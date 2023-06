Dilks, think the better question is what the club see in Thuram and what problem he solves. Obviously people here and on Twitter have latched onto him, but that tends to happen with almost any strongly linked player. It's why most fans 'dream transfer list' is almost universally made up of players the club is already linked to...



So on Thuram, I don't see phenomenal numbers but he seems to be a compelling package. He doesn't profile like a defensive mid to me, and I guess the logical answer is that he'd come in and play one of the advanced midfield roles. But his defensive numbers aren't bad, so I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility that the plan is to play him a little deeper. That obviously doesn't mean he's going to turn into a destroyer - there's nothing to suggest that's what he is or could be - but it's also possible we're looking for something different in those deeper positions and think his skillset suits it.



I'm very excited by his potential, but I'm not going to lie - the reason I am desperate to land him is that I loved his father to bits, and the idea of having a Thuram play for Liverpool for years makes me extremely happy. On the surface that sounds like a stupid reason to be excited, and even under the surface it is a stupid reason to be excited, and I am OK with that.