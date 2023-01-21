Varela looked to have a lovely range of passing in the clip.



I wouldnt know enough to comment on whether he is good enough for us yet, but generally, we have seen teams like Brighton and a couple in Portugal benefit from getting into the South American market a bit earlier.



Its a tightrope for us. We dont have much space to clog up the squad with none homegrown talent if we arent going to use it right away, so arguably buying the player and loaning him out might be the way to go? But on the other hand, it would need to be the right loan - a team at the level of Sporting or Brighton, and at that point, they can buy Varela themselves, rather than develop him for us.



Tricky one.