me we seem to be currently targeting players with an age profile that would have been perfect for us two or three years ago. Players that would have been mid-twenties now and who would have filled the chasm between the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones and the other end of the age spectrum the Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago age profile.

Inaction now means we can't really indulge in potential that might be good enough in a couple of years time.

We have gone from targeting the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo and Mount who would be expected to improve us in the here and now to U21 players who would be speculative punts.



First of all, you have to wait and see who we actually buy. Second of all, if we do by Thuram or Kone I think they are a little better than 'speculative punts'.
JasonF

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11347 on: Today at 04:53:48 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:41:56 pm
That is my view as well, for me we seem to be currently targeting players with an age profile that would have been perfect for us two or three years ago. Players that would have been mid-twenties now and who would have filled the chasm between the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones and the other end of the age spectrum the Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago age profile.

Inaction now means we can't really indulge in potential that might be good enough in a couple of years time.

We have gone from targeting the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo and Mount who would be expected to improve us in the here and now to U21 players who would be speculative punts.



Yeah, Mac Allister (24), Thuram (22), Koné (22), Veiga (21) are relative babies compared to  Tchouaméni (23), Bellingham (19) and Caicedo (21).
Solomon Grundy

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11348 on: Today at 05:14:58 pm
Samie

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11349 on: Today at 05:17:25 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:41:56 pm
That is my view as well, for me we seem to be currently targeting players with an age profile that would have been perfect for us two or three years ago. Players that would have been mid-twenties now and who would have filled the chasm between the likes of Bajcetic, Elliott, Carvalho, and Jones and the other end of the age spectrum the Fabinho, Hendo and Thiago age profile.

Inaction now means we can't really indulge in potential that might be good enough in a couple of years time.

We have gone from targeting the likes of Touchameni, Bellingham, Caicedo and Mount who would be expected to improve us in the here and now to U21 players who would be speculative punts.


Not really mate considering evrey midfielder bar Gravenverch who we've been linked to is a regular for their sides even at a young age.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11350 on: Today at 05:41:08 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Today at 04:53:48 pm
Yeah, Mac Allister (24), Thuram (22), Koné (22), Veiga (21) are relative babies compared to  Tchouaméni (23), Bellingham (19) and Caicedo (21).

I have already said that Mac Allister is the right age and the right experience to come in and do a job right away.

If you compare the experience and pedigree of the other listed players then Thuram, Kone and Veiga have 1 International cap between them, whilst Tchoumaeni, Bellingham and Caicedo have 78 between them.
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11351 on: Today at 05:45:13 pm
The biggest difference between Tchoumaeni/Bellingham/Caicedo and  Thuram/Kone/Veiga is we might actually stand a chance of signing the latter. I'm not sure why we're so intent on comparing the players we seem to be targeting with players who we've at best pretended to be capable of signing.
Skeeve

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11352 on: Today at 05:52:19 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:08 pm
I have already said that Mac Allister is the right age and the right experience to come in and do a job right away.

If you compare the experience and pedigree of the other listed players then Thuram, Kone and Veiga have 1 International cap between them, whilst Tchoumaeni, Bellingham and Caicedo have 78 between them.

Has Caicedo actually got so many caps due to his pedigree or is it simply that the likes of France and Spain have significantly greater depth than Ecuador?
jepovic

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11353 on: Today at 05:56:33 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:41:08 pm
I have already said that Mac Allister is the right age and the right experience to come in and do a job right away.

If you compare the experience and pedigree of the other listed players then Thuram, Kone and Veiga have 1 International cap between them, whilst Tchoumaeni, Bellingham and Caicedo have 78 between them.
Thuram has over 100 Ligue 1 games, Kone not much less in BL. Smaller teams for sure, but thats more experience than many signings we have made
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11354 on: Today at 06:02:45 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 05:45:13 pm
The biggest difference between Tchoumaeni/Bellingham/Caicedo and  Thuram/Kone/Veiga is we might actually stand a chance of signing the latter. I'm not sure why we're so intent on comparing the players we seem to be targeting with players who we've at best pretended to be capable of signing.

Arsenal and Chelsea (who are insane, I admit) seem to be capable of signing Caicedo. We finished way above Chelsea and are a bigger club than Arsenal. Why can't we sign him?
Schmidt

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11355 on: Today at 06:08:27 pm
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:02:45 pm
Arsenal and Chelsea (who are insane, I admit) seem to be capable of signing Caicedo. We finished way above Chelsea and are a bigger club than Arsenal. Why can't we sign him?

Their owners spend their own money on transfers, ours take money out to pay for stadium improvements. Whether you think our approach is right or wrong, it's how we work and it means we won't compete for him.
Al 666

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11356 on: Today at 06:12:56 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 05:52:19 pm
Has Caicedo actually got so many caps due to his pedigree or is it simply that the likes of France and Spain have significantly greater depth than Ecuador?


Ecuador are no mugs but you are correct about their depth compared to Spain and France. The thing is though that Caicedo has been competing for three years against elite International midfields. The level of midfield players in qualifying games in CONMEBOL for the World Cup and Copa America is exceptionally high and levels above U21 football.

That level is much closer to the level required to play in the Premier league.
