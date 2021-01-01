We're not buying Varane, us
Yes, but you can't be promising us:Thuram Tuesday and Thursday, Viega Vednesday, Fhurman Friday, and Sign Someone Saturday and Sunday. That's Indy Kaila levels of itk. Now all we are left with is Mingebag Monday.
If I remember correctly, the us signing Lovren news broke on a Sunday.
It's alright saying we've got all these midfielders at the club already. But how many of them can we actually rely on during the course of the season? Thiago is injury-prone. Hendo is becoming more and more injury-prone, Fabinho seems a shell of himself, Jones, and Elliot(who isn't a CM), and Bajčetić are only kids.We need two more midfielders and a CB, in my opinion.
Can't remember to be honest but it's quite rare.
I'm just trying to cling on to some hope for this weekend
Monitoring
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]