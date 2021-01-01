« previous next »
AmanShah21

  Frank Colombo
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11280 on: Today at 08:00:06 am
I am still a bit confused at how we havent been credibly linked to any other senior homegrown players since Mount. I genuinely think we'll do atleast 2 of those who wont be goalkeepers (to be fair I'd be happy if we kept Kelleher or if we sold him, then promote one of the younger lads, we have a pretty elite goalkeeping coaching setup so I think we should trust our own to be able to make the cut). But regardless, I'm surprised there's no links in this profile, not even from the make shit up transfer rumour accounts. To be fair, there is a shortage of quality players in this specific profile, which kind of explains why west ham will most likely get the 90+ million they want for Rice.
RedG13

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11281 on: Today at 08:16:13 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:58:08 am
We've already signed Mac Allister for that role.

We need a long-term Henderson replacement and a DM. We need someone who can cover a lot of ground on the pitch the way Henderson used to.
Thuram would fit what Klopp been looking for the advanced roles and Kone for the 6.
Doubt Klopp signing a player who just an elite runner and doesn't offer much in the final 3rd if it his choice.
Avens

  Look around you!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11282 on: Today at 08:40:27 am
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 08:00:06 am
I am still a bit confused at how we havent been credibly linked to any other senior homegrown players since Mount. I genuinely think we'll do atleast 2 of those who wont be goalkeepers (to be fair I'd be happy if we kept Kelleher or if we sold him, then promote one of the younger lads, we have a pretty elite goalkeeping coaching setup so I think we should trust our own to be able to make the cut). But regardless, I'm surprised there's no links in this profile, not even from the make shit up transfer rumour accounts. To be fair, there is a shortage of quality players in this specific profile, which kind of explains why west ham will most likely get the 90+ million they want for Rice.

I really think Colwill makes a lot of sense, particularly given the fact that Chelsea have to sell players and might become a little more desperate as deadlines approach.
RedSince86

  I blame Chris de Burgh
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11283 on: Today at 08:46:19 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:40:27 am
I really think Colwill makes a lot of sense, particularly given the fact that Chelsea have to sell players and might become a little more desperate as deadlines approach.
I can see him being part of the Caceido bid.

Chelsea have such an advantage over other clubs right now for Caceido.
Caston

  Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11284 on: Today at 09:25:47 am
Fabrizio:

Chelsea have inquired on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga's release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. No bid or concrete steps as of now. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC

Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he's one of the players #LFC are following.

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11285 on: Today at 09:32:19 am
Quote from: Caston on Today at 09:25:47 am
Fabrizio:

Chelsea have inquired on Spanish talent Gabri Veiga's release clause; conditions, payment terms or chance to negotiate with Celta Vigo. No bid or concrete steps as of now. 🔵🇪🇸 #CFC

Liverpool did exactly the same earlier this week, he's one of the players #LFC are following.



Bet the sweaty walrus grew up copying the kid next to him during exams.
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11286 on: Today at 10:02:08 am
Planeta Boca Juniors@PlanetaBoca
LIVERPOOL WANTS VARELA

Another European giant that joins the list of interested parties in 5 de Boca. People from Liverpool were present at the match vs. Tiger to observe Alan.

💰 Important fact: he only leaves Boca if they pay the clause of 15 million dollars.

https://twitter.com/PlanetaBoca/status/1669740843341688834

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I</a>
rafathegaffa83

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11287 on: Today at 10:03:27 am
Us and Porto linked with Boca Juniors midfielder Alan Varela. $15 million release clause
https://www.tycsports.com/boca-juniors/boca-alan-varela-interes-liverpool-porto-id518216.html
Bread

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11288 on: Today at 10:04:22 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:02:08 am
Planeta Boca Juniors@PlanetaBoca
LIVERPOOL WANTS VARELA

Another European giant that joins the list of interested parties in 5 de Boca. People from Liverpool were present at the match vs. Tiger to observe Alan.

💰 Important fact: he only leaves Boca if they pay the clause of 15 million dollars.

https://twitter.com/PlanetaBoca/status/1669740843341688834

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I</a>

Finally, the Football Manager method of buying wonderkids from South America for dirt cheap. I've won several leagues and Champions League with this method.
clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11289 on: Today at 10:05:11 am
I see Chelsea want Veiga now. Do they simply not learn?
red1977

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11290 on: Today at 10:10:58 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 10:02:08 am
Planeta Boca Juniors@PlanetaBoca
LIVERPOOL WANTS VARELA

Another European giant that joins the list of interested parties in 5 de Boca. People from Liverpool were present at the match vs. Tiger to observe Alan.

💰 Important fact: he only leaves Boca if they pay the clause of 15 million dollars.

https://twitter.com/PlanetaBoca/status/1669740843341688834

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4_BgiHK4G8I</a>

if you cant get Veiga or Barella go for Varella.
stockdam

  The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11291 on: Today at 10:12:04 am
Anyone think that our incoming transfers may be over until we can offload more players?

Time will tell obviously but Ill be very disappointed if we dont sort out our midfield. I hope that we have identified who we need and are actively trying to secure the transfer. The rubbish that gets circulated is generally always click bait to generate money for news outlets.

Klopp deserves a big improvement in midfield and the time to work with new players over the summer.
Too early for flapjacks?

  • It is? Hmm. How about a Groundhog steak? No? Damn. Thinks James Milner has the perfect body.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11292 on: Today at 10:29:56 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:12:04 am
Anyone think that our incoming transfers may be over until we can offload more players?

Time will tell obviously but Ill be very disappointed if we dont sort out our midfield. I hope that we have identified who we need and are actively trying to secure the transfer. The rubbish that gets circulated is generally always click bait to generate money for news outlets.

Klopp deserves a big improvement in midfield and the time to work with new players over the summer.

I think there is room for one more midfielder without anyone leaving. But beyond that you are starting to look at a slightly bloated squad. Ideally we'd manage to move on 1 or 2 senior players who we are paying decent money to in order aid the transition.

We might be better off going with 2 midfielders this summer and when Thiago leaves next summer and hopefully with the money and pull of the CL will we'd have more options next season. With 5 CL spots in the league and a shot at the EL, we'd only have ourselves to blame if we don't qualify if it's Mac Allister plus 1 more for midfield.
Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11293 on: Today at 10:34:54 am
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 10:29:56 am
I think there is room for one more midfielder without anyone leaving. But beyond that you are starting to look at a slightly bloated squad. Ideally we'd manage to move on 1 or 2 senior players who we are paying decent money to in order aid the transition.

We might be better off going with 2 midfielders this summer and when Thiago leaves next summer and hopefully with the money and pull of the CL will we'd have more options next season. With 5 CL spots in the league and a shot at the EL, we'd only have ourselves to blame if we don't qualify if it's Mac Allister plus 1 more for midfield.

We just lost 3 midfielders. And a striker. And we've been saving up for Bellingham. Surely we need more than 1 or 2 players in? :D
DelTrotter

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Reply #11294 on: Today at 10:35:46 am
2 midfielders would be poor, we need more and supposedly leaving Bellingham to sign 2 midfielders not as good would be an odd move, 3 and it makes much more sense. Hopefully do that this summer then if we need to add a god on top next summer we can do that with Thiago's wages going.

