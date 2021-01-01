« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Down

Author Topic: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023  (Read 393341 times)

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,542
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11320 on: Today at 01:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:19:30 pm
We're not buying Varane, us

Yes, but we are buying Varela ...
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11321 on: Today at 01:06:30 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 12:50:35 pm
Yes, but you can't be promising us:

Thuram Tuesday and Thursday, Viega Vednesday, Fhurman Friday, and Sign Someone Saturday and Sunday.

That's Indy Kaila levels of itk.

Now all we are left with is Mingebag Monday.
I reckon we'll sign Thuram a few days after the U21 tournament. PSG have pulled and the coast is clear.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11322 on: Today at 01:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 12:56:42 pm
If I remember correctly, the us signing Lovren news broke on a Sunday.
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11323 on: Today at 01:12:41 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 10:51:54 am
It's alright saying we've got all these midfielders at the club already. But how many of them can we actually rely on during the course of the season? Thiago is injury-prone. Hendo is becoming more and more injury-prone, Fabinho seems a shell of himself, Jones, and Elliot(who isn't a CM), and Bajčetić are only kids.

We need two more midfielders and a CB, in my opinion.
We can rely on one and he hasnt set foot on the pitch for us.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:18:04 pm by Lynndenberries »
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,645
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11324 on: Today at 01:14:11 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:08:05 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

Makes sense really, it is not like the paperwork could be finalised then, so it would only tend to be leaks for a Monday announcement.
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,418
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11325 on: Today at 01:19:39 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 01:08:05 pm
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.

I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,859
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11326 on: Today at 01:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:19:39 pm
I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend :P
Fair enough mate👍
Logged

Online Kalito

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 589
  • ***JFT97***
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
« Reply #11327 on: Today at 01:30:07 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:42:04 am
:roger Monitoring :roger
Gotta love it....

We monitor the shit out of players....
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X
Pages: 1 ... 279 280 281 282 283 [284]   Go Up
« previous next »
 