LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 08:49:48 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
We want 17 year old Warren Zaire-Emery according to RMCSports.

I am sorry but he has legally changed his name to Warren Congo-Emery.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 08:51:58 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:16:04 pm
We want 17 year old Warren Zaire-Emery according to RMCSports.
Isnt he supposed to be the next big thing in France? Remember seeing his name throughout the season
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
France has such a conveyor belt of talent there's like 15 of them dubbed " The next best thing" mate.  ;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:13:24 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:52:47 pm
France has such a conveyor belt of talent there's like 15 of them dubbed " The next best thing" mate.  ;D
No thanks, still hurting from Pongolle and Le Tallac
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:13:57 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:23:55 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:13:57 pm


Fuck sake Samie, we've been here before haven't we.. Thurams going to break our hearts and sign for Real.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:34:37 pm
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:34:39 pm
Fat oompah loomaph Boehly is making inquiries over Veiga now.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·30m
🚨 Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. 35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed
➕ #BHAFC rejected £60m #CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives
@TheAthleticFC

Chelsea  ::)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:47:06 pm
We should announce Thuram and get it over with.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:47:54 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Yesterday at 06:03:38 pm
is it me or looking back thuram just feels like a gini signing

his role here would be totally different compared to his role in nice/france just like gini for newcastle/dutch

maybe klopp/pep sees something in his play that we dont and something that would benefit the team set up. he already has the tools as in physicality and attitude. just a couple of things to work on as klopp moulds him to be the midfield player that he wants.
I don't know what role he plays now but physically and skill set wise he looks like a dream 6 for us. Absolute monster and with real pace too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·30m
🚨 Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. 35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed
➕ #BHAFC rejected £60m #CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives
@TheAthleticFC

Chelsea  ::)

Im sorry, Nic Jackson? Are they for real?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 09:52:18 pm
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein·30m
🚨 Chelsea have agreed terms with Nicolas Jackson + intend to strike deal with Villarreal. 35m clause if needed. 21yo striker has committed
➕ #BHAFC rejected £60m #CFC Caicedo bid 2wks ago - Lavia, Kone, Tonali, Barella among alternatives
@TheAthleticFC

Chelsea  ::)

Swear they're just making players up at this point.

Is Jackson the one Bournemouth signed but then didn't?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:09:10 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm
Im sorry, Nic Jackson? Are they for real?

 ;D

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 09:13:24 pm
No thanks, still hurting from Pongolle and Le Tallac

To be fair Le Tallec was arguably worth it on the basis of that performance at home to Juve alone.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:13:45 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:48:05 pm
Already knew France had loads of good young players knocking around but that's a good side for under 21 level! A few of them have actually won things at a good level and most will have played quite a lot of games for their age. Meslier looks a weak link whenever he plays but some really good players in that. Anyone catch Thuram and/or Kone playing? Under 21s tournament should be good.

Their talent levels are always ridiculous.  Meslier is an odd one for sure.  Never seemed to impress whenever I've seen him at Leeds.

France U21 history at tournaments is interestingly bad.  Like their players are already focused on bigger things.  Always like revisiting the past results:

2013 Euro U21 Qualification Playoff
-Win 1-0 against Norway at home
-Lose 5-3 against Norway away; this side had Varane at the back, Lacazette starting, and Griezmann off the bench

2015 Euro U21 Qualification Playoff
-Win 2-0 against Sweden at home
-Lose 4-1 against Sweden away; Umtiti and Laporte were the CB pairing.  Tolisso and Kongdobia in midfield.

2017 Euro U21 Qualification Group Stage (no playoff - winner goes to the Euro)
-Lost 3-2 against Iceland with Laporte, Kimpembe, and Mendy at the back.  Bakayoko, Rabiot, and Lemar in midfield.  Coman and Haller were in the starting 11 also.
-Lost 1-0 against Ukraine with Kimpembe, Hernandez, Bakayoko, Rabiot, Tolisso, and Haller all in the starting 11
-Drew 2-2 against Macedonia
-At home against Macedonia, in a must-win situation, drew 1-1 with Pavard and Kimpembe as part of the backline, a midfield of Bakayoko, Rabiot, and Tolisso, and Ousmane Dembele, Lemar, and Haller upfront.  This was during the 2016-17 year where Monaco won the title with Bakayoko and Lemar a key part, Dembele's successful season at BVB, and Tolisso's last season at Lyon before his big move

And recently, in the 2021 Euro U21 quarterfinal, they lost to the Dutch with Konate and Upamecano at CB (Badiashile was on the bench), Tchouameni and Soumare (just won the title at Lille) in CM (Camavinga was on the bench), and also had Aouar and Moussa Diaby in the side.  Kounde and Fofana were also defensive options when they lost 1-0 to Denmark that tournament.

Incredible.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:12:27 pm
To be fair Le Tallec was arguably worth it on the basis of that performance at home to Juve alone.

And Pongolle scored against Olympiakos
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 10:55:51 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 10:27:07 pm
And Pongolle scored against Olympiakos

And set up Mellor.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm
If we sign Thuram can we chant the Pink Panther song

Thuram Thuram...
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Yesterday at 11:20:19 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 11:06:35 pm
If we sign Thuram can we chant the Pink Panther song

Thuram Thuram...

Thats quality as soon as I read it I started singing it in my head, I like that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:12:09 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:51:24 pm
Im sorry, Nic Jackson? Are they for real?

oh, this is real good
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 12:39:16 am
Well, Fhuram Friday flopped.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:00:36 am
That new Arda kid is an absolute no go for how we play. Yeah he will develop etc but he doesnt have the pace for a wide player in the Klopp system. He would 100% be another Elliot for us. On its own thats no bad thing because it means huge talent and massive potential but we dont need two of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:05:21 am
On the other hand that psg kid looks great. Dont care if a lot of the clips are not first team. He has it.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 01:30:52 am
I dont know if there is a more suitable place to ask about possible investment, but I saw the Miller message here so I am asking my question here.

If it is a minor investor, will the funds go to FSG shareholders for whatever portion of the club they sell?
Or will the funds find their way to LFC, to be used by the club?
