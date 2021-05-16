« previous next »
LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:12:38 am
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 12:29:00 am
Or he has no interest I joining us?

Hence our lack of engagement in any deal.

Or we do no rate him that highly?

Who knows? Your guess is as good as mine

Pretty sure its been reported that we like him but not at the touted fees.

Looks like hes off to Chelsea.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 02:14:01 am
Quote from: Original on Today at 12:27:12 am
Mostovoi and Valeri Karpin was it? Promise I haven't looked that up either, names stuck in my head, didn't they have a Brazilian called Catania or something similar

The made up name as an attempt to mask the fact, that the first two names given are literally in the link of the quoted post. Not so subtle but ballsy.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 03:29:29 am
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 10:59:49 pm
So, I guess it wasn't quite "Thuram Thursday".

Wouldnt be surprised if we dont end up with him at all.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:10:56 am
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
Very little pressure playing in front of that Real Madrid crowd?  The easy way out was to stay at Dortmund. He'll have more scrutiny on him at Madrid than he would have had at any club in world football.

Impatient Madridistas start whistling if they aren't winning after 20 minutes, I'm sure Modric has received his fair share of it over time.

Moving to Madrid is an incredible career move for Bellingham. Guaranteed CL each season, coin flip chance of a title win each season, play with incredible team mates in an incredible stadium in a beautiful city. Still has his pick of playing for any English side he wants on his own terms, if he ever wants to come back to England.

What if he joins Man City and Guardiola leaves in a year or two, what if the mojo's gone then? What if they're docked, just for example, 1 point for every one of the 50 breaches of providing inaccurate financial information, 8 breaches in relation to manager remuneration from 2009 to 2013, 12 breaches in relation to player remuneration from 2010 to 2015, 5 breaches linked to UEFA financial regulations, 25 profitability and sustainability breaches and 30 breaches of assisting the Premier League investigation, which dates back to March 2019 and they get relegated, or all his achievements there get asterisked either officially or by the public at large? What if he simply wants to play for a club with some real heritage and thinks City are naff as fuck?

It's hard to blame him for picking Real over anywhere honestly. One of the best jobs in football aside from the getting paid a fortune.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 06:25:57 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:43:12 pm
Not sure we are after a player who excels in winning the ball back. I think there is an expectation that everybody can do that to some extent. For example, Gakpo and Jones can do that and so can Mac Allister.

I think we want midfielders who can progress the ball. If we are wanting to pay shed loads for midfielders and are questioning why we are not involved then it is for Rice and if he is available, Barella.

I think people who can progress the ball is exactly what we want. When play a low block we normally pass side to side and the opposition are happy to let us have the ball and remain compact and organised. If we players that progress the ball especially from deep then they have to come out and engage. Look at the damage Matip causes when he goes on his runs from deep. We definitely plan for teams that are coming for a point.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:02:05 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Today at 01:34:52 am
from all reported site if we go for a Def its Pavard or Van Der Ven, Cowill would be interesting but i doubt Chelsea would sell him , what we do know is we looking for a Left Footer which makes sense tbf. It also looks like we looking in the free to 40m block
If we go for a defender? Surely its an absolute given.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:16:31 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 06:10:56 am
Impatient Madridistas start whistling if they aren't winning after 20 minutes, I'm sure Modric has received his fair share of it over time.


Modric was voted the worst signing of the season by Marca after his first year.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:31:24 am
Is this correct? If we sign Thuram for £50mil that will be up to £230mil spent with £50mil recouped through sales in 12 months.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:38:18 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:31:24 am
Is this correct? If we sign Thuram for £50mil that will be up to £230mil spent with £50mil recouped through sales in 12 months.

Tight arse owners.

* Anfield Road Extension (£60m) + Rebuy Melwood (£13m)
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:53:05 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:31:24 am
Is this correct? If we sign Thuram for £50mil that will be up to £230mil spent with £50mil recouped through sales in 12 months.

if we look at the first 30 days of the window we would have spent £90M odd net, our £s spend per minute of the window open this year is the highest in the premier league and second only to real madrid

*brought to you by the ministry of dodgy statistics

Over the last 5 years which is a better indicator perhaps, we are about 150M euro nett spend less than the free wheeling, gambling with the future finances approach by the well known transfer spending maniac that is Daniel Levy
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 07:58:10 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:53:05 am
if we look at the first 30 days of the window we would have spent £90M odd net, our £s spend per minute of the window open this year is the highest in the premier league and second only to real madrid

*brought to you by the ministry of dodgy statistics

Over the last 5 years which is a better indicator perhaps, we are about 150M euro nett spend less than the free wheeling, gambling with the future finances approach by the well known transfer spending maniac that is Daniel Levy

That's why I was asking I wasn't 100% but looking at it the figures aren't that far away if you start with Diaz;

Alexis Mac Allister 42.00m
Diaz 47m
Darwin Núñez 80.00m
Cody Gakpo 42.00m
Fábio Carvalho 5.90m
Calvin Ramsay 4.90m

222m spend (£189m + £50m (Thuram) = £239m)

Sadio Mané 32.00m
Neco Williams 20.00m
Takumi Minamino 15.00m
Marko Grujic 9.00m
Ben Davies 4.70m

80.7m roucouped (£69.7m)

over 18months not 12 though.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:01:20 am
Quote from: Asam on Today at 07:53:05 am
if we look at the first 30 days of the window we would have spent £90M odd net, our £s spend per minute of the window open this year is the highest in the premier league and second only to real madrid

*brought to you by the ministry of dodgy statistics

Over the last 5 years which is a better indicator perhaps, we are about 150M euro nett spend less than the free wheeling, gambling with the future finances approach by the well known transfer spending maniac that is Daniel Levy

Actually, his statistic was correct and yours wasnt (our net spend over the last 5 years is 326m). Also, when you say thats a better indicator, what do you mean? He didnt assert anything in his question that required indicating? Was hardly likely he said, see, this proves FSG are the highest spending owners in Europe. And what are you suggesting, that youd rather have had Tottenhams transfers over that time than ours?
« Last Edit: Today at 08:06:59 am by mikey_LFC »
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:05:49 am
Interesting that clubs can now register four players who don't meet GBE criteria. Do you think that may alter our strategy potentially? That has to open up a huge player base that was previously shut off thanks to Brexit.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:06:43 am
Friday feels like a good day for some positive transfer news.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:09:25 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 07:31:24 am
Is this correct? If we sign Thuram for £50mil that will be up to £230mil spent with £50mil recouped through sales in 12 months.

Well that would be £85m this summer and we spent up to £85m on Nunez and £10m total on carvalho and and Ramsay. £37m on Gakpo. So no. I think Thuram will end up being closer to £40m and we'll sign Van De Ven for £20m and that will be it for the summer apart from sales.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:10:37 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:06:43 am
Friday feels like a good day for some positive transfer news.

Don't the U21's join up today? Get Thuram's medical done this morning, quick interview about Istanbul and then he's away with with France.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:11:55 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:10:37 am
Don't the U21's join up today? Get Thuram's medical done this morning, quick interview about Istanbul and then he's away with with France.

May as well do Kone at the same time to save on expenses?
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:13:22 am
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 08:05:49 am
Interesting that clubs can now register four players who don't meet GBE criteria. Do you think that may alter our strategy potentially? That has to open up a huge player base that was previously shut off thanks to Brexit.

Cant see it making much difference as still need to meet PL & CL requirements for home grown etc.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:20:00 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:11:55 am
May as well do Kone at the same time to save on expenses?

Sorted, that should mean we'll have some change left over from our budget of 50p, which I've taken as read based on James Pearce's article this week.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:20:47 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:20:00 am
Sorted, that should mean we'll have some change left over from our budget of 50p, which I've taken as read based on James Pearce's article this week.

Just enough for some low hanging fruit!
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:22:51 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:20:47 am
Just enough for some low hanging fruit!

;D
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:32:42 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 11:40:55 pm
It is interesting that we are seemingly not even remotely interested in Caicedo. I guess we simply do not have the money?

As soon as the thing with Caicedo and Brighton happened in January we were out of it.

We have never competed at the top of the market in global football ever. Long preceding FSG. In recent years we buy players for around £30m - £60m range with the odd outlier (push-the-boat-out job) like Darwin was (£65m + more) if we know the player wants to come and there won't be a bidding war. We pay good wages with large incentives.

I don't know why anyone expects us to start acting like Chelsea and throwing £100m at a good player with lots of potential. It is never going to happen.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:32:52 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
You think Mac Allsiter is a gamble? Stupid fucker.

Thuram,Kone, Viega, Van De Ven players weve been heavily linked are all under 23/ inexperienced and yes would be considered huge gambles you daft twat.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:35:19 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:38:18 am
Tight arse owners.

* Anfield Road Extension (£60m) + Rebuy Melwood (£13m)

Thats alll in their benefit though.

Spending money on players and increasing the wage bill isnt.

Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:36:31 am
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:10:37 am
Don't the U21's join up today? Get Thuram's medical done this morning, quick interview about Istanbul and then he's away with with France.

to be honest sounds like the kind of content you could get a neural network to pump out if you fed it enough footage of Khephren Thuram and new signings first interviews.

That would also solve another problem, the club could announce signings of fake AI players to keep the fans on the internet happy in the off season. Make up some numbers and put them on fbref. Wouldn't matter to most people that they've never seen them play, they could whitter on about his pressure regains. A Barkey Miguel Panzo for the contemporary setting.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:40:03 am
Liverpool continue to make Khephren Thuram a priority signing, contacts have intensified in recent weeks & the player is open to leaving OGC Nice despite his attachment to the club, Thuram is "seduced" by the Liverpool project. - @lequipe
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:40:16 am
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 08:32:42 am
As soon as the thing with Caicedo and Brighton happened in January we were out of it.

We have never competed at the top of the market in global football ever. Long preceding FSG. In recent years we buy players for around £30m - £60m range with the odd outlier (push-the-boat-out job) like Darwin was (£65m + more) if we know the player wants to come and there won't be a bidding war. We pay good wages with large incentives.

I don't know why anyone expects us to start acting like Chelsea and throwing £100m at a good player with lots of potential. It is never going to happen.

I mean if you'd said 'rarely' it might have been a reasonable post but as it is it's just straight up nonsense.

Van Dijk - most expensive CB ever bought at the time.
Allison - most expensive GK ever bought at the time.
Nunez - assuming he meets his addons in the top 3/4 most expensive signings last summer.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:41:49 am
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:32:52 am
Thuram,Kone, Viega, Van De Ven players weve been heavily linked are all under 23/ inexperienced and yes would be considered huge gambles you daft twat.

This. Someone will probably try and claim that we always buy players like those listed at this point to prove that this is just 'our way'.
Re: LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD - 2023
Today at 08:42:22 am
I'm pretty sure Khephren will be able to tear himself away from the Euro U21s to sign a piece of paper if needed.
