Already knew France had loads of good young players knocking around but that's a good side for under 21 level! A few of them have actually won things at a good level and most will have played quite a lot of games for their age. Meslier looks a weak link whenever he plays but some really good players in that. Anyone catch Thuram and/or Kone playing? Under 21s tournament should be good.



Their talent levels are always ridiculous. Meslier is an odd one for sure. Never seemed to impress whenever I've seen him at Leeds.France U21 history at tournaments is interestingly bad. Like their players are already focused on bigger things. Always like revisiting the past results:2013 Euro U21 Qualification Playoff-Win 1-0 against Norway at home-Lose 5-3 against Norway away; this side had Varane at the back, Lacazette starting, and Griezmann off the bench2015 Euro U21 Qualification Playoff-Win 2-0 against Sweden at home-Lose 4-1 against Sweden away; Umtiti and Laporte were the CB pairing. Tolisso and Kongdobia in midfield.2017 Euro U21 Qualification Group Stage (no playoff - winner goes to the Euro)-Lost 3-2 against Iceland with Laporte, Kimpembe, and Mendy at the back. Bakayoko, Rabiot, and Lemar in midfield. Coman and Haller were in the starting 11 also.-Lost 1-0 against Ukraine with Kimpembe, Hernandez, Bakayoko, Rabiot, Tolisso, and Haller all in the starting 11-Drew 2-2 against Macedonia-At home against Macedonia, in a must-win situation, drew 1-1 with Pavard and Kimpembe as part of the backline, a midfield of Bakayoko, Rabiot, and Tolisso, and Ousmane Dembele, Lemar, and Haller upfront. This was during the 2016-17 year where Monaco won the title with Bakayoko and Lemar a key part, Dembele's successful season at BVB, and Tolisso's last season at Lyon before his big moveAnd recently, in the 2021 Euro U21 quarterfinal, they lost to the Dutch with Konate and Upamecano at CB (Badiashile was on the bench), Tchouameni and Soumare (just won the title at Lille) in CM (Camavinga was on the bench), and also had Aouar and Moussa Diaby in the side. Kounde and Fofana were also defensive options when they lost 1-0 to Denmark that tournament.Incredible.