More rumours today that the club might be getting some external investment, I don't think our plan would alter that much but could be us waiting to see how that all pans out before we decide which options to go for



External investment? As in money going into the bank account of LFC? Or is it just FSG selling on part of their shareholding? Haven't they only really talked about new "strategic partners" and new "shareholders". I don't think the club directly benefits with any cash injection.