LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:54:30 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:33:35 am
France doesn't allow interference during tournaments.

Because they do a good job of that internally  ;D ;D
"Has Anyone Really Been Far Even as Decided to Use Even Go Want to do Look More Like?"

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 09:55:12 am
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 09:41:34 am
You're probably right, then we go round the transfer round about again of if we do sign then we should be going proven, and if we dont and they sign for Brighton and become stars we should have signed them. Can we see any significant sales this winow or just the lads who have been released

I think this is what Klopp was alluding to when he said we need to take more risks. The likes of Thuram and Kone will be punted on by some other teams and will be worth double their current value next summer if they perform well. Are we expecting England to go deep in the U21 tournament? I can't see Jones starting the first game at Chelsea if that is the case as he will barely be back from international duty. I still think we sign 3 midfielders.

As much as I feel our owners are tight, I do prescribe to the theory the market is massively inflated at the moment. Rice for £100m!? I know FSG is running us as a stable business, but you do worry that the likes of Arsenal are spending well above their means and all it takes is a rock in the market and they're inflated with debt.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:18:35 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:19:04 am
Depends on who we get. If (by some miracle) we were able to land a Tchomeni, Barella, or Caicedo they would definitely go straight into the first team.

We have zero chance of getting any of them.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:25:24 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:11:03 pm
How so? He's going to be surrounded by world class players there's very little pressure on him.

He's gone to the biggest club in the world for 80m quid and he's still a kid. There couldn't possibly be any more pressure on him  :lmao
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:27:31 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:35 am
We have zero chance of getting any of them.

Feels like the players we do sign we get them on board from a long way out so theres not often a last minute panic that someone else will swoop in. When was the last time we signed someone loads of clubs were clamouring for. Honestly feels like Harry Kewell. Its not how we operate these days.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:31:27 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:21:37 am
As things stand the midfield on the first day of the season would be;

Thiago - Fab - Mac

That is good enough for Chelsea away. So it's more important to get the right signings than the easiest signings.

This leaves our midfield in basically as bad a place as it was on the first day last season. Fabinho and Thiago a year older, Thiago yet more injuries having taken a toll on his body. MacAllister doesnt make up for that to signicantly improve us. A good test for a genuine midfield overhaul is whether youd start them opening day. MacAllister, Caicedo, Ugarte, Bellingham, Mount are all a yes. If youd start Thuram/ Kone then fair enough but if you wouldnt are you confident its enough?
Today at 10:33:52 am
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:32:31 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:33:35 am
France doesn't allow interference during tournaments.
If we have agreed terms with player / agent we don't need "player contact" until the photo lean is required?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:46:25 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:44:31 am
Andy Carroll says hi :P

Luckily Commoli is nowhere near the club these days ;)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:47:30 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:24 am
He's gone to the biggest club in the world for 80m quid and he's still a kid. There couldn't possibly be any more pressure on him  :lmao

If he doesn't perform from the off, the Madrid fans will be all over him
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:51:24 am
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 09:13:45 am
Getting in for pre-season would be ideal but we shouldn't rush into signings just for that reason.

I'm only going off what Jurgen said. He said he wanted everyone for when pre-season started.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:52:04 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:31 am
Feels like the players we do sign we get them on board from a long way out so theres not often a last minute panic that someone else will swoop in. When was the last time we signed someone loads of clubs were clamouring for. Honestly feels like Harry Kewell. Its not how we operate these days.

Yeah we have a good strategy in that we get the full commitment from the player before going into negotiations. However, when there's other clubs involved who'll pay more that's hard to do so we back out.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:53:29 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:31:27 am
This leaves our midfield in basically as bad a place as it was on the first day last season. Fabinho and Thiago a year older, Thiago yet more injuries having taken a toll on his body. MacAllister doesnt make up for that to signicantly improve us. A good test for a genuine midfield overhaul is whether youd start them opening day. MacAllister, Caicedo, Ugarte, Bellingham, Mount are all a yes. If youd start Thuram/ Kone then fair enough but if you wouldnt are you confident its enough?

You don't buy players for the 1st day of the season.

Equally a players ability or fit in the system on the opening day of the season doesn't necessarily reflect their long term potential to impact.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 10:58:34 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 10:25:24 am
He's gone to the biggest club in the world for 80m quid and he's still a kid. There couldn't possibly be any more pressure on him  :lmao

A kid who has played like 14000 minutes of top flight football already, a kid who chose to leave home at sixteen to go to Germany, and a kid who has already played in the champions league who played for England as well in the World Cup. Yeah I'm pretty sure he's not worried about the pressure.

And what player do real fans not Booooo at some point?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:05:55 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 09:31:32 am
Pearce said yesterday that Thuram seems to be our next target but we have to wait because he's on international duty, which indicates that we might be waiting a while for any significant developments with him. Seems strange that we'd need to wait though? When has international duty ever delayed anything?

Often.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:17:09 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
He is definitely not a sure thing. A good deal for sure.

Thuram and Kone however are surely massive gambles.

They are also just what our midfield needs right now, it has gone to shit due to a lack of athleticism and bringing in a couple of young players with both that and technical ability will have a transformative effect on it, even while they are being eased into the starting line-up as the reduced minutes for the senior three will enable them to push themselves harder in less frequent starts too.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:19:10 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:37:27 pm
He is definitely not a sure thing. A good deal for sure.

Thuram and Kone however are surely massive gambles.

Genuine question, which midfielder do you think would be a sure thing?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:19:24 am
Thuram has over 100 games in Ligue 1, Kone has 57 bundesliga games. I really dont think an U21 tournament will change their value
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:19:27 am
Cant believe we seem to be opting for Thuram over Kone, both good players but a more defensively minded midfielder us what we need, suggests we still think Fabinho can hit the levels of a few seasons ago.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:20:05 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:19:10 am
Genuine question, which midfielder do you think would be a sure thing?

Caicedo.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:22:01 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:58:34 am
A kid who has played like 14000 minutes of top flight football already, a kid who chose to leave home at sixteen to go to Germany, and a kid who has already played in the champions league who played for England as well in the World Cup. Yeah I'm pretty sure he's not worried about the pressure.

And what player do real fans not Booooo at some point?
Yeah, I dont think that will be an issue. His knees would be much more of a concern
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:22:05 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:20:05 am
Caicedo.

I think he's a good bet too and would like to see more links to him. Not sure he's more of a "sure thing" than the World Cup winning, two years older Mac Allister though, personally.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:26:24 am
I do like the idea of Veiga, who seems very attack minded. Think we could do with someone else who offers that from midfield if we're going for this dual 6/dual 10 type of approach. He's also apparently 6ft which is no bad thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:28:44 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:58:34 am
A kid who has played like 14000 minutes of top flight football already, a kid who chose to leave home at sixteen to go to Germany, and a kid who has already played in the champions league who played for England as well in the World Cup. Yeah I'm pretty sure he's not worried about the pressure.

And what player do real fans not Booooo at some point?

Maybe that's why so many players move between Everton and Real?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:28:48 am
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:26:24 am
I do like the idea of Veiga, who seems very attack minded. Think we could do with someone else who offers that from midfield if we're going for this dual 6/dual 10 type of approach. He's also apparently 6ft which is no bad thing.

If we are going for Veiga as well as Thuram (I have massive doubts we will pay the £70m+ required for both) I think we'll see Thuram as the more defensive minded addition.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:31:15 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:28:48 am
If we are going for Veiga as well as Thuram (I have massive doubts we will pay the £70m+ required for both) I think we'll see Thuram as the more defensive minded addition.

Yeah. It's been said loads, but we just never know exactly how Klopp will utilise a player. Very possible they think Thuram could be a six for us - risky, but maybe they feel there's more potential upside.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:32:12 am
Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.

Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?

I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.

As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 2 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.

Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:34:49 am
Quote from: Avens on Today at 11:22:05 am
I think he's a good bet too and would like to see more links to him. Not sure he's more of a "sure thing" than the World Cup winning, two years older Mac Allister though, personally.

I think they are both sure things at this point, Mac Allister will do well here.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:38:07 am
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 11:28:44 am
Maybe that's why so many players move between Everton and Real?

Managers too!!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:38:20 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:32:12 am
Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.

Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?

I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.

As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 4 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.

Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.

Why are.you worried about this when none of us will have anything to do with his signing?

I would assume if we sign him then Klopp and co know a lot about him and haven't just got excited about signing a new random shiny toy from seeing a Youtube clip

Have you just called everyone racist?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:38:47 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:27:31 am
Feels like the players we do sign we get them on board from a long way out so theres not often a last minute panic that someone else will swoop in. When was the last time we signed someone loads of clubs were clamouring for. Honestly feels like Harry Kewell. Its not how we operate these days.
Think this is spot on. Also, be a bit daft if we are waiting around now cos we got wind players might become available after the last 2 we waited on falling through and everyone losing their minds over it. No matter how good they seem to be. Wasnt the whole Pulling out of Jude thing over the fact we couldnt be given guarantees so needed to move fast/ get players in who wanted to be here rather than losing out on everyone altogether. First choices or second and third?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:41:35 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:32:12 am
Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.

Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?

I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.

As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 4 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.

Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.

Bit of a mad one, that. Don't think you want to be implying racism based on very little.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:42:05 am
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:18:35 am
We have zero chance of getting any of them.

And thats the bit thats frustrating, we are far bigger the clubs being linked with those players lets be honest despite all the disagreements on here we all ultimately want the same thing the best players playing for us.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:42:29 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:32:12 am
Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.

Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?

I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.

As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 4 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.

Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.
First and foremost, I trust our scouts.
Numbers mean very little for a Klopp CM. Gini and Henderson didnt have great stats even as we were winning titles.
Finally, fans are too obsessed with the current role of transfer prospects. Theyre all quite allround players, and they would be playing in a different system here. Klopp moves players around a lot
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:42:57 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:34:49 am
I think they are both sure things at this point, Mac Allister will do well here.

Totally fair, but my initial post (that you replied to) was in response to someone saying Mac was far from a sure thing.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:43:05 am
Quote from: Knight on Today at 10:31:27 am
This leaves our midfield in basically as bad a place as it was on the first day last season. Fabinho and Thiago a year older, Thiago yet more injuries having taken a toll on his body. MacAllister doesnt make up for that to signicantly improve us. A good test for a genuine midfield overhaul is whether youd start them opening day. MacAllister, Caicedo, Ugarte, Bellingham, Mount are all a yes. If youd start Thuram/ Kone then fair enough but if you wouldnt are you confident its enough?

That is an asinine criteria on which to judge any midfield overhaul, we are signing these players for their contribution to next season and for the longer term, not just the opening game where initial fitness along with understanding of the system will be the most important considerations for who starts that game for us.

The main issue against starting Kone/Thuram or even Jones in that game will be this U-21 tournament which will cut into their preseason with us, those others would have more of a chance of starting simply due to not having that disruption, although I very much doubt that I'd want Mount starting either, he'd probably take even longer to settle in since we would want him to be a #8 when his best performances for Chelsea tended to be in a more advanced role than that.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:43:10 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:32:12 am
Interested to know why people are so desperate for us to sign Thuram, beyond the usual 'signing anyone new is fun and exciting'.

Where do people think he fits into our team? What will he bring to the team? Why are his numbers not great? Is it as a result of the role he's been playing at Nice?

I worry that Thuram is a classic example of people watching 2 minute compilations of him carrying the ball impressively, seeing that's he's 6ft 4 and projecting what he is as a player based on very little. I think a lot of people (in typical racist fashion) seeing a tall, black midfielder with athleticism and projecting defensive output onto him which at this point just doesn't exist.

As someone who has never seen him play a full match, I only have the underlying numbers/YouTube compilations to go off and I just cannot see a 50M player there. Elliott has his flaws but he's 4 years younger than Thuram and already putting up markedly more impressive numbers.

Genuinely interested in hearing why people want him beyond 'shiny new toy'.

Elliot is 20. Thuram is 22.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:43:36 am
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 11:38:20 am
Why are.you worried about this when none of us will have anything to do with his signing?

I would assume if we sign him then Klopp and co know a lot about him and haven't just got excited about signing a new random shiny toy from seeing a Youtube clip

Have you just called everyone racist?
Last time I checked 'a lot of' had a different meaning to 'everyone' but language evolves so quickly perhaps I missed the memo about that one.

And you're right, applying any critical thinking to signing a player is obviously a waste of time. Let's just blindly trust Klopp and the club - you fetch the pom poms.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:44:15 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 11:43:10 am
Elliot is 20. Thuram is 22.
My bad. Keep thinking Elliott is 19 still and Thuram 22.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:46:16 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 11:38:47 am
Think this is spot on. Also, be a bit daft if we are waiting around now cos we got wind players might become available after the last 2 we waited on falling through and everyone losing their minds over it. No matter how good they seem to be. Wasnt the whole Pulling out of Jude thing over the fact we couldnt be given guarantees so needed to move fast/ get players in who wanted to be here rather than losing out on everyone altogether. First choices or second and third?

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 11:46:41 am
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 11:44:15 am
My bad. Keep thinking Elliott is 19 still and Thuram 22.

Even then it wouldn't have been a 4 year difference.

In any case - Thuram has a lot of upside and can do a role in midfield we don't quite have.
