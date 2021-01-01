Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.



Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?



I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.



As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 2 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.



Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.