LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Reply #11320 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm
We're not buying Varane, us

Yes, but we are buying Varela ...
Reply #11321 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm
Yes, but you can't be promising us:

Thuram Tuesday and Thursday, Viega Vednesday, Fhurman Friday, and Sign Someone Saturday and Sunday.

That's Indy Kaila levels of itk.

Now all we are left with is Mingebag Monday.
I reckon we'll sign Thuram a few days after the U21 tournament. PSG have pulled and the coast is clear.
Reply #11322 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm
If I remember correctly, the us signing Lovren news broke on a Sunday.
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.
Reply #11323 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm
It's alright saying we've got all these midfielders at the club already. But how many of them can we actually rely on during the course of the season? Thiago is injury-prone. Hendo is becoming more and more injury-prone, Fabinho seems a shell of himself, Jones, and Elliot(who isn't a CM), and Bajčetić are only kids.

We need two more midfielders and a CB, in my opinion.
We can rely on one and he hasnt set foot on the pitch for us.
Reply #11324 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

Makes sense really, it is not like the paperwork could be finalised then, so it would only tend to be leaks for a Monday announcement.
Reply #11325 on: Today at 01:19:39 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
Reply #11326 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm
I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
Fair enough mate👍
Reply #11327 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm
:roger Monitoring :roger
Gotta love it....

We monitor the shit out of players....
Reply #11328 on: Today at 01:48:43 pm
We rarely sign players on weekends though.

The recruitment team rarely works deadline day so I think expecting them to work at the weekend is a bit much.
Reply #11329 on: Today at 02:00:11 pm
Alan!
Reply #11330 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm
Reply #11331 on: Today at 02:16:15 pm
Reply #11332 on: Today at 02:17:03 pm
Reply #11333 on: Today at 02:38:43 pm
Alan!
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/D9I1iZN2xQ4&amp;feature=share" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/D9I1iZN2xQ4&amp;feature=share</a>
Reply #11334 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm
Varela looked to have a lovely range of passing in the clip.

I wouldnt know enough to comment on whether he is good enough for us yet, but generally, we have seen teams like Brighton and a couple in Portugal benefit from getting into the South American market a bit earlier.

Its a tightrope for us. We dont have much space to clog up the squad with none homegrown talent if we arent going to use it right away, so arguably buying the player and loaning him out might be the way to go? But on the other hand, it would need to be the right loan - a team at the level of Sporting or Brighton, and at that point, they can buy Varela themselves, rather than develop him for us.

Tricky one.
Reply #11335 on: Today at 03:02:32 pm
Surely someone with the name Alan is going to qualify as homegrown?
Reply #11336 on: Today at 03:04:45 pm
Varela looked to have a lovely range of passing in the clip.

I wouldnt know enough to comment on whether he is good enough for us yet, but generally, we have seen teams like Brighton and a couple in Portugal benefit from getting into the South American market a bit earlier.

Its a tightrope for us. We dont have much space to clog up the squad with none homegrown talent if we arent going to use it right away, so arguably buying the player and loaning him out might be the way to go? But on the other hand, it would need to be the right loan - a team at the level of Sporting or Brighton, and at that point, they can buy Varela themselves, rather than develop him for us.

Tricky one.

its a luxury we dont have, in midfield and defence we all know serious reinforcements are needed and any signing will definitely have to contribute next season, it would be a better risk to find a forward, were all ready quite well stocked so a punt in that position on a really explosive forward is less of a concern if the value is low
